Novavax to Participate in BofA Securities 2026 Health Care Conference

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) today announced that it will participate in the BofA Securities 2026 Health Care Conference.

Conference Details:

Fireside Chat

Date:

Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Time:

3:00 – 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time

Location:

Las Vegas, NV

Conference

Event:

Investor Meetings

Date:

Wednesday, May 13, 2026

A webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Events & Presentations page of the Company's website at ir.novavax.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days.

About Novavax
Novavax, Inc. tackles some of the world's most pressing health challenges with its scientific expertise in vaccines and its proven technology platform, including its Matrix-M® adjuvant and protein-based nanoparticles. The Company's corporate growth strategy is designed to deliver value via three key strategic pillars: partnering its technology, capital-efficient research and development (R&D) innovation and a lean and efficient operating model. This includes maximizing impact through partnerships for its marketed products (Nuvaxovid™, R21/Matrix-M™), Matrix technology and R&D assets. Please visit novavax.com and LinkedIn for more information.

Contacts:

Investors

Jim Kelly
844-668-2829
ir@novavax.com

Media
Yvonne Sprow
844-264-8571
media@novavax.com

Novavax Logo (PRNewsfoto/Novavax)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/novavax-to-participate-in-bofa-securities-2026-health-care-conference-302765891.html

SOURCE Novavax, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

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