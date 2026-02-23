Northisle Included in BC's Critical Minerals Office  

Early Coordination to Support Engagement and Accelerate Regulatory Processes
Highlights:
- Northisle selected by the Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals of the Province of British Columbia for inclusion in the Critical Minerals Office
- Supports engagement with First Nations and communities, as well as coordination and preparation for environmental assessment and future permitting processes
- Helps identify requirements and timelines sooner, supporting efficient entry into permitting processes
- Hereditary and elected leadership, elders, and youth of Quatsino First Nation, Kwakiutl First Nation, and Tlatlasikwala First Nation attended the announcement at Northisle's core processing facility
- Approximately 70 people including Mayor and council of the District of Port Hardy attended the announcement
- Agreements now in place with all three First Nations whose territories overlap the North Island Project, establishing formal frameworks to support continued engagement and exploration-related activities
NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (TSX-V: NCX, OTCQX: NTCPF) ("Northisle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals of the Province of British Columbia has selected Northisle to work with the Critical Minerals Office as the Company prepares the North Island Project for environmental assessment and future permitting processes. The Critical Minerals Office works with selected advanced project proponents to accelerate their permitting processes by helping coordinate First Nations and community engagement, identify regulatory requirements early, align permitting pathways, and support readiness for future environmental assessment and regulatory processes.
Representatives of Quatsino First Nation, Kwakiutl First Nation, Tlatlasikwala First Nation, Northisle, the BC Government and Port Hardy in a group photo at the recent announcement of the addition of Northisle to the BC Critical Minerals Office.
Sam Lee, President & CEO commented, "We welcome inclusion in the Critical Minerals Office and recognize this as an important catalyst for accelerating our North Island Project. Coordination with this office, alongside our ongoing work to build consensus through meaningful First Nations and stakeholder engagement, provides a pathway to efficient and expeditious project development. With continued government support and improved coordination, we can more effectively unlock the potential of our North Island Project to deliver enduring value."
The Honourable Jagrup Brar, Minister of Mining and Critical Minerals stated, "Northisle has a great team and great leadership, the financial strength to support the project, and local support from the community. The government is serious to move forward this project and we want to send a strong message to the investment community because this project is going to move forward."
North Island Project Press Conference and Celebration Event
A joint press conference regarding the Critical Mineral Office announcement was held at the North Island Project site office on February 20, 2026, which is located within the territory of Kwakiutl First Nation as well as the town of Port Hardy. We are grateful to the hereditary leadership of Kwakiutl First Nation for welcoming us and the other guests for this event.
We were honoured to host the Honourable Jagrup Brar, Minister of Mining and Critical Minerals of the Province of British Columbia, hereditary and elected leadership, elders and youth of Quatsino First Nation, Kwakiutl First Nation, and Tlatlasikwala First Nation, the Mayor and councillors of Port Hardy, and members of the local community at our site office for this special occasion. In total, approximately 70 people attended the event, underscoring the broad-based interest in our North Island Project.
Update on First Nations Agreements
Northisle is pleased to announce that it now has agreements in place with all three First Nations whose territories overlap the North Island Project. Northisle confirms that its wholly owned subsidiary, North Island Mining Corp. ("NIMC"), has entered into agreements with Quatsino First Nation, Kwakiutl First Nation, and Tlatlasikwala First Nation, establishing formal frameworks to support continued engagement, informed discussions, Nation-specific processes, information sharing, and exploration-related activities within each Nation's respective territory. These agreements reflect several years of dialogue and relationship-building and are intended to support a clear and respectful process for ongoing work, as well as future discussion and decision-making associated with the North Island Project. Collectively, the agreements now cover 100% of the mineral tenure comprising the Project.
About the Critical Minerals Office
The Critical Minerals Office works with selected advanced project proponents to accelerate their permitting processes by helping coordinate First Nations and community consultation, identify regulatory requirements early, align permitting pathways, and support readiness for future environmental assessment and regulatory processes. This coordination supports projects in advancing through to operating mines through efficient processes and early preparedness without changing permitting standards or regulatory decisions.
About Northisle
NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. is a Vancouver-based company whose vision is to become Canada's leading sustainable mineral resource company for the future. Northisle, through its 100% owned subsidiary North Island Mining Corp., owns the North Island Project, which is one of the most promising copper and gold porphyry projects in Canada. The North Island Project is located near Port Hardy, British Columbia on a more than 34,000-hectare block of mineral titles 100% owned by Northisle on a belt stretching 50 kilometres northwest from the now closed Island Copper Mine operated by BHP Billiton. Since 2021, the Company has discovered two significant deposits, expanded resources, demonstrated the economic potential of the project, and is now focused on the development of this compelling project while exploring within this highly prospective land package.
Northisle respectfully acknowledges that our North Island Project is located within the territories of Quatsino First Nation, Kwakiutl First Nation, and Tlatlasikwala First Nation. We are committed to collaborating with First Nations to build authentic, mutually beneficial relationships.
For more information on Northisle please visit the Company's website at www.northisle.ca .
Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking Information
Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities law. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to: plans and expectations regarding the 2026 exploration program; plans and expectations regarding future project development; timing of key catalysts; planned activities, including further drilling, at the North Island Project; the Company's anticipated exploration activities; the Company's planned team additions or enhancements; the benefits of being included in the Critical Minerals Office; and the Company's plans for advancement of the North Island Project. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, the Company's ability to implement its business strategies; risks associated with mineral exploration and production; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; stakeholder engagement; marketing and transportation costs; loss of markets; volatility of commodity prices; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; industry and government regulation; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; and other risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive.
Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent the expectations of management of Northisle as of the date of this news release, and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Northisle does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
