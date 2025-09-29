NRC Authorizes NextEra Energy's Point Beach Nuclear Plant to Operate for Another 20 Years

NRC Authorizes NextEra Energy's Point Beach Nuclear Plant to Operate for Another 20 Years

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has approved subsequent license renewal for Point Beach Nuclear Plant Units 1 and 2, extending operations through 2050 and 2053, respectively. Following a rigorous multi-year application process, this milestone approval ensures Wisconsin's only remaining nuclear plant will continue to power the state for the next three decades.

"This approval ensures that Wisconsin's only nuclear plant will continue to provide safe, reliable, low-cost energy for generations to come," said Brian Bolster , NextEra Energy Resources president and chief executive officer. "We are proud that Point Beach will remain an integral part of Wisconsin's energy future and a vital contributor to the state and local economies."

Powering Wisconsin with Reliable, Low-Cost, American Energy
Since beginning commercial operations in 1970 (Unit 1) and 1973 (Unit 2), Point Beach has been a cornerstone of Wisconsin's energy infrastructure. The facility:

  • Generates enough electricity to power nearly 1 million homes and businesses.
  • Supplies approximately 14% of Wisconsin's total electricity.
  • Maintains grid stability.
  • Operates on a 1,200-acre site along Lake Michigan .

"This approval represents the culmination of rigorous efforts to meet and exceed regulatory expectations," said Thad Edmonds , Point Beach Site Vice President. "Our team demonstrated exceptional dedication and expertise throughout the application process, ensuring Point Beach will continue its vital role in supplying reliable electricity to Wisconsin ."

Economic Engine for Local Communities
Point Beach serves as a significant economic driver for the region, providing:

  • Approximately 400 permanent, high-paying jobs.
  • More than $80,000 in annual community donations.
  • Active employee engagement in local schools, youth sports and government.
  • Plant employees are deeply rooted in the community, serving as coaches, volunteers and civic leaders. The company also "adopts" families during the holidays, providing hundreds of gifts to those in need.

Expanding Nuclear Leadership
Point Beach joins NextEra Energy's growing portfolio of license-renewed nuclear facilities. Turkey Point Nuclear Power Plant, operated by sister company Florida Power & Light, recently received subsequent license renewal approval, while FPL's St. Lucie Nuclear Power Plant is currently undergoing the renewal process—demonstrating NextEra Energy's commitment to American nuclear power.

About NextEra Energy
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) is one of the largest electric power and energy infrastructure companies in North America and is a leading provider of electricity to American homes and businesses. Headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida , NextEra Energy is a Fortune 200 company that owns Florida Power & Light Company, America's largest electric utility, which provides reliable electricity to approximately 12 million people across Florida. NextEra Energy also owns one of the largest energy infrastructure development companies in the U.S., NextEra Energy Resources, LLC. NextEra Energy and its affiliated entities are meeting America's growing energy needs with a diverse mix of energy sources, including natural gas, nuclear, renewable energy and battery storage. For more information about NextEra Energy companies, visit these websites: www.NextEraEnergy.com , www.FPL.com , www.NextEraEnergyResources.com .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nrc-authorizes-nextera-energys-point-beach-nuclear-plant-to-operate-for-another-20-years-302569922.html

SOURCE NextEra Energy

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

NextEra Energy's regulated utility, Florida Power & Light, distributes power to more than 5 million customers in Florida. FP&L contributes more than 60% of the group's operating earnings. The renewable energy segment generates and sells power throughout the United States and Canada. Consolidated generation capacity totals more than 50 gigawatts and includes natural gas, nuclear, wind, and solar assets.

