NovaBridge Biosciences to Participate in September Investor Conferences

NovaBridge Biosciences (Nasdaq: NBP) ("NovaBridge" or the "Company"), a global biotechnology company that identifies differentiated innovation and applies disciplined development, financing, and partnering strategies to create value, today announced that the Company's leadership will participate in the following investor conferences in September 2026:

Conference details:

Cantor 2026 Global Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside Chat and one-on-one meetings
Presenter: Srishti Gupta, MD, MPP, Chief Executive Officer, NovaBridge Biosciences
Date: Thursday, September 10, 2026
Time: 1:00 PM ET
Webcast Link: Here

H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference
Format: Fireside Chat and one-on-one meetings
Presenter: Srishti Gupta, MD, MPP, Chief Executive Officer, NovaBridge Biosciences
Date: Monday, September 14, 2026
Time: 9:30 AM ET
Webcast Link: Here

Webcasts of the Fireside chats will be accessible in the News & Events page of the NovaBridge website for 90 days.

About NovaBridge

NovaBridge Biosciences (Nasdaq: NBP) is a global biotechnology company advancing a portfolio of therapeutic programs in oncology and ophthalmology. The Company identifies differentiated therapeutic opportunities, generates value-defining clinical evidence, and applies the development, financing, and partnering strategy best suited to each program.

NovaBridge's portfolio is led by givastomig and VIS-101. The Company's objective is to build a sustainable biotechnology company by repeatedly identifying differentiated innovation, advancing it efficiently, and bringing novel therapies to patients through the path best suited to each opportunity.

For more information, please visit www.novabridge.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

NovaBridge Investor & Media Contacts

NovaBridge Biosciences
+1-240-745-6330
IR@novabridge.com

Bill Begien, VP, Investor Relations
bill.begien@novabridge.com

Jessica Zhang, Director, Public Relations
jessica.zhang@novabridge.com


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