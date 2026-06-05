NYSE Content Update: AstraZeneca Celebrates Largest Transfer in NYSE History

NYSE Content Update: AstraZeneca Celebrates Largest Transfer in NYSE History

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on June 5th

  • Investors are reacting to the May jobs report after the DOW climbed to a record close on Thursday.
  • AstraZeneca (NYSE: AZN) is celebrating its February transfer to the NYSE, the largest transfer by market capitalization in the NYSE's 234-year history.
    • NYSE Live will provide exclusive coverage of CEO Pascal Soriot's remarks.
    • CFO Dr. Aradhana Sarin will discuss the company's financial goals for 2030 in a live interview.
  • Shares of Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining (NYSE: SSMR) jumped by 27% in its NYSE trading debut on Thursday.
  • Stablecoin fintech RedotPay unveiled its first dedicated B2B product, RedotPay Connect, at Money20/20 Europe, which it says will reduce fees by 70% for global merchants.

Opening Bell
AstraZeneca (NYSE: AZN) celebrates its listing on the NYSE

Closing Bell
Futurecorp (NYSE: FTRA) celebrates bringing frontier economies onto public markets

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Sunshine Silver shares jumped 27% in NYSE debut

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Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nyse-content-update-astrazeneca-celebrates-largest-transfer-in-nyse-history-302792670.html

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2026/05/c2048.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca is a global science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery development and commercialisation of prescription medicines.

AstraZeneca is a global science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery development and commercialisation of prescription medicines. Keep Reading...
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