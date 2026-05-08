NVIDIA Names Suzanne Nora Johnson to Board of Directors

NVIDIA Names Suzanne Nora Johnson to Board of Directors

NVIDIA today announced that it has named to its board of directors Suzanne Nora Johnson, effective July 13, 2026. Ms. Nora Johnson is the former Vice Chairman of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., where she spent two decades in various leadership roles, including serving as Chair of the Global Markets Institute, Head of Global Research and Head of Global Healthcare.  

She is expected to join the board's Audit Committee on the effective date of her appointment.

"Suzanne is an extraordinary leader whose career spans finance, technology, healthcare and public policy," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. "Her experience guiding global companies, together with her leadership at the forefront of education and philanthropy, will be an invaluable asset to NVIDIA's board. We are honored to welcome her and look forward to her insight as we build the future in the age of AI."

Nora Johnson, 68, holds a J.D. from Harvard Law School and a B.A. from the University of Southern California. She serves on the board of directors of Pfizer Inc., where she is chair of the Audit Committee, a member of the Executive Committee and a member of the Regulatory & Compliance Committee. She also recently stepped down as the Board Chair of Intuit Inc., where she had served on the board of directors since 2007.

Effective on July 13, 2026, NVIDIA's board expands to 11 members.

About NVIDIA
NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world leader in AI and accelerated computing.

For further information, contact:
Mylene Mangalindan
Corporate Communications
NVIDIA Corporation
press@nvidia.com

© 2026 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA and the NVIDIA logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

NVIDIANVDAnasdaq:nvda
NVDA
The Conversation (0)
YieldMax® ETFs Announces Distributions on MSST, NVIT, and TEST

YieldMax® ETFs Announces Distributions on MSST, NVIT, and TEST

YieldMax® today announced distributions for the YieldMax® Performance & Distribution Target 25™ ETFs listed in the table below. The Fund seeks to generate income with a 25% target annual income level. Group 3 Distribution Announcement: Ex. & Record Date: February 18, 2026Payment Date: February... Keep Reading...
YieldMax® ETFs Announces Distributions on MSST, NVIT, and TEST

YieldMax® ETFs Announces Distributions on MSST, NVIT, and TEST

YieldMax® today announced distributions for the YieldMax® Performance & Distribution Target 25™ ETFs listed in the table below. The Fund seeks to generate income with a 25% target annual income level. Group 3 Distribution Announcement: Ex. & Record Date: February 18, 2026Payment Date: February... Keep Reading...
YieldMax® ETFs Announces Distributions on MSST, NVIT, and TEST

YieldMax® ETFs Announces Distributions on MSST, NVIT, and TEST

YieldMax® today announced distributions for the YieldMax® Performance & Distribution Target 25™ ETFs listed in the table below. The Fund seeks to generate income with a 25% target annual income level. Group 3 Distribution Announcement: Ex. & Record Date: February 18, 2026Payment Date: February... Keep Reading...
YieldMax® ETFs Announces Distributions on MSST, NVIT, and TEST

YieldMax® ETFs Announces Distributions on MSST, NVIT, and TEST

YieldMax® today announced distributions for the YieldMax® Performance & Distribution Target 25™ ETFs listed in the table below. The Fund seeks to generate income with a 25% target annual income level. Group 3 Distribution Announcement: Ex. & Record Date: February 18, 2026Payment Date: February... Keep Reading...
NVIDIA Robotics Adopted by Industry Leaders for Development of Tens of Millions of AI-Powered Autonomous Machines

NVIDIA Robotics Adopted by Industry Leaders for Development of Tens of Millions of AI-Powered Autonomous Machines

COMPUTEX -- NVIDIA today announced that the world's leaders in robot development are adopting the NVIDIA Isaac™ robotics platform for the research, development and production of the next generation of AI-enabled autonomous machines and robots. BYD Electronics, Siemens, Teradyne Robotics and... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Nevada Sunrise Investor Relations Agreement

TomaGold Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Private Placement

LAURION Retains SMARTIR Marketing Ltd. to Drive Investor Awareness Ahead of Active 2026 Exploration Program

LaFleur Minerals Engages Leading Executive Search Firm to Recruit Senior Mining Executive as Company Advances Toward Gold Production

Related News

gold investing

Editor's Picks: Gold, Silver React to Fed Decision, Expert Says Bottom Not in Yet

battery metals investing

Nevada Sunrise Investor Relations Agreement

precious metals investing

TomaGold Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Private Placement

precious metals investing

LAURION Retains SMARTIR Marketing Ltd. to Drive Investor Awareness Ahead of Active 2026 Exploration Program

gold investing

Top Gold Producers Log Record Q1 Margins Despite Price Swings

precious metals investing

LaFleur Minerals Engages Leading Executive Search Firm to Recruit Senior Mining Executive as Company Advances Toward Gold Production

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Closes on Title Transfer Agreement to Expand Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element Project in Labrador-Grab Sample Assays Included up to 21.6% TREO