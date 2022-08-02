Base MetalsInvesting News

TSXV: NOVR
 OTCQB: NOVRF

Nova Royalty Corp. (" Nova " or the " Company ") announced today that its second quarter 2022 financial results will be released after market close on August 10, 2022 followed by a corporate update conference call with management for investors and analysts on August 11, 2022 at 12:00 pm ET .

Analysts and investors are invited to participate using the following dial-in numbers or webcast link:

Participant Number (Local): 416-764-8609
Participant Number (Toll-Free): 888-390-0605
Conference ID: 03117806
Audience URL: https://app.webinar.net/W64Yj3XLgqa

A replay of the conference call will be available until 11:59 pm (ET) August 25, 2022 , and can be accessed using the following dial-in numbers.

Encore (Local): 416-764-8677
Encore (Toll-Free): 1-888-390-0541
Encore ID: 117806#

Nova Royalty Corp. is a copper-focused royalty company. Nova has assembled a portfolio of royalties on a significant proportion of the next generation of major copper projects located in 1 st -tier jurisdictions, providing investors exposure to some of the most critical resource assets for the clean energy transition. These projects are being advanced by the world's premier mining companies, which include First Quantum, Lundin, Hudbay, Anglo American and Glencore, among others. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "NOVR" and on the US OTCQB under the trading symbol "NOVRF".

ON BEHALF OF Nova Royalty CORP.,

(signed) "Alex Tsukernik"
President and Chief Executive Officer

Website: www.novaroyalty.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Nova to control or predict, that may cause Nova's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated April 29, 2022 and other filings available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

SOURCE Nova Royalty Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/02/c5402.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

GUY ELLIOTT JOINS NOVA ROYALTY'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AS AUDIT CHAIR

GUY ELLIOTT JOINS NOVA ROYALTY'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AS AUDIT CHAIR

TSXV: NOVR
 OTCQB: NOVRF

Nova Royalty Logo (CNW Group/Nova Royalty Corp.)

Nova Royalty Corp. (" Nova " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the addition of Guy Elliott as an independent director of the Company and Chair of the Audit Committee, effective immediately.

Alex Tsukernik , President and CEO of Nova, commented, "On behalf of the Board of Directors and management, I would like to welcome Guy to the Nova Royalty board. The board looks forward to working with Mr. Elliott, who brings a wealth of mining sector experience in financial reporting, controls, filing, and compliance, all of which serves to strengthen our audit function. We believe that Mr. Elliott's valuable skillset and expertise will be a positive contribution to Nova as we continue our evolution into a premier copper royalty company."

Mr. Elliott has been an audit partner in the Energy and Natural Resources (ENR) group of the Vancouver office of KPMG for over 25 years until his retirement in June of 2022. He was responsible for financial statement and internal control audits for numerous companies in the mining industry, including companies listed in Canada , the United States and internationally. He has extensive experience in financial reporting, internal controls, financing and related securities filings and compliance in Canada and the United States . Mr. Elliott is a CPA.CA, is a holder of the Institute of Corporate Directors Director (ICD.D) designation and has a BA from Simon Fraser University .

Corporate Update

In accordance with the Company's Share Compensation Plan, Nova has granted 1,790,000 stock options to certain officers, directors, employees, and consultants to purchase 1,790,000 common shares. Each option grant vests in two equal instalments, twelve and twenty-four months from the date of issue. Each option is exercisable, once vested, for a period of five years from the date of grant at an exercise price of C$1.56 per common share.

About Nova

Nova is a royalty company focused on providing investors with exposure to the key building blocks of clean energy – copper and nickel. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "NOVR" and on the US OTCQB under the trading symbol "NOVRF".

ON BEHALF OF Nova Royalty CORP.,

(signed) "Alex Tsukernik"
President and Chief Executive Officer

Website: www.novaroyalty.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Nova to control or predict, that may cause Nova's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated April 29, 2022 and other filings available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

SOURCE Nova Royalty Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/20/c2018.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

NOVA ROYALTY ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FOR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND PROVIDES LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS

NOVA ROYALTY ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FOR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND PROVIDES LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS

TSXV: NOVR
 OTCQB: NOVRF

Nova Royalty Corp. logo (CNW Group/Nova Royalty Corp.)

Nova Royalty Corp. (" Nova " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NOVR) (OTCQB: NOVRF) is pleased to announce the voting results for its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 21, 2022 (the " Meeting "). Brett Heath Alex Tsukernik E.B. Tucker, Johanna Fipke Andrew Greville and Luke Leslie were re-elected to serve as directors of the Company. A total of 41,317,681 common shares were represented at the Meeting, representing 48.51% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares.

Shareholders approved all matters brought before the Meeting as follows:

MOTIONS

NUMBER OF SHARES

PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST

FOR

AGAINST

WITHHELD/
ABSTAIN

SPOILED

FOR

AGAINST

WITHHELD/
ABSTAIN

Number of Directors

26,215,051

202,861

0

0

99.23 %

0.77 %

0.00 %

Brett Heath

26,328,042

0

89,870

0

99.66 %

0.00 %

0.34 %

Alex Tsukernik

26,350,978

0

66,934

0

99.75 %

0.00 %

0.25 %

E.B. Tucker

26,343,718

0

74,194

0

99.72 %

0.00 %

0.28 %

Johanna Fipke

26,328,626

0

89,286

0

99.66 %

0.00 %

0.34 %

Andrew Greville

26,328,627

0

89,285

0

99.66 %

0.00 %

0.34 %

Luke Leslie

26,317,561

0

100,351

0

99.62 %

0.00 %

0.38 %

Appointment of
Auditors

41,167,571

0

150,110

0

99.64 %

0.00 %

0.36 %

Approval of Share
Compensation Plan

24,840,211

1,577,701

0

0

94.03 %

5.97 %

0.00 %

LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS

Nova is also pleased to provide a Company update via a letter to shareholders written by President and CEO, Alex Tsukernik . The letter can be accessed on the Nova Royalty website, by clicking here .

ABOUT NOVA

Nova Royalty is a company focused on providing investors with royalty exposure to the key building blocks of clean energy – copper and nickel. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "NOVR" and on the US OTCQB under the trading symbol "NOVRF".

ON BEHALF OF Nova Royalty CORP.,

(signed) "Alex Tsukernik"
President and Chief Executive Officer

Website: www.novaroyalty.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Nova to control or predict, that may cause Nova's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated April 29, 2022 and other filings available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

SOURCE Nova Royalty Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/22/c4851.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nova Royalty Corp. Opens the Market

Nova Royalty Corp. Opens the Market

Alex Tsukernik President & Chief Executive Officer, Nova Royalty Corp. ("Nova" or the "Company") (TSXV: NOVR) and his team joined Dean McPherson Head, Global Mining Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.

Nova Royalty is focused on providing investors with exposure to premier copper and nickel assets – the key building blocks of the global energy transition.

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact avservices@tmx.com . The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date:

Thursday, June 16, 2022



Time:

9:00am - 9:30am



Place:

120 Adelaide St W.

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/16/c7572.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

NOVA ROYALTY REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022

NOVA ROYALTY REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022

TSXV: NOVR
 OTCQB: NOVRF

Nova Royalty logo (CNW Group/Nova Royalty Corp.)

Nova Royalty Corp. (" Nova " or the " Company ") has reported its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 . Nova's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2022 are available on Nova's website at www.novaroyalty.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Q1 2022 highlights:

  • Quarterly Revenue: The Company recognized royalty revenue of $673,519 , primarily related to the Aranzazu Royalty.
  • Acquisition of Copper World and Rosemont Royalty : In February 2022 , Nova acquired a 0.135% NSR on the Copper World and Rosemont copper projects in Arizona, USA , owned by Hudbay Minerals Inc. (" Hudbay "). Nova was also granted a Right of First Refusal in respect to an additional 0.540% NSR covering the same area as the Copper World and Rosemont Royalty . Hudbay has reported that it expects to publish a preliminary economic assessment in Q2 2022, which will incorporate a two-phase mine plan with the first phase reflecting a standalone operation with processing infrastructure on Hudbay's private land and mining occurring on portions of the Copper World and Rosemont deposits located on patented mining claims. (1)

Subsequent to quarter-end:

  • Secured Right to Acquire Josemaria Royalty: In May 2022 , Nova entered into a purchase agreement with arms' length private parties (the " Sellers ") pursuant to which Nova has secured the right to acquire a portion of an existing royalty on the Josemaria copper-gold-silver project in San Juan, Argentina , owned by Lundin Mining Corporation (" Lundin Mining "). Lundin Mining reported that it is completing basic engineering and study work for an updated technical report ahead of a construction decision in H2 2022 (2) . Nova will also be granted a Right of First Refusal in respect to an additional portion of the Josemaria Royalty. At the request of the Sellers, Nova has agreed to issue 3,941 shares that will be subject to a four-month hold, valued at $2.11 per share, to satisfy a portion of the advanced payments referenced in the Company's press release on May 24, 2022 (subject to the acceptance of the TSXV).
  • Drawdown of $1.5 million from Beedie Facility: In May 2022 , Nova drew down $1,500,000 under its existing amended and restated convertible loan facility with Beedie Capital, the terms of which are disclosed in the Company's news release dated February 10, 2021 . The drawdown will increase the total amount drawn under this facility to $8,000,000 , with an additional $17,000,000 remaining available to the Company. The drawdown is convertible at the option of Beedie Capital into 546,764 common shares of the Company at a conversion price of $2.74342 per share, which is based on a 20% premium above the 30-day volume-weighted average price of the common shares of Nova on ‎the TSX Venture calculated up to and including May 20, 2022 .

About Nova

Nova Royalty is a company focused on providing investors with royalty exposure to the key building blocks of clean energy – copper and nickel. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "NOVR" and on the US OTCQB under the trading symbol "NOVRF".

ON BEHALF OF Nova Royalty CORP.,

(signed) "Alex Tsukernik"
President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notes:


(1)

Refer to the press release titled "Hudbay Receives Favourable U.S. District Court Ruling on Copper World" published by Hudbay Minerals Inc. on May 24, 2022.

(2)

Refer to the press release titled "Lundin Mining Announces Closing of Acquisition of Josemaria Resources and Provides Update on Josemaria Project" published by Lundin Mining Corporation dated April 28, 2022.


Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Nova to control or predict, that may cause Nova's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated April 29, 2022 and other filings available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

SOURCE Nova Royalty Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/30/c7349.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

NOVA ROYALTY REPORTS AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND PROVIDES PORTFOLIO UPDATE

NOVA ROYALTY REPORTS AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND PROVIDES PORTFOLIO UPDATE

TSXV: NOVR
 OTCQB: NOVRF

Nova Royalty logo (CNW Group/Nova Royalty Corp.)

Nova Royalty Corp. (" Nova " or the " Company ") has reported its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021 . Nova's audited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021 are available on Nova's website at www.novaroyalty.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Alex Tsukernik , President and CEO of Nova, commented, "2021 was a transformational year for Nova on the back of a similarly exciting 2020. We now own royalties on a significant proportion of the next generation of major copper assets being advanced into production and are continually adding to our portfolio. During 2021, we nearly doubled our royalty exposure on Taca Taca (First Quantum) and added royalties on West Wall ( Anglo American and Glencore), Vizcachitas (Los Andes Copper), and Copper World and Rosemont (Hudbay), the last of which was announced early in January 2022 ."

Mr. Tsukernik continued, "Additionally, we added our first cash flowing royalty by acquiring a royalty on the producing Aranzazu mine, operated by Aura Minerals Inc. Performance at Aranzazu has exceeded our initial expectations, having achieved multiple throughput expansions and cost reductions since 2018. The royalty is currently generating approximately US$1.5 million US$2.0 million of revenue on an annualized basis, with Aura guiding toward future production increases."

Mr. Tsukernik concluded, "As we advance through 2022, we continue to build Nova into what we believe will be the world's premier copper investment vehicle with additional exposure to strategic nickel assets. We are advancing on both of our main strategic priorities: acquiring additional royalties on advancing multi-generational projects such as Taca Taca and Copper World/Rosemont, and adding current cash flows from strong mid-size operators such as Aranzazu. We look forward to updating the market on our continued progress."

Portfolio Additions

  • Acquisition of Aranzazu Royalty: In August 2021 , Nova acquired a 1.0% net smelter return (" NSR ") royalty on the producing Aranzazu copper-gold-silver mine (the " Aranzazu Royalty ") owned by Aura Minerals Inc. (" Aura "; TSX: ORA) for consideration of US$8.0 million cash and US$1.0 million in common shares of the Company, paid on closing of the acquisition on August 27, 2021 . The seller of the Aranzazu Royalty was entitled to economic benefits on Aranzazu Royalty payments that accrued from July 1, 2021 up to the closing date of the Aranzazu Royalty acquisition. Nova fulfilled this obligation by paying approximately US$200,000 in cash in addition to the purchase price. Nova is entitled to receive 100% of the payments from the Aranzazu Royalty corresponding to the net smelter returns generated at Aranzazu following June 30, 2021 .

  • Acquisition of West Wall Royalty: In June 2021 , Nova acquired rights to a 1.0% net proceeds royalty (" NPR ") on the West Wall copper-gold-molybdenum project, owned by a 50-50 joint venture between Anglo American PLC (LSE: AAL) and Glencore PLC (LSE: GLEN). Cash consideration of US$4.2 million was paid on closing of the acquisition on June 18, 2021 .

  • Acquisition of Vizcachitas Royalty: In February 2021 , Nova acquired a NSR royalty of 0.98% on open pit operations and 0.49% on underground operations on the San José 1/3000 exploitation concession that forms part of the Vizcachitas project in Chile , which is 100% owned by Los Andes Copper Ltd. (" Los Andes "; TSX-V:LA). Under the terms of the transaction US$6.5 million in cash was paid on closing of the acquisition on February 22, 2021 , and up to US$9.5 million in common shares of the Company are payable contingent upon the achievement of certain milestones. On June 10, 2021 , Nova announced the issuance of common shares of the Company reflecting a milestone payment of US$1.75 million due upon issuance of a valid Resolución de Calificación Ambienta for Vizcachitas. On October 20, 2021 , Nova announced the issuance of common shares of the Company reflecting an additional milestone payment of US$1.75 million upon the issuance of other permits required to commence drilling at Vizcachitas.

  • Acquisition of Additional Taca Taca Royalty: In February 2021 , Nova acquired a 0.18% NSR royalty on the Taca Taca copper-gold-molybdenum project in Argentina , which is 100% owned by First Quantum Minerals (" First Quantum "; TSX: FM). Nova had previously acquired a 0.24% royalty interest in the Taca Taca project on November 30, 2020 and this subsequent NSR royalty acquisition increased Nova's NSR royalty interest to 0.42%. The purchase price for the 0.18% interest in the NSR included upfront consideration of US$3.0 million in cash and the issuance of common shares of the Company with a value of approximately US$13.0 million , based on the average of the 10-day and 15-day volume weighted average prices of the common shares of the Company as of January 8, 2021 . Nova will make an additional cash payment of US$4 million within 10 business days after the date of the commencement of commercial production on the Taca Taca project.

  • Acquisition of Copper World & Rosemont Royalty : Subsequent to the year ended December 31, 2021 , in February 2022 , Nova acquired a 0.135% NSR on the Copper World and Rosemont copper projects in Arizona, USA , (the " Copper World & Rosemont Royalty ") owned by Hudbay Minerals Inc. (" Hudbay "; TSX: HBM and NYSE: HBM). Nova was also granted a Right of First Refusal (" ROFR ") in respect to an additional 0.540% NSR covering the same area as the Copper World & Rosemont Royalty . The Copper World & Rosemont Royalty covers all metals, including copper, molybdenum, silver, and gold extracted from the majority of mining claims covering Copper World and Rosemont. Specifically, 132 patented claims (all the patented claims associated with Copper World and Rosemont), 603 unpatented claims, and one parcel of fee associated land are covered by the Copper World & Rosemont Royalty .
Portfolio Updates
  • Taca Taca (0.42% NSR Royalty): First Quantum is continuing pre-development and feasibility activities at Taca Taca. Taca Taca is envisaged to have a similar mine design and plant configuration as First Quantum's other large throughput mines, such as Sentinel, Cobre Panama, and the planned S3 expansion at Kansanshi, which will allow First Quantum to leverage continuous learnings from the design and execution of these operations in the development of Taca Taca. During the second quarter of 2021, First Quantum submitted two environmental permits regarding key infrastructure at Taca Taca. The primary Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (" ESIA ") for Taca Taca was submitted to the Secretariat of Mining of Salta Province in 2019 and approval of the ESIA is anticipated in late 2022. First Quantum expects to continue permitting work at Taca Taca during 2022, in addition to engaging with government regarding key aspects of an administrative and fiscal regime for investment into Argentina . (1)

  • Aranzazu (1.0% NSR Royalty): Aura recently achieved a throughput expansion at Aranzazu, increasing capacity by approximately 30% to 100,000 tons per month. As a result of this expansion, Aranzazu hit record production in Q3 2021, achieving monthly average ore mined and processed of 103kt during the quarter. Aranzazu subsequently delivered another quarter of record production in Q4 2021. Aura disclosed that Aranzazu produced 13.3 Mlbs CuEq at cash costs of US$1.29 /lb CuEq during Q4 2021 and 45.9 Mlbs CuEq at cash costs of US$1.56 /lb CuEq for the year ended December 31, 2021 . (2)

  • Vizcachitas (0.98% open pit / 0.49% underground NSR Royalty): During 2021, Los Andes received all permits and permissions necessary to commence drilling activities at Vizcachitas, allowing Los Andes to undertake the drilling program needed to complete a Pre-Feasibility Study (" PFS "). Los Andes announced that additional drilling commenced at Vizcachitas on November 10, 2021 . (3) In March 2022 , Los Andes announced that sufficient drilling had been completed in order to provide an updated resource estimation and complete a PFS. Los Andes expects to publish an updated resource estimation for Vizcachitas in Q3 2022 with a PFS completed in Q4 2022. (4) Earlier in March 2022 , Los Andes announced a plan to temporarily suspend the remaining drilling at Vizcachitas in response to a Second Environmental Court decree granting a preliminary injunction on Los Andes's drilling activities. (5) Los Andes is currently in the process of appealing the court decision, while proceeding with the updated resource estimate and PFS.

  • Copper World & Rosemont (0.135% NSR Royalty; 0.540% ROFR): In December 2021 , Hudbay announced an initial Indicated Mineral Resource of 272 million tonnes at 0.36% copper and Inferred Mineral Resource of 142 million tonnes at 0.36% copper at the Copper World project in Pima County, Arizona . Hudbay has defined seven deposits at Copper World, which host both oxide and sulphide mineralization over a seven-kilometre strike, potentially amenable to heap leach and floatation processing methods, respectively. Additionally, drilling identified significant high-grade, near surface mineralization with the potential to form part of a low-cost copper operation located primarily on public land. Considerable potential synergies exist between Copper World and the adjacent Rosemont project, on which Hudbay published a positive feasibility study in 2017. Hudbay expects to reflect preliminary expectations of these synergies in a Preliminary Economic Assessment of Copper World, which Hudbay expects to complete in H1 2022. Hudbay is also planning to advance a PFS on Copper World in H2 2022. (6)

  • Twin Metals (2.4% NSR Royalty): In September 2021 , the United States Forest Service submitted an application to withdraw approximately 225,000 acres of land in the Superior National Forest from the scope of federal mineral leasing laws, subject to valid existing rights. In October 2021 , the United States Bureau of Land Management rejected Twin Metals' Preference Right Lease Applications (" PRLAs ") and Prospecting Permit Applications (" PPAs "). In January 2022 , the United States Department of the Interior cancelled Twin Metals' MNES-1352 and MNES-1353 federal mineral leases. The PRLAs and federal mineral leases form a significant proportion of the mineral resources contained within Twin Metals' current project plan and, accordingly, it was determined that these events collectively represented an impairment trigger of the Company's royalty interest in the project. The Company believes that Antofagasta PLC (" Antofagasta "), which owns the Twin Metals project through its subsidiary, Twin Metals Minnesota, has a valid legal right to the mining leases and a strong case to defend its legal rights. Although Antofagasta intends to pursue validation of those rights, considering the time and uncertainty related to any legal action to challenge the government decisions, a full impairment has been recognised as at December 31, 2021 in respect of the royalty interests previously capitalized.
About Nova

Nova Royalty is a company focused on providing investors with royalty exposure to the key building blocks of clean energy – copper and nickel. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "NOVR" and on the US OTCQB under the trading symbol "NOVRF".

ON BEHALF OF Nova Royalty CORP.,

(signed) "Alex Tsukernik"
President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notes:

(1)

Refer to First Quantum Minerals 2021 Annual Report, Capital Markets Day Presentation dated January 2022, and
Capital Markets Day Call Transcript, dated Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

(2)

Refer to Aura Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021.

(3)

Refer to the press release published by Los Andes Copper Ltd. on November 10, 2021, entitled "Los Andes
Copper Starts Additional Drilling Program at Vizcachitas Copper Project in Chile".

(4)

Refer to the press released published by Los Andes Copper Ltd. on March 29, 2022, entitled "Los Andes Copper
Corporate Update".

(5)

Refer to the press release published by Los Andes Copper Ltd. on March 21, 2022, entitled "Los Andes Copper
Announces Plan to Temporarily Suspend Drilling".

(6)

Refer to the press release published by Hudbay Minerals Inc. on December 15, 2021, entitled "Hudbay Announces
Initial Mineral Resource Estimate at Copper World".

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Nova to control or predict, that may cause Nova's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated April 30, 2021 and other filings available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

SOURCE Nova Royalty Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/02/c3749.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

