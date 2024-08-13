Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

NorthStar Gaming Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

NorthStar Gaming Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Company delivers record wagers, revenue and gross margin

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024. All dollar figures are quoted in Canadian dollars.

"We are building on our momentum with another record quarter highlighted by growth in excess of 60% for both revenue and gross margin," said Michael Moskowitz, Chair and CEO of NorthStar. "Importantly, top line growth continues to outpace expenses as we leverage our existing resources to scale the business efficiently, demonstrating the considerable upside in our business model."

Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 ("Q2 2024"):

  • Revenue (including managed services fees, net of bonuses, promotional costs and free bets) reached $7.5 million in Q2 2024, a 61% increase from $4.6 million in Q2 2023.

  • Total Wagers1 at Northstarbets.ca were $225.5 million in Q2 2024, a 41% increase compared to $160.1 million in Q2 2023.

  • Gross Gaming Revenue1 at NorthStarbets.ca was $8.7 million in Q2 2024, a 58% increase from $5.5 million in Q2 2023.

  • Gross Margin was $3.2 million in Q2 2024, representing a 69% increase from $1.9 million in Q2 2023, which accounted for approximately 42% of revenue, up from 40% in Q2 2023.

Financial Highlights for the Six-Month Period Ended June 30, 2024:

  • Revenue (including managed services fees, net of bonuses, promotional costs and free bets) totaled $13.4 million, a 62% increase from $8.3 million in the six months ended June 30, 2023 ("YTD 2023").

  • Total Wagers1 at Northstarbets.ca reached $443.5 million, a 48% increase compared to $300.3 million in YTD 2023.

  • Gross Gaming Revenue1 at NorthStarbets.ca was $16.3 million, a 65% increase from $9.9 million in YTD 2023.

  • Gross Margin was $5.4 million, marking a 77% increase from $3.0 million in YTD 2023, and represented approximately 40% of revenue, up from 37% in the comparable period of 2023.

Recent Operating Highlights:

  • A 48% year-over-year increase in active players in Q2 2024, a 12% decline in the cost per acquisition of a customer (CPA), and a 7% rise in estimated 12-month player values.

  • The Company outpaced the industry-wide year-over-year growth rates reported by iGaming Ontario for Q2 2024 in both Total Wagers (41% for NorthStar vs. 32% for the industry) and Gross Gaming Revenue (58% for NorthStar vs. 34% for the industry).2

  • Renewal of the strategic marketing agreement with Playtech Software Limited, which will provide support for marketing initiatives valued at up to $4 million to October 31, 2024, designed to accelerate player acquisition in Ontario.

  • Secured $3 million in short-term financing to fund the Company's continued growth through an unsecured promissory note to Playtech plc dated April 25, 2024 repayable in one year, or earlier upon completion by the Company of additional financing transactions.

  • Celebrated the second anniversary of the NorthStar Bets platform, which launched in Ontario on May 9, 2022. Northstarbets.ca has generated more than $1 billion in total wagers3 in its first two years of operations.

  • Continued roll-out of enhancements to the Company's "Sports Insights 2.0" content vertical, an initiative announced in February 2024. Recent additions include premium MLB team and player stats. For NFL fans, a redesigned Insights homepage will debut prior to the start of the season along with a premium suite of team and player stats, plus Rotowire's industry-leading NFL player news and injury report feeds.

  • Sports Insights users continued to be more engaged, with the most active readers of the content depositing 87% more than non-readers in Q2 and generating higher average turnovers for casino and sports of 41% and 98% respectively.

  • The Company ran a successful EURO/Copa campaign in July that positively impacted Sportsbook KPIs, with daily unique players increasing by 15%, daily bet counts rising by 11% and daily wagers growing by 34% compared to pre-campaign levels in June.

  • In August, NorthStar launched the Blackjack Open, an innovative, bespoke tournament with daily and weekly cash prizes.

Outlook

"Just over two years since the launch of NorthStar Bets, our online betting platform stands strong against major international competitors," said Mr. Moskowitz. "Our premium offering has enabled us to outperform the Ontario market on key metrics like total wagers and gross gaming revenue. As we continue to innovate and provide unique content and outstanding customer service, we are enthusiastic about our prospects for continued growth."

Q2 Corporate Update Webinar

On August 14, 2024, Michael Moskowitz will present an in-depth Corporate Update, including a discussion of the Company's Q2 Earnings, current operations and upcoming milestones. All investors and other interested parties are invited to register for the webinar at the link below.

Date: Wednesday, August 14th, 2024
Time: 11am ET
Register: Webinar Registration

Management will be available to answer your questions following the presentation on the webinar platform. You may also submit your question(s) beforehand in the registration form linked above.

Additional Information

For additional information, please refer to Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024, and the corresponding management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A"). These documents are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com, and on the Company's corporate website at www.northstargaming.ca.

About NorthStar

NorthStar proudly owns and operates NorthStar Bets, a made-in-Ontario casino and sportsbook gaming platform that provides players with a uniquely local, premium user experience. The NorthStar Bets sportsbook provides real-time news, stats, analysis and scores directly in the betting environment along with the most popular online casino games. NorthStar's subsidiary, Slapshot Media Inc., provides managed services to Northstarbets.com, an iGaming site owned and operated by the Abenaki Council of Wolinak.

A Canadian company, NorthStar is uniquely positioned to become a convergence leader in the intersection of sports media and sports wagering thanks to its partnerships and agreements with leading media companies. NorthStar is committed to operating at the highest level of responsible gaming standards.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Throughout this document, management uses certain non-IFRS financial measures and supplementary financial measures to evaluate the performance of the Company. The terms "Gross Gaming Revenue" "Total Wagers" and "Profit/(Loss) before marketing and other expenses" are non-IFRS financial measures. These measures are not recognized measures under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are, therefore, not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of our results of operations from management's perspective and to discuss NorthStar's financial outlook. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company's financial information reported under IFRS. We believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures, including industry metrics, in the evaluation of companies in our industry. Management also uses non-IFRS measures and industry metrics in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, the preparation of annual operating budgets and forecasts and to determine components of executive compensation.

Total Wagers

Total Wagers is calculated as the total amount of money bet by customers in respect of bets that have settled in the applicable period. Total Wagers does not include free bets or other promotional incentives, nor money bet by customers in respect of bets that are open at period end. Total Wagers is used to provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures.

Gross Gaming Revenue

Gross Gaming Revenue is calculated as dollar amounts bet by customers less the dollar amounts paid out to the customers in respect of such bets which have settled in the applicable period.

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures to IFRS Measures

In Q2 2024, the Company reported $8.7 million of Gross Gaming Revenue ($16.3 million in YTD 2024) and has provided a reconciliation to the most comparable IFRS financial measure (Revenue) as follows:

$ Millions (unaudited)Three months endedSix months ended
June 30, 2024June 30, 2023June 30, 2024June 30, 2023
Gross gaming revenue from wagered games8.75.516.39.9
Bonuses, promotional costs and free bets(1.6)(1.0)(2.5)(1.7)
Sub-total Gaming revenue7.14.512.98.2
Other revenue from managed services0.40.10.50.1
Revenue7.54.613.48.3

 

Operating Results

Marketing expenses are a key driver of the business but are completely discretionary. Management considers "Profit/(Loss) before marketing and other expenses" to be a good indication of the extent to which the business' Gross Margin is in excess of it's overhead

costs, and therefore offsetting some portion of marketing expenses, reflecting improving economies of scale.

$ Millions (unaudited)Three months endedSix months ended
June 30, 2024June 30, 2023June 30, 2024June 30, 2023
Revenue7.54.613.48.3
Cost of Revenues(4.3)(2.7)(8.0)(5.3)
Gross Margin3.21.95.43.0
General and administrative expenses(2.3)(2.9)(4.7)(5.4)
Profit/(Loss) before marketing and other expenses (1)0.9(1.0)0.7(2.4)
Marketing(3.8)(2.6)(7.5)(6.6)
Loss before other expenses (1)(2.9)(3.6)(6.8)(9.0)
Other expenses(1.8)(1.2)(4.4)(4.4)
Net loss(4.7)(4.8)(11.2)(13.4)

 
(1) These measures are not defined by IFRS, do not have standard meanings and may not be comparable with other industries or companies
 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada ("forward-looking statements"), including without limitation, statements with respect to the following: expected performance of the Company's business, expansion into new markets and future growth opportunities and expected benefits of transactions. The foregoing are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of the Company's anticipated financial position, results of operations, and operating environment. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. This information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. This forward-looking information is based on management's opinions, estimates and assumptions that, while considered by NorthStar to be appropriate and reasonable as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward- looking information. Such factors include, among others, the following: risks related to the Company's business and financial position; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry risks; future legislative and regulatory developments; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; and those factors discussed in greater detail under the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual information form, which is available under NorthStar's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. Many of these risks are beyond the Company's control.

If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors not presently known to the Company or that the Company presently believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents NorthStar's expectations as of the date specified herein, and are subject to change after such date. However, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

All of the forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.

For further information:

Company Contact:
Corey Goodman
Chief Development Officer
647-530-2387
investorrelations@northstargaming.ca

Investor Relations:
RB Milestone Group LLC (RBMG)
Northstar@rbmilestone.com

________________________
1 Represents a Non-IFRS financial measure. See "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" below for more information.
2 iGaming Ontario's FY 2024-25 Q1 Market Performance Report, July 25, 2024.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/219818

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

BET:CC
NorthStar Gaming Holdings
NorthStar Gaming Holdings (TSXV:BET)

NorthStar Gaming Holdings


OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series announced the presentations from the August 1 st OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

REGISTER OR LOGIN TO VIEW THE PRESENTATIONS AT: https://bit.ly/4fvVmF8

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

NorthStar Gaming to Host Live Q2 Corporate Update Webinar on August 14th at 11am ET

NorthStar Gaming to Host Live Q2 Corporate Update Webinar on August 14th at 11am ET

  • NorthStar Gaming's CEO, Michael Moskowitz, will be hosting a webinar to provide a Business Update and discuss their Q2 financials, followed by live Q&A. You may submit your question(s) beforehand in the registration form linked below.
  • Investors and other interested parties invited to join and learn more about NorthStar's sports media and sports wagering platform.

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's CEO, Michael Moskowitz, will be presenting an in-depth Corporate Update, including a discussion surrounding the Company's Q2 Earnings, current operations and upcoming milestones. The Company expects to announce its second quarter 2024 financial results on August 13, 2024. Additionally, the Company announced that subject to regulatory approval, it has retained Red Cloud Securities Inc. ("Red Cloud") to provide market-making services to the Company in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and other applicable legislation.

We invite all investors and other interested parties to register for the webinar at the link below.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for August 1st

OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for August 1st

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series announced the agenda for the OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference to be held on August 1 st 2024.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

NorthStar Gaming to Present at the OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference August 1st

NorthStar Gaming to Present at the OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference August 1st

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET, OTCQB: NSBBF), based in Toronto, focused on the emerging iGaming and Online Sports Betting market in Ontario and across Canada today announced that Michael Moskowitz, Chair and CEO, will present live at the OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com on August 1 st .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Soccer or Football? Northstar Gaming Poll Finds Most Canadians Unexpectedly Divided When Referring to the Game as Soccer or Football but the Friendly Debate Remains Uncapped

Soccer or Football? Northstar Gaming Poll Finds Most Canadians Unexpectedly Divided When Referring to the Game as Soccer or Football but the Friendly Debate Remains Uncapped

Three in five Canadians (60%) refer to the sport as soccer while less than a quarter (21%) refer to it as football or use both names interchangeably (18%).

Among Canadians who call the game soccer, the majority do so to distinguish the sport from North American football (71%), while a quarter use the name because their family and friends (24%) do.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Bitcoin Well Reports Q2 2024 Financial Results

Bitcoin Well Reports Q2 2024 Financial Results

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta August 13, 2024 TheNewswire Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence today announced financial and operating results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Carbon Done Right Provides Update Regarding Intention to Dual List on London's AIM Market

Carbon Done Right Provides Update Regarding Intention to Dual List on London's AIM Market

Carbon Done Right (TSXV: KLX), remains committed to completing a dual listing on London's AIM Exchange, but will delay that process until market conditions in the UK and Canada improve. The Company completed a final draft of the Admission Document required to complete a London AIM Exchange listing but encountered challenges related to the timing of the UK election, concerns about the state of public markets overall and delays from the requirement that the full year 2023 financial audit be completed ahead of the listing.

While the delays represent a setback to the Company's ambitions to bring and exciting, diversified and vertically integrated carbon developer to the UK market, the team has continued to make advances at the country level including a number of milestones that will be announced in the coming weeks. Notably, the Company completed the Project Design for the flagship large scale restoration project in Sierra Leone, is working on the final validation of that project including a site visit by the validator in early August. The Company recently announced the fulfilment of the latest milestone under the pre-purchase agreement with a large corporate buyer.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

RecycLiCo Engages Hatch to Consult on Plant Construction for Taiwan Battery Recycling Joint Venture

RecycLiCo Engages Hatch to Consult on Plant Construction for Taiwan Battery Recycling Joint Venture

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (" RecycLiCo " or the " Company "), (TSX.V: AMY | OTCQB: AMYZF| FSE: ID4) a pioneer in the field of sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling technology, is pleased to announce that it has engaged Hatch Ltd to provide consulting services in connection with the Stage 2 battery recycling plant to be operated in Taiwan by RecycLiCo Zenith Battery Materials Technology Co., the Company's joint venture with Zenith Chemical.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Forward Water Technologies Announces Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Forward Water Technologies Announces Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) (the "Company" or "FWTC") is pleased to announce that it has filed its condensed consolidated audited financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the twelve months ended March 31, 2024. Copies of these financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis can be found on the Company's issuer profile at www.sedarplus.ca. All financial information in this news release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated

Fiscal Year End Financial Highlights

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Carbon Done Right Announces Receipt of Fifth Disbursement of Financing for Sierra Leone Rewilding Project

Carbon Done Right Announces Receipt of Fifth Disbursement of Financing for Sierra Leone Rewilding Project

Carbon Done Right Developments Inc. (TSXV: KLX) (FSE: Q1C) ("Carbon Done Right" or the "Company") a leading provider of high-quality carbon credits sourced exclusively from afforestation and reforestation projects developed and owned by the Company and its stakeholders, is pleased to announce the completion of all milestones required for the fifth disbursement under the pre-purchase agreement announced on the 14th June, 2023.

Carbon Done Right CEO James Tansey stated, "This fifth milestone demonstrates our continued progress with the project's implementation. Our team is actively planting through the summer and has already cleared over 500 ha of land. The restoration sites focus on abandoned land in Sierra Leone and provide direct income to the smallholders within these communities and long-term revenue sharing benefits. Restoring nature's capacity to sequester carbon is a key strategy for reversing and preventing climate change. The in-country team is busy preparing for the 2024 planting season where we expect to plant native tree species on up to 2,000 ha of additional degraded land."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Forward Water Technologies Corp. and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp Announce Revisions to Terms of Proposed Transaction and Concurrent Financing, Signing of Definitive Agreement for Proposed Business Combination

Forward Water Technologies Corp. and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp Announce Revisions to Terms of Proposed Transaction and Concurrent Financing, Signing of Definitive Agreement for Proposed Business Combination

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV: FWTC) (" FWTC ") and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. (TSXV: FMAC.P) (the " FMAC ") are pleased to announce that, further to their joint news releases of May 14, 2024 announcing the proposed transaction between FWTC and FMAC (the "Transaction"), and June 18, 2024 announcing the proposed private placement financing concurrent with the Transaction (the "Concurrent Financing"), they have revised the terms of the Transaction and the Concurrent Financing and have entered into a definitive agreement dated July 22, 2024 with respect to the Transaction (the "Definitive Agreement"). The Transaction is intended to be FMAC's qualifying transaction for purposes of TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") policies. FWTC, after completion of the Transaction, is referred to as the " Resulting Issuer ".

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

NorthStar Gaming Holdings
Sign up to get your FREE

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Investor Kit

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×