Northisle Announces Expansion of Executive and Technical Advisory Team

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (TSX-V: NCX, OTCQX: NTCPF) ("Northisle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce several additions to its leadership team, including:
- Andrea Zaradic, M.A.S.c, P. Eng. – Vice President, Project Development
- Kate Mueller, P.Eng. – Vice President, Sustainability
- Dr. John Thompson – Technical Advisor
Sam Lee, President & CEO commented "I am very excited to be announcing the additions of Andrea Zaradic, Kate Mueller, and Dr. John Thompson to the Northisle team. Northisle is focused on building enduring value through the acceleration of our North Island Project, and the appointment of Andrea and Kate is an important step towards executing on this plan. Andrea's decades of operating and project development experience, including most recently as General Manager for Newmont's Red Chris Block Cave Project in BC, uniquely qualifies her to execute on our development plans. Andrea will succeed Ian Chang, who is retiring and has been instrumental in developing the North Island Project over the last 4 years. Ian will remain as a strategic advisor through a transition phase. Kate has over two decades of experience as a practicing engineer and regulatory specialist, and has developed considerable expertise in building partnerships with Indigenous groups in Western Canada, which will help Northisle advance our project rapidly and responsibly. Kate will ensure Northisle continues to move the North Island Project forward while meeting all regulatory requirements and engaging meaningfully to build strong, respectful relationships with First Nations partners."
Sam Lee continued "With respect to our growth strategy, the addition of Dr. John Thompson, a globally recognized porphyry expert with more than 35 years of industry and research experience, will be invaluable to the Northisle team. John will collaborate with Dr. Pablo Mejia on generative exploration efforts that aim to illustrate the potential of our North Island Project as we continue to advance our data-driven exploration strategy across the 50-km North Island porphyry district."
Andrea Zaradic brings more than 35 years of experience in executive leadership, project development, and operations across the mining and renewable energy sectors. Her career spans the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe, where she has led complex projects through development, construction, and operations.
Most recently, Ms. Zaradic served with Newmont as General Manager for the Red Chris Block Cave Project, where she was responsible for advancing a large scale, technically complex underground development. Prior to Newmont, she spent six years as Vice President, Operations at Euro Manganese, where she played a key leadership role in advancing the company's manganese project through critical stages of development and execution.
Ms. Zaradic has also held numerous senior executive roles, including President and Chief Executive Officer of Northair Silver (now Kootenay Silver) and President and CEO of Troon Ventures Ltd. Earlier in her career, she served as Vice President, Operations and Development for Magma Energy Corp., Manager of Infrastructure Development for Canico Resource Corp. on the Onca Puma nickel laterite project in Brazil, and as a Construction and Senior Process Operations Engineer at BHP Billiton's Ekati Diamond Mine. In addition to her executive roles, Ms. Zaradic serves as a Technical Advisor to Northleaf Capital, supporting their geothermal investments, and is a board member of Sedna Wind Technologies.
Ms. Zaradic holds a Master of Applied Science (MASc) degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of British Columbia and is a registered Professional Engineer in the provinces of British Columbia and Ontario.
Kate Mueller is a registered Professional Engineer and regulatory specialist with over 25 years' experience in the mining industry. Most recently, Kate served as Director, Regulatory Approvals and Compliance for Falkirk Consulting where she supported project teams as a strategic advisor to identify and mitigate project risks, including interpretation of legislative requirements, regulatory process definition and control, project design, and identification of mitigations and management of environmental impacts.
Ms. Mueller also has extensive experience building partnerships with Indigenous groups to align on project development and ensure key concerns have been meaningfully addressed. She is an effective facilitator in multiple forums and establishes mutual project understanding and alignment with diverse groups. Ms. Mueller has extensive experience managing regulatory compliance through construction, operations, and project changes for mine sites. She has acted as a strategic advisor to support the management of compliance as well as identification and enhancement of systems and tools.
Ms. Mueller has previously held senior roles within both industry and government, where she has led all regulatory aspects of complex mining projects. Ms. Mueller holds a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) degree in Geological Engineering from the University of Saskatchewan and is a registered Professional Engineer in the province of British Columbia.
Dr. John Thompson partners in a consulting business based in Vancouver, BC, focused on exploration, mining, innovation, and sustainability. He combines academic experience – Honorary Professor of Responsible Resources at the University Bristol and prior positions at Cornell University and the University of British Columbia, and industry experience – 35 years in mining and exploration including roles as Chief Geoscientist and VP Technology and Development at Teck Resources. Dr. Thompson has held diverse leadership roles in many organizations – MDRU-UBC, Genome BC, World Economic Forum, Society of Economic Geologists, Geoscience BC and Canada Mining Innovation Council. He is a director of KoBold Metals and MineSense, a co-founder of Regeneration Enterprises, and has roles in other exploration, technology, venture capital, and research organizations.
Issuance of Share-based Compensation
Northisle also announces that the Company's Board of Directors has approved the issuance of 862,000 stock options (the "Options") pursuant to the Company's incentive stock option plan (the "Stock Option Plan"). The Options provide for the purchase of an aggregate of 862,000 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at an exercise price of $3.03 per share, which is the closing price for the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange as of April 6, 2026. All of the Options have a 5-year term and vest one third per year commencing on April 7, 2026.
In addition, the Board of Directors has approved the issuance of 304,000 restricted share units (the "RSUs"), pursuant to the Company's Share Unit Plan (the "Share Unit Plan"). The RSUs will vest one third per year commencing April 7, 2027.
The Board of Directors has also approved the issuance of 7,000 Deferred Share Units (the "DSUs") to Eligible Directors, pursuant to the Share Unit Plan. The DSUs will vest on April 7, 2027.
Further terms of the Options, RSUs, and DSUs can be found in the Stock Option Plan and Share Unit Plan as filed on SEDAR+.
About Northisle
NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. is a Vancouver-based company whose vision is to become Canada's leading sustainable mineral resource company for the future. Northisle, through its 100% owned subsidiary North Island Mining Corp., owns the North Island Project, which is one of the most promising copper and gold porphyry projects in Canada. The North Island Project is located near Port Hardy, British Columbia on a more than 34,000-hectare block of mineral titles 100% owned by Northisle on a belt stretching 50 kilometres northwest from the now closed Island Copper Mine operated by BHP Billiton. Since 2021, the Company has discovered two significant deposits, expanded resources, demonstrated the economic potential of the project, and is now focused on the development of this compelling project while exploring within this highly prospective land package.
Northisle respectfully acknowledges that our North Island Project is located within the territories of Quatsino First Nation, Kwakiutl First Nation, and Tlatlasikwala First Nation. We are committed to collaborating with First Nations to build authentic, mutually beneficial relationships.
For more information on Northisle please visit the Company's website at www.northisle.ca .
Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking Information
Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities law. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to: plans and expectations regarding the 2026 exploration program; plans and expectations regarding future project development; timing of key catalysts; planned activities, including further drilling, at the North Island Project; the Company's anticipated exploration activities; and the Company's plans for advancement of the North Island Project. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, the Company's ability to implement its business strategies; risks associated with mineral exploration and production; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; stakeholder engagement; marketing and transportation costs; loss of markets; volatility of commodity prices; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; industry and government regulation; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; and other risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive.
Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent the expectations of management of Northisle as of the date of this news release, and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Northisle does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260407237713/en/
On behalf of NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc.
Nicholas Van Dyk, CFA
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: (604) 335-3590
Email: info@northisle.ca
www.northisle.ca