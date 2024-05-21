Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

John Feneck: Gold, Silver, Copper, Uranium — 10 Stocks I'm Watching Now

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Top Stories This Week: Silver Price Breaks US$30, "Big Short" Investor Burry Gets into Gold

Trending Press Releases

Element79 Gold Corp Reports Exceptionally High-Grade Results from Lucero

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

CISCO REPORTS THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS

Lancaster Resources Receives BLM Drilling Approval for Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

DLE Pilot Plant Produces High Quality Eluate

Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fungtional Labs

Fortune Minerals

FT:CA

Atlantic Lithium

A11:AU

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence

NOVAGOLD Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from 2024 Virtual Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

  • A total of 270,432,207 or 80.87% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares were represented at the Meeting
  • All four proposals to shareholders were approved, including the election of all ten director nominees
  • During the 2024 proxy season, NOVAGOLD placed outreach calls to shareholders holding approximately 84.28% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares entitled to vote

NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. ("NOVAGOLD" or the "Company") (NYSE American, TSX: NG) is pleased to announce the detailed voting results on the items of business considered at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 16, 2024 (the "Meeting"). All proposals were approved and all ten director nominees were elected. A total of 270,432,207or 80.87% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares were represented at the Meeting.

Shareholder Engagement

During this year's proxy outreach, NOVAGOLD placed calls to shareholders owning 50,000-plus shares who collectively hold approximately 84.28% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares entitled to vote at the Meeting. Year-over-year the input received from shareholders has helped shape and improve the Company's governance practices.

Shareholder Voting Results

The shareholders voted on the following matters at this year's Meeting:

Proposal 1 – Setting the Number of Directors

The vote was carried to set the number of Directors at ten. The votes received by ballot were as follows:

Votes For 268,087,918 99.13 %
Votes Against 2,039,712 0.75 %
Abstentions 304,577 0.11 %

Proposal 2 – Election of Directors

The nominees listed in NOVAGOLD's Management Information Circular were elected as Directors of the Company. Detailed results of the votes are set out below:

Proposal 2 Outcome of the
Votes by Ballot
Election of Directors Vote Votes For Votes Withheld
Dr. Elaine Dorward-King Carried 241,696,758
(96.63%) 		8,411,746
(3.36%)
Dr. Diane Garrett Carried 249,250,261
(99.65%) 		858,243
(0.34%)
Dr. Thomas Kaplan Carried 247,649,242
(99.01%) 		2,459,262
(0.98%)
Hume Kyle Carried 248,974,183
(99.54%) 		1,134,321
(0.45%)
Gregory Lang Carried 247,987,716
(99.15%) 		2,120,788
(0.84%)
Kalidas Madhavpeddi Carried 243,708,368
(97.44%) 		6,400,136
(2.55%)
Kevin McArthur Carried 246,924,498
(98.72%) 		3,184,006
(1.27%)
Daniel Muñiz Quintanilla Carried 240,103,927
(95.99%) 		10,004,577
(4.00%)
Ethan Schutt Carried 248,463,674
(99.34%) 		1,644,830
(0.65%)
Dawn Whitaker Carried 248,687,828
(99.43%) 		1,420,676
(0.56%)

Proposal 3 – Appointment of Auditors

The vote was carried for the Appointment of the Auditors, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. The votes received by ballot were as follows:

Votes For 266,107,741 98.40 %
Votes Withheld 4,324,466 1.59 %

Proposal 4 – Advisory Approval of Executive Compensation ("Say-on-Pay")

The vote was carried on the Say-On-Pay Advisory Vote. The votes received by ballot were as follows:

Votes For 209,392,810 83.72 %
Votes Against 39,591,494 15.82 %
Abstentions 1,124,200 0.44 %

Full details of all proposals are fully described in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 22, 2024 available on the Company's website at www.novagold.com/investors/mic/ , on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca , and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov , and the detailed results of voting on each proposal are included in the Report of Voting Results filed on SEDAR+ and in the 8-K filed on EDGAR.

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders' webcast and corporate presentation are available on NOVAGOLD's website under Presentations .

NOVAGOLD Contacts:
Mélanie Hennessey
Vice President, Corporate Communications

1-604-669-6227 or 1-866-669-6227


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Novagold ResourcesNG:CANGGold Investing
NG:CA,NG
The Conversation (0)
Dynacor Group Reports Sales of US$25.0 Million for April 2024

Dynacor Group Reports Sales of US$25.0 Million for April 2024

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSX-DNG) (Dynacor or the "Corporation"), an international gold ore industrial corporation servicing ASMs (artisanal and small-scale miners), today announced that it had recorded unaudited gold sales of US$25.0 million (C$34.2 million) (1) for April 2024, compared to US$19.1 million (C$25.8 million) in April 2023.

Sales increase versus April last year of US$5.9 million or 30.9% is due to increases in sales volumes (+US$2.2 million) and in sales price (+US$3.7 million). Month-to-month increase of US$4.3 million a 20.8% increase over March 2024.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

G2 Goldfields Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate at the OKO Project in Guyana

G2 Goldfields Inc. (" G2 " or the " Company ") (TSX:GTWO, OTCQX:GUYGF) is pleased to announce that an independent technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Oko Gold Property in the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, South America" (the " Technical Report "), with an effective date of March 27, 2024, has been filed on SEDAR+.

The Technical Report is for the updated mineral resource estimate for the Oko property in Guyana, previously announced by the Company in a news release dated April 3, 2024.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Scorpio Gold Adds William M. Sheriff to its Board of Directors

Scorpio Gold Adds William M. Sheriff to its Board of Directors

Scorpio Gold Corporation (TSXV: SGN) (OTC Pink: SRCRF) (FSE: RY9) ("Scorpio Gold", "Scorpio", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. William M. Sheriff to its Board of Directors.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9779/209911_d23564ad447009d7_002full.jpg

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sierra Nevada Gold

SNX to Follow up 1270 g/t Silver Intercept in Hole BHD006 at Blackhawk, Nevada, USA

Sierra Nevada Gold (ASX: SNX) is pleased to announce plans to follow up drill hole BHD006 which returned up to 1270 g/t silver at Endowment Mine, part of its Blackhawk Epithermal project in Nevada, USA.

Keep reading...Show less
Siren Gold

Siren Gold Signs Marketing and Sales Agency Agreement

Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a marketing and sales agency agreement (the Agreement) with Ocean Partners USA, Inc. (Ocean Partners) for the future sale of gold-antimony concentrate from its Reefton Project.

Keep reading...Show less
Flynn Gold

64g/t Au in High-Grade Veins at Golden Ridge Adit, NE Tasmania

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to report high grade gold assays have been recorded from a recent field mapping and sampling campaign at the Link Zone prospect at its 100% owned Golden Ridge Project in Northeast Tasmania (see Figure 6).

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

RAMM Pharma Corp. Provides Update on Litigation

Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Q1-2024 Financial Results

Aerovate Therapeutics Presents Baseline Data from the Phase 2b Portion of the IMPAHCT Trial at the American Thoracic Society 2024 International Conference

Related News

Oil and Gas Investing

Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Q1-2024 Financial Results

Base Metals Investing

World Copper Provides Corporate Update

Lithium Investing

Final Results 2023

Battery Metals Investing

Patriot Battery Metals Announces C$75M Flow-Through Financing

Battery Metals Investing

International Lithium Completes Purchase of the Highly Prospective Firesteel Copper Project Near Upsala, Ontario and Application for Drilling Permits

Copper Investing

Forum Energy: Camp Construction Begins; 10,000 Metre Drill Program to Commence Soon at the Aberdeen Uranium Project, Thelon Basin, Nunavut

×