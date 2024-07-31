Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Uranium Price Update: Q2 2024 in Review

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Silver Crown Royalties Commences Trading On Cboe Canada

Option to Acquire Niobium/REE Project in British Columbia, Canada

Cyprium and Glencore Announce Commercial Strategic Partnership

Nova Announces Closing of US$3.3m NASDAQ IPO

Acquisition of Mubende Gold Project, Uganda

FPX Nickel Adopts Best-in-Class Technology to Reduce Baptiste's Carbon Intensity and Receives BC Hydro Support

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

Silver Crown Royalties

SCRI:CC

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Atlantic Lithium

A11:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
NorthStar Gaming to Host Live Q2 Corporate Update Webinar on August 14th at 11am ET

NorthStar Gaming to Host Live Q2 Corporate Update Webinar on August 14th at 11am ET

  • NorthStar Gaming's CEO, Michael Moskowitz, will be hosting a webinar to provide a Business Update and discuss their Q2 financials, followed by live Q&A. You may submit your question(s) beforehand in the registration form linked below.
  • Investors and other interested parties invited to join and learn more about NorthStar's sports media and sports wagering platform.

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's CEO, Michael Moskowitz, will be presenting an in-depth Corporate Update, including a discussion surrounding the Company's Q2 Earnings, current operations and upcoming milestones. The Company expects to announce its second quarter 2024 financial results on August 13, 2024. Additionally, the Company announced that subject to regulatory approval, it has retained Red Cloud Securities Inc. ("Red Cloud") to provide market-making services to the Company in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and other applicable legislation.

We invite all investors and other interested parties to register for the webinar at the link below.

Date: Wednesday, August 14th, 2024
Time: 11am ET
Register: Webinar Registration

HAVE QUESTIONS? Management will be available to answer your questions following the presentation on the webinar platform. You may also submit your question(s) beforehand in the registration form linked above.

Market-Making Services

Red Cloud will trade common shares of NorthStar on the TSXV for the purposes of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares.

Under the agreement, the Company will pay Red Cloud $5,000 per month during the term, payable quarterly upfront in advance for the first three months and thereafter monthly. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement between Red Cloud and the Company and Red Cloud will not receive any shares or options from the Company as compensation for services it will render. The term of engagement is ongoing and may be terminated by either party on 30 days' prior written notice.

The Company and Red Cloud have an arm's length relationship, but Red Cloud and/or its clients may have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

About NorthStar

NorthStar proudly owns and operates NorthStar Bets, a made-in-Ontario casino and sportsbook gaming platform that provides players with a uniquely local, premier user experience. The NorthStar Bets sportsbook provides real-time news, stats, analysis and scores directly in the betting environment along with the most popular online casino games. NorthStar's subsidiary, Slapshot Media Inc., provides managed services to Northstarbets.com, an iGaming site owned and operated by the Abenaki Council of Wolinak.

A Canadian company, NorthStar is uniquely positioned to become a convergence leader in the intersection of sports media and sports wagering thanks to its partnerships and agreements with leading media companies. NorthStar is committed to operating at the highest level of responsible gaming standards.

About Red Cloud

Red Cloud is registered as an Investment Dealer in Ontario, Québec, Alberta and British Columbia and is a member of the Investment Industry Organization of Canada. It is focused on providing unique comprehensive capital market services and innovative financing alternatives to the junior resource sector. The company was founded by capital markets professionals who designed the firm to service small public and private companies. This solution is a comprehensive platform that provides a full range of unconflicted corporate access services. Offering these services as a unified platform provides the ultimate value proposition for issuer clients.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada ("forward-looking statements"), including without limitation, statements with respect to the following: expected performance of the Company's business, continued access to capital, and improved liquidity in the trading of the Company's common shares. The foregoing are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of the Company's anticipated financial position, results of operations, and operating environment. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. This information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. This forward-looking information is based on management's opinions, estimates and assumptions that, while considered by NorthStar to be appropriate and reasonable as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, the following: risks related to the Company's business and financial position; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry risks; future legislative and regulatory developments; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; and those factors discussed in greater detail under the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual information form, which is available under NorthStar's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Many of these risks are beyond the Company's control.

If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors not presently known to the Company or that the Company presently believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents NorthStar's expectations as of the date specified herein, and are subject to change after such date. However, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

All of the forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.

For further information:

Company Contact:
Corey Goodman
Chief Development Officer
647-530-2387
investorrelations@northstargaming.ca

Investor Relations:
RB Milestone Group LLC (RBMG)
Northstar@rbmilestone.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/218366

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

NorthStar Gaming HoldingsBET:CCTSXV:BETTech Investing
BET:CC
NorthStar Gaming Holdings
Sign up to get your FREE

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
NorthStar Gaming Holdings (TSXV:BET)

NorthStar Gaming Holdings


Keep reading...Show less
NorthStar Gaming to Present at the OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference August 1st

NorthStar Gaming to Present at the OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference August 1st

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET, OTCQB: NSBBF), based in Toronto, focused on the emerging iGaming and Online Sports Betting market in Ontario and across Canada today announced that Michael Moskowitz, Chair and CEO, will present live at the OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com on August 1 st .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for August 1st

OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for August 1st

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series announced the agenda for the OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference to be held on August 1 st 2024.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Soccer or Football? Northstar Gaming Poll Finds Most Canadians Unexpectedly Divided When Referring to the Game as Soccer or Football but the Friendly Debate Remains Uncapped

Soccer or Football? Northstar Gaming Poll Finds Most Canadians Unexpectedly Divided When Referring to the Game as Soccer or Football but the Friendly Debate Remains Uncapped

Three in five Canadians (60%) refer to the sport as soccer while less than a quarter (21%) refer to it as football or use both names interchangeably (18%).

Among Canadians who call the game soccer, the majority do so to distinguish the sport from North American football (71%), while a quarter use the name because their family and friends (24%) do.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NorthStar Gaming Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

NorthStar Gaming Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on June 7, 2024 (the "Meeting").

Each of the director nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 6, 2024 (the "Circular") were re-elected as directors of the Company, including Vic Bertrand, Brian Cooper, Dean Macdonald, Chris McGinnis, Michael Moskowitz, Alex Latner, Sylvia Prentice, and Barry Shafran. Chris Hodgson did not stand for re-election as a director, and the Company thanks him for his service on the board.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NorthStar Gaming Announces Equity Incentive Awards

NorthStar Gaming Announces Equity Incentive Awards

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has approved the grant of equity incentive awards in the form of stock options and deferred share units ("DSUs") pursuant to the Company's Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan").

Stock Options

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies Announces Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Forward Water Technologies Announces Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) (the "Company" or "FWTC") is pleased to announce that it has filed its condensed consolidated audited financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the twelve months ended March 31, 2024. Copies of these financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis can be found on the Company's issuer profile at www.sedarplus.ca. All financial information in this news release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated

Fiscal Year End Financial Highlights

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Carbon Done Right Announces Receipt of Fifth Disbursement of Financing for Sierra Leone Rewilding Project

Carbon Done Right Announces Receipt of Fifth Disbursement of Financing for Sierra Leone Rewilding Project

Carbon Done Right Developments Inc. (TSXV: KLX) (FSE: Q1C) ("Carbon Done Right" or the "Company") a leading provider of high-quality carbon credits sourced exclusively from afforestation and reforestation projects developed and owned by the Company and its stakeholders, is pleased to announce the completion of all milestones required for the fifth disbursement under the pre-purchase agreement announced on the 14th June, 2023.

Carbon Done Right CEO James Tansey stated, "This fifth milestone demonstrates our continued progress with the project's implementation. Our team is actively planting through the summer and has already cleared over 500 ha of land. The restoration sites focus on abandoned land in Sierra Leone and provide direct income to the smallholders within these communities and long-term revenue sharing benefits. Restoring nature's capacity to sequester carbon is a key strategy for reversing and preventing climate change. The in-country team is busy preparing for the 2024 planting season where we expect to plant native tree species on up to 2,000 ha of additional degraded land."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies Corp. and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp Announce Revisions to Terms of Proposed Transaction and Concurrent Financing, Signing of Definitive Agreement for Proposed Business Combination

Forward Water Technologies Corp. and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp Announce Revisions to Terms of Proposed Transaction and Concurrent Financing, Signing of Definitive Agreement for Proposed Business Combination

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV: FWTC) (" FWTC ") and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. (TSXV: FMAC.P) (the " FMAC ") are pleased to announce that, further to their joint news releases of May 14, 2024 announcing the proposed transaction between FWTC and FMAC (the "Transaction"), and June 18, 2024 announcing the proposed private placement financing concurrent with the Transaction (the "Concurrent Financing"), they have revised the terms of the Transaction and the Concurrent Financing and have entered into a definitive agreement dated July 22, 2024 with respect to the Transaction (the "Definitive Agreement"). The Transaction is intended to be FMAC's qualifying transaction for purposes of TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") policies. FWTC, after completion of the Transaction, is referred to as the " Resulting Issuer ".

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Announces Bill Payments Via the Lightning Network and Unique User Signup Milestone

Bitcoin Well Announces Bill Payments Via the Lightning Network and Unique User Signup Milestone

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta July 16, 2024 TheNewswire Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence announces the ability for customers in Canada to pay their household bills and credit cards with bitcoin on the Lightning Network, as well as the achievement of 21,000 unique users signed up to the Bitcoin Portal.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. Granted European Unitary Patent for Innovative Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Process

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. Granted European Unitary Patent for Innovative Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Process

-

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo" or the "Company"), TSX.V: AMY, OTCQB: AMYZF, FSE: ID4, a leader in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling technology, is pleased to announce the registration of the European Unitary Patent (Patent Application No. 17870326.0) for its pioneering hydrometallurgical recycling solution. This patent grant solidifies the Company's intellectual property portfolio in Europe, a key market focused on electrification and sustainable battery technologies.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies Corp. Business Update: New Projects Initiated with Major Corporations in the Food and Beverage Sector

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Business Update: New Projects Initiated with Major Corporations in the Food and Beverage Sector

Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("FWTC") (TSXV:FWTC) has initiated new projects via direct customer contact in the food and beverage space to enable more efficient wastewater handling in the production of food and beverage products with globally positioned multinational manufacturers. FWTC has entered early planning stages for pilot or early commercial trials after being selected for evaluation by two unique clients. Projects, if successful, would represent a significant reduction in water usage for the manufacturing of products and simultaneously reduce the energy footprint currently required. This energy reduction would not only lead to cost savings but also have a major impact in reducing CO2 emissions

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

NorthStar Gaming Holdings
Sign up to get your FREE

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Awalé Hits 20 g/t Gold over 29m at the Charger Prospect, Odienné Project

CardieX June Quarterly Appendix 4C

BPH Global Raises $130,000 in Debt Funding

June 2024 Quarterly Activities Report

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Awalé Hits 20 g/t Gold over 29m at the Charger Prospect, Odienné Project

Gold Investing

June 2024 Quarterly Activities Report

Resource Investing

Redstone Resources Quarterly Report for the Period Ending 30 June 2024

Gold Investing

Far Northern Resources Quarterly June Report 2024

Copper Investing

Appendix 5B Quarterly Cash Flow Report

Copper Investing

Culpeo Minerals: Quarterly Activities Report, Quarterly Cashflow Report, Investor Presentation

Copper Investing

True North Copper June 2024 Quarterly Report

×