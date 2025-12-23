Northstar Announces First Sale of Liquid Asphalt to McAsphalt Industries

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF,OTC:ROOOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its first sale of liquid asphalt to McAsphalt Industries Ltd. ("McAsphalt"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Colas Canada Inc.

The sale marks an important milestone for Northstar and represents the first revenue-generating transaction for liquid asphalt produced from waste shingles at the Company's newly constructed Empower Calgary Facility.

"McAsphalt has been instrumental through the planning, testing, construction and commissioning of the Empower Calgary Facility so completing our first shipment of liquid asphalt represents a significant commercial and operational milestone for Northstar, and our partnership with McAsphalt," said Aidan Mills, President and CEO of Northstar. "This achievement marks yet another important step in the transition to profitable operations."

"We are delighted to have collected our first shipment of liquid asphalt from the Empower Calgary Facility," said David LeMay, President of McAsphalt Canada. "Having contributed to the development of the project, we are pleased to see the facility reach this milestone and look forward to receiving asphalt from steady state commercial production."

Northstar continues to advance operations at the Empower Calgary Facility and expects to generate regular ongoing commercial sales in line with the McAsphalt offtake agreement starting in January 2026.

About Northstar

Northstar is a Canadian waste to value technology company focused on the sustainable recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles. Northstar developed and owns a proprietary design process for taking discarded asphalt shingles, otherwise destined for already over-crowded landfills, and extracts the liquid asphalt for use in new hot mix asphalt shingle manufacturing and asphalt flat roof systems while also extracting aggregate and fiber for use in construction products and other industrial applications. Focused on the circular economy, Northstar plans to reprocess used or defective asphalt shingle waste back into its three primary components for reuse/resale with its first commercial scale up facility in Calgary, Alberta. As an emerging innovator in sustainable processing, Northstar's mission aims at leading the recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles in North America that would otherwise be sent to landfill addressing numerous stakeholder objectives.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on https://www.otcmarkets.com/

For further information about Northstar, please visit www.northstarcleantech.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
Aidan Mills
President & CEO, Director

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This press release may contain forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which forward‐looking information reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "aim" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements concerning: (i) Northstar's transition to profitable operations, (ii) McAsphalt's expectation to receive steady-state commercial production from Northstar, (iii) Northstar's view to have regular ongoing commercial sales in January 2026, and (iv) Northstar's ability to become a leader in the recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles in North America. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including: risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company; inability of the Company to execute on its business plans; the Company may require additional financing which may not be obtainable or on favourable terms; economic uncertainty; and the risks and uncertainties which are more fully described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's profile on SEDAR+. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward‐looking information whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, expected or aimed. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. The Company does not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

