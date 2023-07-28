Proton Green, A Strategic Investment of VVC, Enters into Definitive Share Exchange Agreement to Form Premier Publicly Traded Helium and Beverage Grade CO2 Supplier

Northern Dynasty: U.S. Army Corps Has Further Extended Deadline to Comment on Future Plans to September 26, 2023

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM); (NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company" or "NDM") reports that its 100%-owned U.S.-based subsidiary Pebble Limited Partnership ("Pebble Partnership" or "PLP") has been informed that the Alaska District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers ("USACE") was granted a fourth extension of the deadline to communicate the plan on how the District plans to move forward with its reconsideration of the administrative record after remand. The Division Commander approved the request for the 60-day extension and the revised deadline is now September 26, 2023

As reported by the Company on May 1, 2023, in a news release entitled "US Army Corps Remand highlights serious flaws in the permitting decision", the USACE Pacific Ocean Division had given the Alaska District 45 days to review the appeal decision and notify the parties how it plans to proceed in light of the EPA's Final Determination. The original deadline expired on Friday, June 9, 2023, with subsequent extensions to June 23, 2023, June 29, 2023, and July 28, 2023, prior to this most recent extension. The news release is available at the following link: https://northerndynastyminerals.com/news/news-releases/2023/northern-dynasty-u.s-army-corps-remand-highlights-serious-flaws-in-the-permitting-decision/

About Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.

Northern Dynasty is a mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, Canada. Northern Dynasty's principal asset, owned through its wholly owned Alaska-based U.S. subsidiary, Pebble Limited Partnership, is a 100% interest in a contiguous block of 1,840 mineral claims in Southwest Alaska, including the Pebble deposit, located 200 miles from Anchorage and 125 miles from Bristol Bay. The Pebble Partnership is the proponent of the Pebble Project.

For further details on Northern Dynasty and the Pebble Project, please visit the Company's website at www.northerndynastyminerals.com or contact Investor services at (604) 684-6365 or within North America at 1- 800-667-2114. Review public filings, which include forward looking information cautionary language and risk factor disclosure regarding the Company and the Pebble Project in Canada at www.sedar.com and the US at www.sec.gov.

CONTACT:

Ronald W. Thiessen
President & CEO

U.S. Media Contact:
Dan Gagnier, Gagnier Communications (646) 569-5897

SOURCE:Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/770931/Northern-Dynasty-US-Army-Corps-Has-Further-Extended-Deadline-to-Comment-on-Future-Plans-to-September-26-2023

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Northern Dynasty: Alaska takes EPA to the Supreme Court over Veto

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company" or "NDM") announces that the State of Alaska filed today a motion in the United States Supreme Court. The Motion for Leave to File a Bill of Complaint forcefully argues that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA") veto of the Pebble Project breaches a contract (the Cook Inlet Land Exchange) involving Alaska and the United States and violates the federal statutory recognition and implementation of that land exchange. It also argues that the veto violates the Administrative Procedure Act because the veto is arbitrary and capricious. Finally, it argues that the veto-which withdraws 309 square miles in the Bristol Bay region from use for mining purposes-is an unconstitutional taking without just compensation. The Bill of Complaint seeks injunctive relief requiring EPA to withdraw its veto and seeks monetary damages for breach of contract and the unconstitutional taking without just compensation

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Northern Dynasty Reports Annual General Meeting Results and Army Corps Extension of Deadline to Comment on Plans to July 28, 2023

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company") announces the voting results from its 2023 Annual General Meeting held on June 30, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting

At the Meeting, a total of 206,154,294 common shares were voted, representing 39% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares as of the record date. All eight nominees were elected to the Company's Board of Directors. The voting results were as follows:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Northern Dynasty Reminds Shareholders of Voting Deadline for fhe Upcoming Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company" or "NDM") reminds shareholders of the upcoming deadline to vote at the Company's Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting"), which is scheduled to be held at the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver, 900 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, on June 30, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., local time

The Board of Directors of Northern Dynasty recommends that Shareholders vote in favour of all the proposed items

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Northern Dynasty: U.S. Army Corps Have Extended Deadline to Comment on Future Plans to June 29, 2023

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company" or "NDM") reports that its 100%-owned U.S.-based subsidiary Pebble Limited Partnership ("Pebble Partnership" or "PLP") has been informed that the Alaska District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers ("USACE") requested a second extension of the 45 day deadline to communicate the plan on how the District plans to move forward with its reconsideration of the administrative record after remand. The Division Engineer approved the request for the extension and the revised deadline is June 29, 2023

As reported by the Company on May 1, 2023, in a news release entitled "US Army Corps Remand highlights serious flaws in the permitting decision", the USACE Pacific Ocean Division had given the Alaska District 45 days to review the appeal decision and notify the parties how it plans to proceed in light of the EPA's Final Determination. The original deadline expired on Friday, June 9, 2023. The news release is available at the following link: https://northerndynastyminerals.com/news/news-releases/2023/northern-dynasty-u.s-army-corps-remand-highlights-serious-flaws-in-the-permitting-decision/

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Northern Dynasty: U.S. Army Corps Have Extended Deadline to Comment on Future Plans to June 23, 2023

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company" or "NDM") reports that its 100%-owned U.S.-based subsidiary Pebble Limited Partnership ("Pebble Partnership" or "PLP") has been informed that the Alaska District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers ("USACE") requested an extension of the 45 day deadline to communicate the plan on how the District plans to move forward with its reconsideration of the administrative record after remand. The Division Engineer approved the request for extension and the revised deadline is June 23, 2023

As reported by the Company on May 1, 2023, in a news release entitled "US Army Corps Remand highlights serious flaws in the permitting decision", the USACE Pacific Ocean Division had given the Alaska District 45 days to review the appeal decision and notify the parties how it plans to proceed in light of the EPA's Final Determination. This deadline expired on Friday, June 9, 2023. The news release is available at the following link: https://northerndynastyminerals.com/news/news-releases/2023/northern-dynasty-u.s-army-corps-remand-highlights-serious-flaws-in-the-permitting-decision/

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

VVC Current Holdings of Proton Green

VVC Current Holdings of Proton Green

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC" or the "Company"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQB:VVCVF) wishes to clarify that its current holdings in Proton Green, LLC ("Proton Green"), is 14.09 %.

This information is to supplement and clarify the news release issued earlier today, announcing that Proton Green has entered into a Share Exchange Agreement which when completed will allow Proton Green to be publicly traded in the USA. For more information refer to previous news release and financial statements .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Fireweed Metals Files Technical Report for its Mactung Project on SEDAR

Fireweed Metals Files Technical Report for its Mactung Project on SEDAR

  • Mactung is the world's largest high-grade deposit of the critical mineral tungsten**.
  • Mineral resources total 41.5 Mt Indicated Resource at 0.73% WO 3 and 12.2 Mt Inferred Resource at 0.59% WO 3 .
  • In addition, an Exploration Target is estimated at 2.5 Mt to 3.5 Mt at a grade between 0.4% and 0.6% WO 3 , within the mining shapes that constrain the Mineral Resource.

Fireweed Metals CORP. (" Fireweed " or the " Company ") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF) is pleased to announce the filing on www.SEDAR.com of the independent Technical Report for its Mactung Project (the " Project ") that is located in Yukon and Northwest Territories (" NWT "), Canada.

CEO Statement

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Atico Produces 2.80 Million Pounds of Cu and 2,294 Ounces of Au in Second Quarter 2023

Atico Produces 2.80 Million Pounds of Cu and 2,294 Ounces of Au in Second Quarter 2023

Atico Mining Corporation (the "Company" or "Atico") (TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF) announces its operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2023 from its El Roble mine. Production for the quarter totaled 2.80 million pounds of copper and 2,294 ounces of gold in concentrates, a decrease of 22% for copper and 18% for gold, over the same period in 2022.

"The El Roble mine continued to show improvement for the period in terms of both processed tones and increase in head grades over the previous quarter. The processing plant is again reaching steady state levels of 900 tonnes per day while the mine continues to transition back into higher grade areas. We anticipate further improvement in overall production results and metal output for the second half of the year," said Fernando E. Ganoza, CEO. "For the remainder of the year we will continue our strong focus towards mine vicinity exploration at the El Roble mine, looking to build on the success of the recent drill results in the historic areas of the deposit."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces Closings of Private Placement and Proposed Private Placement

Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces Closings of Private Placement and Proposed Private Placement

Canadian North Resources Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSX-V:CNRI)(OTCQX:CNRSF)(FSE:EO0) announces the closing of its non-brokered private placement of common shares ("Flow-Through Shares") on a flow-through basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada), of which 1,031,425 Flow-Through Shares were issued at a price of $2.70 per share for gross proceeds of $2,784,847.50 (the "Flow-Through Offering

Finder's fees in relation to the Flow-through Offering has been paid in cash in an amount equal to 6% of the gross proceeds of the Flow-Through Offering.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Forest Fires Delay Plans for Slave Lake Zinc

Forest Fires Delay Plans for Slave Lake Zinc

Slave Lake Zinc Corp. (CSE: SLZ) (the "Company") With the expansion of the forest fire issues in the Northwest Territories, the Territorial government has expropriated all the rotary wing aircraft available in the N.W.T. to support the efforts to fight the expanding forest fire problem. Fixed wing aircraft are also have significant issues in operating under the current conditions.

Consequently, Slave Lake Zinc has had to postpone the proposed ground exploration recognisance program that was scheduled. We will resume these plans as soon as practicable and look even more forward to advancing our exciting critical metals suite of minerals.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Expiry of Austral Option Agreement

Expiry of Austral Option Agreement

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQX®:PMMCF) advises that the Option granted to Austral Gold Limited (ASX:AGD)(TSXV:AGLD) ("Austral" or the "Company") whereby Austral could acquire up to an 80% interest in the Morros Blancos property held by Pampa, as detailed in a July 28, 2021 news release, has expired

During the term of the option agreement, Austral completed exploration activities to the value of approximately US$1.6 million across both the Morros Blancos and Cerro Blanco properties.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

