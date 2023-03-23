Nextech3D.ai Announces Its AI-Powered SaaS Platform Toggle3D Experiences A +963% Jump in Users in 60-Days Crossing Over 1000 Users

now.gg, Inc. announces strategic investment from MEGAZONECLOUD to bring mobile cloud play to game developers

The partnership is aimed at transforming the mobile gaming industry with new business models

- now.gg, Inc. announced a strategic investment from MEGAZONECLOUD to bring new business models to the mobile gaming industry. With now.gg, Inc.'s solutions, MEGAZONECLOUD will enable Asian game developers to bring their games to the cloud, opening up new business models and global audiences for them.

now.gg, Inc. logo

" Traditional marketing strategies are no longer effective, and game developers are looking for disruptive solutions to increase their reach efficiently. now.gg Inc.'s breakthrough technology has reduced the cost of the cloud 100x, unlocking transformative forces for the mobile gaming industry. Combining this with MEGAZONECLOUD's customized solutions will help developers leverage the power of the cloud power and transform their businesses," said Ju-wan Lee, CEO of MEGAZONECLOUD.

"Game developers have been slow to adopt the cloud because of high cost and the need for specialized game cloud. Our breakthrough distributed and real-time cloud technology has made the cloud business commercially viable for game developers. We believe this partnership with MEGAZONECLOUD will significantly boost cloud adoption and open new avenues of revenue for developers," said Rosen Sharma, CEO now.gg, Inc.

With now.gg, Inc.'s technology-focused offerings, game developers can explode the discovery surface for their games by offering a high-quality ad-free cross-platform experience for their games.

"With access to cloud solutions, developers can focus on creating the best possible gaming experiences for their players, while reaching new audiences globally. The new partnership between MEGAZONECLOUD and now.gg is expected to be a major boost to Korean mobile game developers," Ju-wan Lee, CEO of MEGAZONECLOUD

MEGAZONECLOUD is Asia's leading cloud player with the largest number of game customers in Korea, and now.gg, Inc. is one of the largest cloud gaming services in the world with 6B+ minutes played per monthly and 20M+ MAU. The announcement is a continuation of a long-standing partnership between the companies, which aims to assist local game developers in expanding their reach and audience through breakthrough cloud gaming technology.

Visit https://now.gg/aboutus.html and https://www.megazonecloud.com for more information.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2039124/nowgg_Inc_logo.jpg

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nowgg-inc-announces-strategic-investment-from-megazonecloud-to-bring-mobile-cloud-play-to-game-developers-301779993.html

SOURCE now.gg, Inc.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Wemade and Matter Labs sign partnership as part of WEMIX PLAY's full-fledged expansion to Ethereum

  • WEMIX PLAY, the world's largest blockchain game platform, expands to Ethereum
  • Provide a safer and more transparent intergame economy through cooperation with Matter Labs
  • Rollup Layer 2 zkSync Era developer Matter Labs is working on the latest Layer 3 Hyperchains

Leading Korea-based blockchain gaming company Wemade, a key sponsor at this week's GDC 2023, has signed a partnership with Matter Labs, which developed the Ethereum roll-up layer 2 (L2) zkSync Era.

Wemade and Matter Labs sign partnership

zkSync Era is an open-source layer 2 chain that solves the limitations of Ethereum 's high gas cost, limited scalability, and performance by using zero knowledge proofs. It has the advantage of extending the security, trustlessness and permissionless access of Ethereum , and further strengthening the decentralization and community-based experience.

Currently, Matter Labs is developing HyperChains, its Layer 3 solution that is expected to provide limitless performance, limitless scaling with limitless customization and exponentially reduce data costs.

Through this collaboration, Wemade plans not only to secure the global competitiveness of WEMIX PLAY - the world's largest blockchain game platform with more than 20 million users worldwide - but also to expand its scope to the Ethereum ecosystem, massive user base and vast numbers of dApps. Based on this, it provides users with a safer and more transparent inter-game economy, and supports low cost and fast transactions on the Ethereum network with zkSync Era and HyperChains.

The partnership will also enable WEMIX PLAY to build technology and infrastructure that can onboard more blockchain games to the WEMIX ecosystem.

About WEMADE

"Where Games Change"

WEMADE is a renowned industry leader in game development with over 20 years of experience as well as a pioneer for mass adoption of blockchain technology in the global gaming industry. Through more than two decades of game development and servicing experience, WEMADE genuinely understands what it takes to create good games for the global gaming community. www.wemade.com

(PRNewsfoto/Wemade Co., Ltd)

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wemade-and-matter-labs-sign-partnership-as-part-of-wemix-plays-full-fledged-expansion-to-ethereum-301779988.html

SOURCE Wemade Co., Ltd

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/23/c7296.html

FAZE CLAN PROMOTES MATT "BK" AUGUSTIN TO VICE PRESIDENT OF BRAND & CREATIVE STRATEGY

- FaZe Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FAZE) ("FaZe Clan"), the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, today announced Matt "BK" Augustin has been promoted to Vice President of Brand & Creative Strategy. Augustin, who has been at FaZe Clan for just over two years as Director of Brand & Creative Strategy, will lead a team that will work cross-functionally to optimize FaZe Clan's creative, brand and media strategy. Augustin will report to President and COO, Zach Katz .

BK Augustin - FaZe Clan's VP of Brand & Creative Strategy

"BK is a one-of-a-kind executive and vital asset who not only brings immense value and critical strategy to FaZe Clan, but he also brings steadfast determination and energy that permeates throughout the building everyday," said President and COO Zach Katz . "Lee and I are thrilled to elevate him into a stronger leadership position as we continue to optimize FaZe Clan's creative, brand and media strategy."

As VP of Brand & Creative Strategy, Augustin will oversee a team that's involved in the full life-cycle of business development for FaZe Clan including – helping identify existing opportunities for current and potential partners, developing the creative strategy for new business proposals & brand strategy for current and potential partners and working cross-functionally to help produce award-winning content.

"Having a chance to work in gaming, a space that isn't just growing, but one I'm a legit member and contributor of, has been amazing," said Augustin. "Being able to help build a brand like FaZe through the lens of fans first is an opportunity I refuse to take for granted."

During his time at FaZe Clan, Augustin has been instrumental in cementing and continuing partner relationships and collaborations including McDonald's, Porsche, DraftKings, GHOST Energy, MoonPay, SteelSeries, SCUF, DoorDash and Totino's.  In 2021, BK was featured on Ad Age's acclaimed 40 Under 40 list recognizing rising stars in marketing, advertising and media.

Prior to joining FaZe, BK worked for multiple reputable advertising agencies including DigitasLBi, FCB Chicago, Fitzco/McCann and 72andSunny where he touched several campaigns with brands including the NFL, Adidas, Under Armour, Activision, and Blizzard Entertainment. In addition to his professional experience, Augustin has dedicated himself to shining a light on the importance of diversity and inclusion by consistently using his presence on LinkedIn to form connections and serve as a mentor for underrepresented professionals. He co-founded the organization Advertising for Change , which focuses on bringing diversity to Atlanta's marketing industry and  founded and served as the Global Lead of the McCann World Group Global Diversity Council where he focused on bringing their offices across the world together while pushing for a fair and inclusive environment for all. Bk is also a former ADCOLOR FUTURES board member and current alumni/mentor for Marcus Graham Project .

ABOUT FAZE HOLDINGS INC.
FaZe Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FAZE) ("FaZe Clan"), is a digital-native lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and internet culture, reimagining traditional entertainment for the next generation. Founded in 2010 by a group of kids on the internet, FaZe Clan was created for and by gamers and today operates across multiple verticals with transformative content, tier-one brand partnerships, a collective of notable talent, and fashion and consumer products. Reaching over 500 million followers across social platforms globally, FaZe Clan delivers a wide variety of entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights and live streams of highly competitive gaming tournaments. FaZe Clan's roster of more than 100 influential personalities consists of engaging content creators, esports professionals, world-class gamers and a mix of talent who go beyond the world of gaming, including NFL star Kyler "FaZe K1" Murray, LeBron "FaZe Bronny" James Jr., Lil Yachty aka "FaZe Boat", Offset aka "FaZe Offset" and Snoop Dogg aka "FaZe Snoop." Its gaming division includes 13  competitive esports teams who have won 37 world championships. The content of any website referenced or hyperlinked in this communication is neither incorporated into, nor part of, this communication. For more information, visit www.fazeclan.com , investor.fazeclan.com and follow FaZe Clan on Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , TikTok , and Twitch .

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:
The information in this communication includes "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this communication, regarding the company's strategy, future operations and financial performance, market opportunity prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "budget," "could," "forecast," "future," "might," "outlook," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "seem," "seek," "strive," "would," "should," "may," "believe," "intend," "expects," "will," "projected," "continue," "increase," and/or similar expressions that concern strategy, plans or intentions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on the management's belief or interpretation of information currently available.

These forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified herein, and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance. Because forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions, whether or not identified in this communication, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Many factors could cause actual results and condition (financial or otherwise) to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the company. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. While FaZe Clan may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, FaZe Clan specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing FaZe Clan's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Press Contacts:
FaZe Clan: chelsey.northern@fazeclan.com + alana.battaglia@fazeclan.com

FaZe Clan Logo (PRNewsfoto/FaZe Clan)

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/faze-clan-promotes-matt-bk-augustin-to-vice-president-of-brand--creative-strategy-301779544.html

SOURCE FaZe Clan

CasinoWhat Publishes Reviews of Online Casinos in Malaysia

CasinoWhat, an innovative media network in Malaysia, has published reviews of 10 newly licensed online casino platforms in Malaysia. CasinoWhat's team of experts conducted rigorous testing, research, evaluation, and comparison in the effort to ensure these reviews are reliable and informative.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9329/159547_b540b319d4a19af0_001.jpg

Reviews of 10 Trusted Online Casinos in Malaysia

Wemade CEO Henry Chang shares inter-game economy vision at GDC 2023

  • Blockchain technology can add fun by connecting well-designed in-game economy with reality
  • Economies of MIR4 and MIR M are connected to build inter-game economy and inter-game play
  • WEMIX PLAY, where inter-game play is supported, will provide necessary tools for blockchain game developing to any developers

With much of the conversation at this year's Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco focusing on the myriad of ways in which the gaming industry could evolve, Wemade CEO Henry Chang's "The Future of Gaming: Inter-game Play and Beyond" keynote proved to be a timely one. Henry spoke in detail about how innovators including game developers and studios are building the future of games by utilizing blockchain technology to create a seamless inter-game economy powered by unfettered play in-and-between games across all platforms. Other keynote highlights include:

Wemade CEO Henry Chang shares inter-game economy vision at GDC 2023

What blockchain technology can do

  • "What blockchain technology can do is to make good games even more fun," he said, "by connecting the in-game economies of well-made games with the real-life economy via game tokens and NFTs."
  • "Games become a lot more fun when blockchain technology is applied. NFTs and game tokens can be issued and those can be exchanged in and outside games, creating a unique game tokenomics."

The benefits of a connected inter-game economy: MIR4 and MIRM

  • "Anyone can make a new game utilizing MIR4's game tokens and NFTs [on the blockchain game platform WEMIX PLAY]."
  • [Referring to the interaction between in-game economies of blockchain versions of MIR4 and MIR M] "These processes [of obtaining in-game resources, game tokens and governance tokens of the two games] will establish inter-game economy where economies of MIR M and MIR4 are connected directly and indirectly, and this, in turn, will lead to inter-game play."
  • "[MIR4's] number of users and sales improved [after the launch of MIR M]", which "is an unprecedented phenomenon created by inter-game economy and inter-game play. A very basic and simple connection sparked a new gameplay that never existed before."

What the future inter-game economy looks like

  • While "all games have existed independently like islands", there will be "the massive phenomenon of multiple games being connected through blockchain technology."
  • "Everyone enjoys games and leads economic activities, but if these are connected through blockchain technology, this giant ecosystem, which enables inter-game economy and inter-game play, can be called the metaverse."

Collaboration between Wemade and game developers

  • "Game developers' forte lies in creating enjoyable games."
  • "By working together, we can seize this incredible opportunity and master the emerging gaming landscape."
  • "At Wemade, we are committed to assisting any game developers interested in blockchain technology in creating outstanding blockchain games.

About WEMADE

"Where Games Change"

WEMADE is a renowned industry leader in game development with over 20 years of experience as well as a pioneer for mass adoption of blockchain technology in the global gaming industry. Through more than two decades of game development and servicing experience, WEMADE genuinely understands what it takes to create good games for the global gaming community.

(PRNewsfoto/Wemade Co., Ltd)

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wemade-ceo-henry-chang-shares-inter-game-economy-vision-at-gdc-2023-301779974.html

SOURCE Wemade Co., Ltd

STELLA FANTASY, a Premium Character Collectible Web3 ARPG, Confirmed Global Release on April 13th

- Token public sale and CEX listing schedules are also revealed.

Ring Games (CEO: Jooho YUN) has confirmed the global release date of STELLA FANTASY, a high-quality Anime-style character collectible Web3 ARPG, on April 13th 2023. They have also announced their Token Public Sales ( April 3rd to 5th ) and CEX Listing Plan ( April 5th ) in line with the global game launch.

Near Protocol Leads Korean Web3 Gaming Industry with Strategic Partnership with WEMADE

  • Near Foundation signed a strategic partnership with WEMADE, a global web3 game company
  • Multi-faceted Web3 business collaborations to drive mainstream adoption
  • Centering on Korea Hub, Near Protocol attracts major game companies to its ecosystem

- Near Foundation announced a strategic partnership with WEMADE, Korea's representative global web3 game company, at the Game Developers Conference (GDC), attended by game industry officials worldwide.

Near and WEMADE will jointly support initiatives to increase mutual brand awareness; invest in research and collaboration on cross-chain; host more community events like hackathons and boot camps; and scout for potential Web3 business opportunities and nurture the next generation of Web3 developers.

