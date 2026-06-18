Northern Lights Announces Start of Summer Exploration Campaign at the Pup Copper Project

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC June 18, 2026 TheNewswire Northern Lights Resources Corp. (CSE: NLR,OTC:NLRCF) (OTC: NLRCF) (FSE: 0ZH0) ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of its 2026 work program at the Pup Copper Project ("Pup" or the "Project") located in the Yukon, Canada.
The fully funded program will include excavator trenching and drill pad construction in support of a proposed 10-hole, 600-metre shallow scout reverse-circulation drill program. Drilling will be designed to test near-surface targets at the Gismo and Petal Zones. Surface geochemical sampling and prospecting will also be completed to further assess other soil, rock, and magnetic anomalies identified by 2025 fieldwork.
Petal is an open-ended 1,000 metres long by 400 metres wide zone with rock grab sample values of up to 3.799% Cu and soil sample values of up to 2,962.9 ppm Cu. Gismo is an open-ended, approximately 100-metre-wide zone with widespread anomalous Cu +/- Mo-Au-Ag. Both zones share geological similarities with targets located in the Minto Copper Belt.
Pup is located approximately 10 kilometres west of the regional centre of Dawson City. It consists of 90 quartz claims totalling approximately 1,820 hectares and is accessible via a network of dirt roads leading to two active placer gold mines. The Project holds a Class 3 exploration permit, valid for 10 years from October 29, 2025, allowing for drilling, trenching, trail construction, and limited road building.
Luka Capin, CEO of Northern Lights, commented "The 2025 field season significantly advanced our understanding of Pup and provided the technical basis for the maiden drill program. The copper oxide mineralization observed in trenches and strongly anomalous copper-in-soil values point to a compelling near-surface copper exploration opportunity across multiple target areas. This Phase One reconnaissance drill program is fully permitted and funded, and will mark Northern Lights' first direct test of bedrock beneath these anomalies. Together with our ongoing work at Horetzky and Secret Pass, 2026 is shaping up to be our most active exploration year to date."
Qualified Person
Steven McMullan, P. Geo. supervised the preparation of and reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. McMullan is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
For Further Information
Luka Capin, Chief Executive Officer
Email: ir@northernlightsresources.com
Tel: +1 647 625 8669
About Northern Lights Resources Corp.
Northern Lights Resources Corp is a growth-oriented exploration and development company advancing three key projects: the Horetzky Copper Project, located in the Babine Porphyry Belt of central British Columbia, the Pup Copper Project in the Yukon and the 100% owned, Secret Pass Gold Project located in Arizona.
Northern Lights Resources trades under the ticker of "NLR" on the CSE on the OTC under the ticker "NLRCF" and on the on the FSE under the ticker symbol "0ZH0". This and other Northern Lights Resources news releases can be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca and www.northernlightsresources.com.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's future exploration activities and corporate plans. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "believes", or similar expressions, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", or "will" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this news release and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to exploration activities, changes in market conditions, and other risks described in the Company's public disclosure filings available on SEDAR+. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.
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