Northisle Provides Update on Largest Ever Field Program at North Island

- 2025 drilling will nearly quadruple from original plan and has been progressing rapidly
- Original Phase IV program expanded from 7,000m to over 27,000m for 2025
- 11,915 metres now complete, including approx. 8,000 metres of exploration drilling
- Total of up to 15,000 metres of infill, geotech and condemnation drilling remaining in 2025
- Targeting up to four drill rigs by end of 2025
- Exploration office footprint and staff more than doubled to support execution
- Final Phase IV exploration results at West Goodspeed and NW Expo being assayed and released shortly
- Comprehensive baseline studies on the North Island Project initiated in early Q4 2025
- Field engineering commenced including geotechnical drilling and site investigation as well as PFS-level metallurgical testing targeted to commence in late Q4 2025
- District scale exploration planning underway and expected to be released by early Q1 2026
NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (TSX-V: NCX) ("Northisle" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its fall 2025 field program at the North Island Project. The program includes a comprehensive drilling, field exploration, environmental data collection and geotech site investigation program which will support the completion of a pre-feasibility study on the North Island Project by the end of 2026. The field exploration program will also advance the property-wide exploration thesis. The company has added more than 20,000 metres to the 2025 drilling program compared to the initial plans for the North Island Project, for a total target of 27,000 metres during 2025.
Figure 1. North Island Property Showing Deposits and Targets
Sam Lee, President & CEO stated "Upon completion of our financing in August, our team has been hard at work to execute against our vision of unlocking the potential of our 35 km porphyry district as quickly as possible, starting with the North Island Project. We have now completed significant site upgrades, expanded our site team, and have commenced extensive field programs and project planning in support of that goal. We are continuing to work in earnest with our First Nations, Provincial, and Federal Governments to ensure the swift realization of this generational opportunity for all rights holders and stakeholders."
Exploration and Development Milestones
Key project milestones include the following:
- COMPLETED - Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment on North Island Project
- COMPLETED - 2025 Exploration Program Commenced
- COMPLETED - Initial results from drilling program at West Goodspeed
- COMPLETED - C$39.5 million financing
- COMPLETED - Commencement of Phase V exploration program
- COMPLETED – BC Hydro Conceptual Review of Interconnection
- COMPLETED - COO hired and additional team enhancements to support growth
- COMPLETED - Commencement of expanded baseline study program to support EA Readiness
- Q4 2025 – Final results from Phase IV drill program from West Goodspeed and NW Expo
- Q4 2025 - Commence PFS-level metallurgical testing program
- Q4 2025 – Completion of development of belt-wide plan for the North Island Project
- Q4 2025 – Initiate BC Hydro System Impact Study
- Q4 2025 – Complete field portion of Geotech site investigation
- Q4 2025 – Award major engineering scopes for pre-feasibility study
- Q2 2026 – Completion of metallurgical testing
- Q2 2026 – Integrated resource update for the North Island Project
- Q4 2026 – Target completion of pre-feasibility study on the North Island Project
- Ongoing - Continued positive engagement with indigenous rightsholders and local stakeholders
- Ongoing - Additional team additions to support further growth
Upcoming Investor Events
During 2025, the Company will continue to be active in investor outreach. Northisle will be attending several external investor events including the following events:
- October 6-10, 2025: Gentile European Mining Tour , London, Paris, Zurich, Geneva, Frankfurt
- November 19 – 21, 2025: Swiss Mining Institute , Zurich, Switzerland
- January 25 – 26, 2026: Vancouver Resource Investment Conference , Vancouver, Canada
- January 26 – 29, 2026: AME Roundup , Vancouver, Canada
- January 27 – 20, 2026: TD Securities Mining Conference , Toronto, Canada
Drilling Program Update
As of September 30, 2025, the Company has completed 11,915 metres of drilling across 35 holes. At the West Goodspeed target and its northwestern extension toward the Red Dog area, 21 holes were completed, with results from 10 holes released in July 1 and September 2 . At the Cougar target, located approximately one kilometre east of the Northwest Expo open pit design footprint, three holes were completed and are pending assay results. In addition, two exploration holes, one at Northwest Expo and another at Goodspeed, were drilled to test extensions of nearby mineralized zones. A further nine infill holes were started at the Northwest Expo and Red Dog deposits to upgrade Inferred resources to the Indicated category as part of the ongoing pre-feasibility study (Figures 1 and 2).
At West Goodspeed, the 2025 drilling program was designed to confirm and expand upon the mineralization outlined in 2023 and 2024. Early results from the 2025 campaign, including thick and economically significant intervals intersected in holes GS25-17, GS25-18, and GS25-23, indicated continuity of mineralization and supported a focus on the northwestern portion of the target, where potential extensions toward the Red Dog area were evaluated. (Figure 2). The northwest-trending extension was guided by structural observations from drill core and by the progressive thickening of mineralized intervals observed from southeast to northwest. The Company will outline the geometry and extent of the mineralized zone once the remaining assay results from the drilled holes are received. For additional context on the geological interpretations from the West Goodspeed area, readers are referred to the Company's July and September 2025 drill result news releases, which provide detailed discussions based on the reported assay results.
At the Cougar target, located approximately one kilometre east of the Northwest Expo open pit design footprint, drilling was guided by a prominent magnetic anomaly coincident with an area of previously observed hydrothermal alteration and mineralization 3 . The objective of the program was to evaluate a potential connection between Cougar and the Northwest Expo mineralized system. Visual observations from the three completed holes confirmed the presence of copper sulfides and alteration assemblages consistent with those observed elsewhere along the mineralized belt, including Northwest Expo. The Company will provide a detailed interpretation of this target upon receipt of assay results from the three holes.
At Northwest Expo, one step-out hole was drilled outside the open pit design footprint, approximately 250 metres east of the main mineralized system, to test a magnetic anomaly interpreted as a potential extension of the deposit. The hole intersected zones of alteration and sulfide mineralization, and assay results are pending. In the Goodspeed area, one exploration hole tested a magnetic anomaly located near an area of outcropping copper mineralization; however, the hole did not return any significant mineralized intervals (Figure 2).
In preparation for the upcoming pre-feasibility study, drilling commenced at Red Dog, where 4 infill holes were completed with the objective of upgrading Inferred resources to the Indicated category. At Northwest Expo, 5 infill holes have been drilled to date for the same purpose. This drilling program is ongoing and forms a key part of the Company's resource conversion strategy. All infill holes are pending assay results.
Regional Exploration Program
S tream Sediment Program – Phase I Results
The first phase of the district-wide stream sediment sampling program has been completed, with a total of 79 heavy mineral concentrate samples, 74 silt samples, and 9 moss mat samples collected. Results are currently being integrated into the Company's generative exploration models to refine target definition across the 50-km porphyry belt. Early indications confirm the effectiveness of this multi-media approach for detecting geochemical footprints of porphyry systems nearby.
Importantly, the results show strong consistency with expectations, highlighting high copper concentrations in proximity to the main deposits and known targets, while also pointing to new prospective areas to the east of the property. A second-phase stream sediment program is scheduled to begin in the coming weeks, focusing on tracing the sources of the strongest anomalies identified in Phase I beyond the established deposits and prospects (Figure 3).
District-Scale 3D Geological Modeling
Significant progress has been made in the ongoing 3D modeling of the North Island porphyry belt. In collaboration with Mira Geoscience Ltd., an initial model of the Jurassic plutons has been constructed with the objective of delineating the spatial distribution of intrusive bodies associated with porphyry centers. This work forms the foundation of a belt-scale geoscientific framework to support future exploration targeting and regional discovery efforts.
The next step will focus on finalizing the structural interpretation, integrating regional mapping with both regional and local airborne magnetic surveys. This integration will refine the model by incorporating the most significant geological units at the belt scale, further strengthening its application for exploration and targeting.
Environmental Baseline and Geotechnical Site Investigation Program Details
Northisle has contracted leading environmental consultants to carry out a multi-faceted, multi-year environmental baseline study at the Project, which builds on the environmental, socio-economic and archeological data Northisle has been collecting since 2021.
The first phase of baseline studies will be primarily led by Falkirk Environmental Consultants, SLR Consulting Limited, and Lorax Environmental Services. The 2025 environmental baseline program includes aquatics, terrestrial, hydrogeological, and geochemical data collection.
Environmental baseline studies include a comprehensive assessment of the environmental conditions in a specific area prior to the construction of a proposed project. They are designed to document the existing environmental conditions of the area, including air, water, soil, and biotic resources, and serve to establish a baseline that can be used to assess the potential impact of a proposed project. Environmental baseline studies are an essential part of the mine permitting processes and help to ensure that mining companies operate in a conscientious and sustainable manner.
Geotechnical studies have also been initiated in the area of the key project infrastructure, including field mapping, surface geophysics, test pits, diamond and sonic drilling and is planned for completion by the end of 2025.
Additional Technical Details
Qualified Persons and Data Verification
Dr. Pablo Mejia Herrera, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration of Northisle, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects , has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release.
About Northisle
NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. is a Vancouver-based company whose mission is to become Canada's leading sustainable mineral resource company for the future. Northisle, through its 100% owned subsidiary North Island Mining Corp., owns the North Island Project, which is one of the most promising copper and gold porphyry projects in Canada. The North Island Project is located near Port Hardy, British Columbia on a more than 34,000-hectare block of mineral titles 100% owned by Northisle on a belt stretching 50 kilometres northwest from the now closed Island Copper Mine operated by BHP Billiton. Since 2021, the Company has discovered two significant deposits, expanded resources, demonstrated the economic potential of the project, and is now focused on the development of this compelling project while exploring within this highly prospective land package.
For more information on Northisle please visit the Company's website at www.northisle.ca .
Cautionary Note Regarding Adjacent and Historical Property Disclosure
This news release contains information regarding adjacent and historical properties and deposits. Investors are cautioned that adjacent mineral deposits or systems, or past performance of historical mines, do not necessarily indicate and certainly do not prove the existence, nature or extent of mineral deposits on the North Island Project.
Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking Information
Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities law. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to: plans and expectations regarding the 2025 exploration program; plans and expectations regarding future project development; timing of key catalysts; planned activities, including further drilling, at the North Island Project; the Company's anticipated exploration activities; and the Company's plans for advancement of the North Island Project. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, the Company's ability to implement its business strategies; risks associated with mineral exploration and production; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; stakeholder engagement; marketing and transportation costs; loss of markets; volatility of commodity prices; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; industry and government regulation; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; and other risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive.
Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent the expectations of management of Northisle as of the date of this news release, and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Northisle does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
1 https://northisle.ca/news/northisle-announces-near-surface-intercepts-and-higher-grade-intercepts-at-depth-at-west-goodspeed-on-its-north-island-project/
2 https://northisle.ca/news/northisle-reports-additional-results-from-2025-drilling-at-west-goodspeed-at-its-north-island-project/
3 https://www.northisle.ca/news/northisle-commences-2025-drilling-and-field-program/
