Northern Lights Resources Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Northern Lights Resources Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - (December 5 2025) Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE: NLR,OTC:NLRCF) (OTC: NLRCF) is pleased to announce to raise gross proceeds of up to C$350,000 consisting of units (the "Units") offered at a price of $0.10 per Unit (the "Offering"). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable at a price of $0.10 into one common share for a period of 36 months from the date of issue.

Proceeds from the Offering will be used for exploration on the Company's properties and general corporate purposes.

No finders' fees are payable in connection with the Offering.

The securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a hold period under applicable securities laws in Canada expiring four months and one day from the closing date of the Offering.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available

Qualified Person

Steven McMullan, P. Geo. supervised the preparation of and reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr McMullan is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

For Further Information

Luka Capin, Chief Executive Officer

Email: ir@northernlightsresources.com

Tel: +1 647 625 8669

About Northern Lights Resources Corp.

Northern Lights Resources Corp is a growth-oriented exploration and development company advancing three key projects: the Horetzky Copper Project, located in the Babine Porphyry belt of central British Columbia, the Pup Copper Project in the Yukon and the 100% owned, Secret Pass Gold Project located in Arizona. Northern Lights also holds a 1% NSR royalty on the Medicine Springs Silver Project in Nevada owned by Torex Gold Resources Inc.

Northern Lights Resources trades under the ticker of "NLR" on the CSE and on the OTC under the ticker "NLRCF". This and other Northern Lights Resources news releases can be viewed at www.sedar.com and www.northernlightsresources.com .

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION : This news release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "intends", "estimates", "continues", "potential", or similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, statements regarding the impact of the new appointments on the Company's business and the advancement of its mineral exploration projects. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Northern LightsCSE:NLRBase Metals Investing
NLR:CNX
The Conversation (0)
Corcel Exploration Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Corcel Exploration Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL,OTC:CRLEF) (OTCQB: CRLEF) (the "Company" or "Corcel") today announced the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") issuing... Keep Reading...
Western Copper and Gold Partners with Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation to Support School and Daycare Meal Programs

Western Copper and Gold Partners with Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation to Support School and Daycare Meal Programs

western copper and gold corporation (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) ("Western" or the "Company") is pleased to contribute $75,000 to Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation ("LSCFN") to support meal and nutrition programs at Tantalus Community School and the LSCFN Daycare for the 202526 school... Keep Reading...
Los Andes Copper Announces Social and Community Update

Los Andes Copper Announces Social and Community Update

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA,OTC:LSANF) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Company's successful community engagement and social development programs carried out during 2025.HighlightsSuccessful launch of third Female Entrepreneurs program,... Keep Reading...
FPX Nickel Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid

FPX Nickel Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) ("FPX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted the Company's notice to renew its Normal Course Issuer Bid (the "Renewal NCIB") for common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common... Keep Reading...
Sankamap Updates Status on Late Filing of Financial Statements; Extends MCTO

Sankamap Updates Status on Late Filing of Financial Statements; Extends MCTO

Sankamap Metals Inc. (CSE: SCU) ("Sankamap" or the "Company") further to the Company's news releases dated October 21, 2025, November 4, 2025, and November 18, 2025, the Company continues to work towards the filing of its annual audited financial statements and management's discussion and... Keep Reading...
Osisko Metals Announces $32.5 Million Private Placement with Strategic Investors

Osisko Metals Announces $32.5 Million Private Placement with Strategic Investors

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") (TSX: OM,OTC:OMZNF; OTCQX: OMZNF; FRANKFURT: OB51) is pleased to announce that it expects to complete a non-brokered private... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Livium Receives A$663k in RsD Tax Incentive Rebates for VSPC

Commences Maiden RC Drilling at Cerro Chacon Gold Project

Update Regarding Singapore Subsidiary

Registration opens for PDAC 2026: The World’s Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention

Related News

lithium investing

Livium Receives A$663k in RsD Tax Incentive Rebates for VSPC

Energy Investing

Commences Maiden RC Drilling at Cerro Chacon Gold Project

Gold Investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: African Gold Shines on Acquisition by Montage

Gold Investing

Frank Holmes: Next Gold, Silver Price Calls, Plus Top 2026 Asset

Gold Investing

Gold’s Next Test: WGC Lists 3 Potential Price Scenarios in 2026 Outlook

silver investing

4 Factors That Drive Silver Demand

Gold Investing

Registration opens for PDAC 2026: The World’s Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention