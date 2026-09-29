NSJ Antimony Corp. Announces Increase in Antimony 2.0 Property to 57 Square Kilometers

NSJ Antimony Corp. (CSE: NSJ) (FSE: 9PZ) (the "Company" or "NSJ") announces that it has added 22 sq kms of mineral claim coverage to the 35 sq km initially optioned from Edge Exploration Inc. This total of 57 sq km enhances the prospectivity for antimony by encompassing additional soil geochemical and aeromagnetic survey targets which relate to LiDAR structural features parallel to those characteristic of the historic Lake George antimony mine area.

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The technical contents of this news release were reviewed and approved by Jim Atkinson, MSc., P. Geo., who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About NSJ Antimony Corp. (CSE: NSJ) (FSE: 9PZ)

NSJ is an exploration and development company focused exclusively on Antimony. NSJ is developing the Antimony 2.0 property located in New Brunswick Canada. The Antimony 2.0 property has excellent access including provincial and logging roads and hydro power. The project is 35 sq km and has exciting antimony discoveries which include three particularly robust antimony soil anomalies. The Geology is the same package of interbedded Silurian greywacke and argillite that characterizes Lake George Antimony Mine approximately 15 km to the southwest. The Lake George Antimony Mine which was North America's only primary antimony producer. The Lake George Antimony Mine operated for various periods from the 1860s to 1998 and produced as much as 4% of the world's demand of Antimony from 1970 through 1992.

WWW.NSJANTIMONYCORP.CA

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Rodney Stevens, Director

604 501 1214 - JAGJNS@OUTLOOK.COM

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/316487

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