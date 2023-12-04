Investing News Network Your trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Turning Australia's Looming Energy Crisis into Opportunity

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

Grid Battery Metals: Exploring Highly Prolific Lithium Assets in Nevada

Appia Announces Corrected Target IV Total Area

Fireweed Advances Boundary Zone, Intersecting 57.4 m of 8.4% Zinc, 1.8% Lead, and 51.8 g/t Silver, and 49.9 m of 10.1% Zinc, and 14.4 g/t Silver

Cell Signaling Technology Leverages Integrated Cyber's Employee-Focused Cybersecurity Service

Appia Announces Closing of PCH Project Acquisition

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Controlled Thermal Resources

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA

Freegold Ventures

FVL:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Q4 Copper Outlook Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Lithium Investor Report

2023 Q4 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
NorthStar Gaming to Host Live Corporate Webinar on December 6th at 2pm ET

NorthStar Gaming to Host Live Corporate Webinar on December 6th at 2pm ET

  • NorthStar Gaming's CEO, Michael Moskowitz, will be hosting a webinar to introduce the Company and discuss current operations and upcoming milestones, followed by live Q&A. You may submit your question(s) beforehand in the registration form linked below.
  • Investors and other interested parties invited to join and learn more about NorthStar's sports media and wagering platform.

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. ( TSXV: BET ) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the engagement of U.S.-based corporate communications firm RB Milestone Group LLC ("RBMG") to provide investor relations services. In connection with the engagement, the Company's CEO, Michael Moskowitz, will be presenting an overview of the Company, including an in-depth discussion into current operations and milestones while also providing an outlook for 2024 at a corporate webinar on December 6. We invite all investors and other interested parties to register for the webinar at the link below.

Date : Wednesday, December 6 th , 2023
Time : 2:00 pm ET
Register : Webinar Registration

HAVE QUESTIONS? Management will be available to answer your questions following the presentation on the webinar platform. You may also submit your question(s) beforehand in the registration form linked above.

Investors are invited to subscribe to NorthStar's email list to stay informed about future events and news issued by the Company. The subscription form is available on the Company's website .

RBMG Engagement

The Company has retained RBMG to provide investor relations services, including corporate communications advisory, non-deal roadshow advisory, market intelligence advisory, and business referrals to the management team of the Company.

The initial term of the engagement is for a 12-month period at $106,000 USD (plus applicable sales tax) per annum plus direct expenses, to be paid in cash. RBMG is at arm's length to the Company. The agreement with RBMG is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ").

"We are excited to tell the NorthStar Gaming story to a broader investor audience as we continue to execute on our growth strategy," said Michael Moskowitz, Chair and CEO of NorthStar Gaming. "Our webinar on December 6 will be a great opportunity for current and prospective shareholders to learn about the Company's unique strategy, market opportunities and the key initiatives we have planned for 2024."

About RBMG

Founded in 2009, RBMG is a U.S.-based corporate communications firm that specializes in investor relations advisory and has offices in New York City and Stamford, Connecticut. RBMG's U.S. advisory practice delivers investor relations programs tailor-made for both private and public emerging companies. RBMG refines communications strategies, weighs data and advises clients on how to penetrate new markets. It helps clients target and secure relationships with niche U.S. stakeholders and key industry strategics globally. Utilizing digital techniques, artificial intelligence and machine learning, RBMG has developed methods that improve traditional client investor relations initiatives to maximize return on investment. RBMG partners with clients across a wide range of industry segments, including: cannabis; cleantech; consumer goods; crypto; fintech; healthcare; metals and mining; professional services; renewable energy; and technology. To learn more about RBMG please visit: www.rbmilestone.com .

About NorthStar

NorthStar proudly owns and operates NorthStar Bets, a made-in-Ontario casino and sportsbook gaming platform that provides players with a uniquely local, premier user experience. The NorthStar Bets sportsbook provides real-time news, stats, analysis and scores directly in the betting environment along with the most popular online casino games. NorthStar's subsidiary, Slapshot Media Inc., provides managed services to Northstarbets.com an iGaming site owned and operated by the Abenaki Council of Wolinak.

A Canadian company, NorthStar is uniquely positioned to become a convergence leader in the intersection of sports media and sports wagering thanks to its partnerships and agreements with leading media companies. NorthStar is committed to operating at the highest level of responsible gaming standards.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada ("forward-looking statements"), including without limitation, statements with respect to the following: statements with respect to the services that RBMG will provide to the Company and compensation therefore. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and allowing readers to get a better understanding of the Company's anticipated financial position, results of operations, and operating environment. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. This information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following: risks related to the Company's business and financial position; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry risks; future legislative and regulatory developments; the TSXV's acceptance of the investor relations agreement with RBMG; and the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies. NorthStar believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Information contained in forward-looking statements in this communication are provided as of the date hereof and NorthStar disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or results, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

Contacts

Company Contact:
Corey Goodman
Chief Development Officer
1-647-530-2387
investorrelations@northstargaming.ca

Investor Relations:
RB Milestone Group LLC (RBMG)
Northstar@rbmilestone.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/189769

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

NorthStar Gaming Holdings BET:CC TSXV:BET Tech Investing
BET:CC
The Conversation (0)
NorthStar Gaming Announces New Partnership Agreement with BettorView

NorthStar Gaming Announces New Partnership Agreement with BettorView

Partnership strategically positions NorthStar to reach consumers in restaurants and bars across Ontario

NorthStar Gaming Inc. ( TSXV: BET ) is proud to announce it has entered a partnership agreement with BettorView that will enable NorthStar to engage with consumers in restaurants and bars across Ontario. The partnership provides NorthStar with the opportunity to further expand player acquisition across both sports wagering and online casino in a frictionless and convenient manner.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading... Show less
NorthStar Gaming Reports Triple-Digit Growth in Wagers and Revenue in Q3 2023

NorthStar Gaming Reports Triple-Digit Growth in Wagers and Revenue in Q3 2023

Strong year-over-year performance sets the stage for further growth

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. ( TSXV: BET ) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today released its financial results for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023. All dollar figures are quoted in Canadian dollars.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading... Show less
NorthStar Gaming Announces Management Change

NorthStar Gaming Announces Management Change

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. ( TSXV: BET ) ("NorthStar", or the "Company") today announced that Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Barber will resign from the Company effective December 1, 2023 to pursue another opportunity. At that time, Chin Dhushenthen, currently the Company's Vice President, Finance and Compliance, will assume the role of Interim CFO.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Jennifer for her contributions at an important time in our Company's development," said Michael Moskowitz, Chair and CEO of NorthStar Gaming. "She played a key role in our public listing process, the Slapshot Media acquisition and the establishment of our financial reporting functions. We wish Jennifer the best as she moves into a financial leadership role in a new sector."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading... Show less
NorthStar Completes $10.3 Million Financing

NorthStar Completes $10.3 Million Financing

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. ( TSXV: BET ) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today announces that it has closed its previously announced private placement financing of approximately $10.3 million, consisting of common shares, warrants and convertible debentures (the "Offering"). All dollar figures are quoted in Canadian dollars.

Pursuant to the Offering, NorthStar has issued 29,528,458 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.175 per Unit, with each Unit comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share"), one half warrant to acquire Common Shares exercisable at $0.36 per full warrant (each such whole warrant an "A Warrant"), and a further half warrant to acquire Common Shares exercisable at $0.40 per full warrant (each such whole warrant a "B Warrant"), in each case for a period of five years. In addition, the Company has issued three-year, 8% unsecured convertible debentures ("Convertible Debentures") in the aggregate principal amount of approximately $5.2 million, converting into Common Shares at $0.20 per share with interest payable-in-kind. Investors in the Offering include Playtech plc ("Playtech"), a global leader in gambling technology that is a supplier of software and services to, and already a significant investor in, the Company, as well as members of the Company's senior management team. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering are legended and restricted from trading until March 1, 2024.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading... Show less
NorthStar Obtains Regulatory Approval to Proceed with Proposed Financing

NorthStar Obtains Regulatory Approval to Proceed with Proposed Financing

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. ( TSXV: BET ) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today announced that it has received a decision from the Ontario Securities Commission ("OSC") to permit the Company to obtain shareholder approval for its proposed $10.3 million private placement financing with Playtech plc and certain insiders of the Company (the "Transaction") by way of written consent.

As previously disclosed, closing of the Transaction requires shareholder approval pursuant to MI 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") due to the participation of Playtech, an existing investor in the Company, as well as members of the Company's senior management team. With the waiver obtained from the OSC, the Company is exempt from the requirement to hold a shareholders' meeting to approve the Transaction and will instead seek to obtain written approval from holders of a majority of the common shares (excluding Playtech and management) in accordance with the OSC's decision.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading... Show less
Blockmate Ventures Completes Sale of Midpoint Business

Blockmate Ventures Completes Sale of Midpoint Business

Blockmate Ventures Inc (TSX.V: MATE) (FSE: 8MH1) (" Blockmate " or the " Company ") announces that it has completed the divestiture of Midpoint (see www.midpoint.com ), its cross-border payments and foreign exchange business to the management team, led by Mr David Wong, Expadis and its group of investors (" Midpoint Management "). In consideration for the divestiture, Midpoint Management will assume responsibility for all liabilities and obligations associated with the business as well as operational expenses associated with maintaining its operations.

The divestiture will allow the Company to focus on higher growth technology investments, and is expected to reduce annual net cash outflows by approximately $500,000. The Company is at arms-length from Mr. David Wong, and no finders' fees or commissions were paid in connection with completion of the divestiture.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading... Show less
Food Service Executive Steve Sands Joins Bion's Advisory Group

Food Service Executive Steve Sands Joins Bion's Advisory Group

Bion Environmental Technologies , Inc. (OTC QB: BNET ), a developer of advanced livestock waste treatment technology and premium sustainable beef, announced today that Steve Sands will join Bion's Advisory Group, effective immediately.

Steve most recently served as President of Protein Brands for Performance Foodservice, one of the largest food service distributors in the U.S. He is a highly regarded foodservice industry veteran with over 40 years of experience in all phases of the meat business. His experience and relationships will be invaluable in his role with Bion, where he will advise Bion's CEO to help build a supply chain and marketing strategy for the sustainable beef produced by Bion and its strategic partners.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading... Show less
RecycLiCo and Nanoramic Announce Key Advancements in Sustainable Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Collaboration

RecycLiCo and Nanoramic Announce Key Advancements in Sustainable Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Collaboration

Following the recent announcement of strategic collaboration, with the goal of optimizing the complete life cycle of lithium-ion batteries, RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo"), TSX.V: AMY, OTCQB: AMYZF, FSE: ID4, and Nanoramic Laboratories ("Nanoramic") are pleased to disclose successful results from their lithium-ion battery cathode recycling collaboration.

RecycLiCo's laboratory test results have demonstrated that their recycling process can efficiently treat Nanoramic's innovative NMP-free and PVDF-free electrodes without concern. Notably, Nanoramic's electrodes can be recycled with fewer processing steps compared to conventional PVDF-based electrodes, resulting in energy and resource savings.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading... Show less
RecycLiCo Receives Approval from Taiwan Department of Investment Review for Battery Recycling Joint Venture

RecycLiCo Receives Approval from Taiwan Department of Investment Review for Battery Recycling Joint Venture

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (" RecycLiCo " or the " Company "), (TSX.V: AMY | OTCQB: AMYZF| FSE: ID4) a pioneer in the field of sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling technology, is proud to announce that it has received investment approval from the Taiwan Department of Investment Review for its 5050 joint venture with Zenith Chemical Corporation. The joint venture company, named Recyclico Zenith Battery Materials Technology Co., solidifies a significant partnership in the Company's expansion within the Asian market.

Following the comprehensive and thorough approval process by the Taiwan Department of Investment Review, RecycLiCo has committed to an initial capital injection of NTD 24,000,000. This initial investment lays the foundation for the project, with subsequent investments to be determined by the joint venture company as needed throughout the construction and commissioning phases.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading... Show less
Dr. James Tansey to Deliver Keynote on the Evolution of the Carbon Markets at the Armchair Trader Investor Event in London, UK

Dr. James Tansey to Deliver Keynote on the Evolution of the Carbon Markets at the Armchair Trader Investor Event in London, UK

Klimat X Developments Inc. (" Klimat X " or the "Company") (TSXV: KLX) (FSE: Q1C) a leading provider of high-quality carbon credits sourced exclusively from afforestation and reforestation projects developed and owned by the Company and its stakeholders, is pleased to announce that CEO and Founder, Dr. James Tansey will present the keynote entitled, 'The Evolution of the Carbon Markets and the Role of Nature Based Solutions to Fight Climate Change' at the Beyond the Channel investor event in London, UK on November 30, 2023 . "It's a pleasure to be chosen to speak in London to the Armchair Trader audience of sophisticated investors. I look forward to presenting a science-based outlook on the carbon markets and the business of financing nature-based solutions on an extraordinary scale to create lasting change." comments Tansey.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading... Show less
Lake Resources NL Chairman's Address AGM

Lake Resources NL Chairman's Address AGM

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - 2023 has been a critical year for Lake Resources NL ( ASX:LKE ) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS: LLKKF ) as we continue to develop one of the world's leading lithium resource projects at Kachi.

David Dickson has put in place a world-class team and driven the company transformation required for a significant resources business to move from exploration and development to construction and project delivery. David will cover this in more detail in his operational update - but key steps on resource and project definition, pilot testing and a bankable DFS with robust project economics are in place.

A stellar achievement for one year.

At the same time the board has undertaken significant steps on corporate governance in the past year. We have undertaken a number of measures, including resetting the board - adding business leaders with the skill sets and experience critical to our business and putting in place a range of committees, all of which are chaired by independent directors. We have established our offices in Houston, enabling us to take advantage of the skillset and talent available in the market.

These are key steps to position Lake Resources for the future.

I am pleased this has been recognised by specialists in the market. There is also more to do as we grow our company, but again these have been significant achievements in board structure and governance in just one year.

It was also a busy and complex year in the context of lithium markets developments.

On the lithium price, it is my firm belief that the bulk commodity price, so often quoted in supplying lithium to China, is not an accurate reflection of the private market (excluding China) that exists between lithium producers and long-term offtakers.

It is in this private market, where security of long-term supplies is being evaluated and here the real price points are being negotiated.

What we do know is that battery manufacturing plants take two to three years to build, yet projects that produce battery-grade lithium carbonate take longer. From the remarks made at earnings announcements over the last few months from major lithium producers, they have forecast delays and cost overruns in these projects.

This places Lake in the key position of bringing on supply in 2027 when supplies will be tight and those long-term private supply contracts will be much sought after.

The outlook for lithium prices is expected to average a little over $US30,000 per metric ton from 2023, according to Morningstar Research. Whilst Benchmark estimates that demand for lithium is expected to more than triple by 2030 to 3.1 million metric tons and outpace supply by nearly 400,000 tons.

I shouldn't miss the opportunity to highlight the ringing endorsement that Exxon Mobil gave to direct lithium extraction technology last week. In line with what we have been saying for many years, Exxon Mobil announced that they will be using conventional oil and gas drilling methods to access lithium rich salt water, and will use direct lithium extraction technology to extract lithium from that salt water. That remaining water will be reinjected into underground reservoirs -a process Lake has proved in one of the world's largest field testings.
The DLE process produces fewer carbon emissions than hard rock mining and requires significantly less land. With DLE being a critical part of the forecast global battery grade lithium carbonate supply in 2030, we are pleased to be part of the future of sustainable lithium supply.

So reflecting on where Lake is now, compared to where it was last year, it has been a year of significant progress.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL ( ASX:LKE ) (OTCMKTS: LLKKF ) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Heritage Survey Completed and Drilling Commences at Menzies

Grant of Highly Prospective License for Lithium

Brunswick Exploration Intersects Significant Spodumene Mineralization in Dyke Swarm at Mirage

Canada Silver Cobalt to Reprice Warrants

Related News

Gold Investing

Heritage Survey Completed and Drilling Commences at Menzies

Cobalt Investing

Grant of Highly Prospective License for Lithium

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Intersects Significant Spodumene Mineralization in Dyke Swarm at Mirage

Battery Metals Investing

Canada Silver Cobalt to Reprice Warrants

Battery Metals Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ILC

Battery Metals Investing

International Lithium: PEA for the Raleigh Lake Lithium Project Outlines Highly Favourable After-Tax NPV of CAD$342.9 million and After-Tax IRR of 44.3% P.A.

Precious Metals Investing

Marvel Mobilizes Drill Crews To Duhamel Nickel Project

×