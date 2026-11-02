Nuvectis Pharma to Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results on November 4, 2026

Nuvectis Pharma to Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results on November 4, 2026

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCT) ("Nuvectis" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies for the treatment of complement-related conditions and oncology, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, November 4, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET to discuss recent business progress and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. 

Conference Call and Webcast Information:
Date: 8:00 AM ET, Wednesday, November 4, 2026
Participant Dial-In (U.S.): 1-877-407-0752
Participant Dial-In (International): 1-201-389-0912
Conference ID: 13763643
Webcast Access: Please click here

The live and archived webcast can also be accessed by visiting the Nuvectis Pharma website on the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations page. A replay of the webcast will be archived for at least 30 days following the presentation.

About Nuvectis Pharma, Inc.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies for the treatment of immune complement-related conditions and oncology. The Company's pipeline includes ciprocopan (NXP100), a complement Factor B inhibitor in development for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, and the oncology drug candidates NXP200 and NXP900, in development for the treatment of advanced cancers.

The company's lead drug candidate is NXP100 (ciprocopan), a once-a-day Factor B inhibitor, with best-in-class potential, recently approved in China for the treatment of PNH patients previously untreated with complement inhibitors.

NXP200 is an oral, brain-penetrant, paradox-breaker BRAF inhibitor for the treatment of BRAF V600X-mutated and Class II/III non-V600-mutated solid tumor malignancies, with best-in-class potential.

NXP900 is an oral, small molecule inhibitor of the SRC family kinases, including SRC and YES1.

Company Contact:

Ron Bentsur
Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President
rbentsur@nuvectis.com

Media Relations Contact:

Kevin Gardner
LifeSci Advisorskgardner@lifesciadvisors.com


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