NORTHCLIFF ANNOUNCES FURTHER AMENDMENT TO LOAN FINANCING

NORTHCLIFF ANNOUNCES FURTHER AMENDMENT TO LOAN FINANCING

Northcliff Resources Ltd. ("Northcliff" or the "Company") (TSX: NCF,OTC:NCFFF) announces that it has entered into an amendment agreement with Todd Sisson (NZ) Limited ("Todd"), a subsidiary of the Todd Corporation, the Company's largest shareholder, to amend its secured loan facility (the "Loan Facility") such that the maturity date shall be extended to July 17, 2026 (the "Extended Term"). All other material terms and conditions of the Loan Facility remain unchanged (see news releases dated September 12, 2025, March 13, 2026 and May 8, 2026). 

Todd currently holds 80.96% of the issued and outstanding shares of Northcliff and an 11.5% interest in the Sisson Partnership. Northcliff holds an 88.5% interest in the Sisson Partnership, which owns the Sisson Project.

About Northcliff Resources Ltd.

Northcliff is a mineral resource company focused on advancing the feasibility-stage Sisson Tungsten-Molybdenum Project located in New Brunswick, Canada, to production.  

Additional information on Northcliff is available on the website at www.northcliffresources.com.  Investor services can be reached at (604) 684-6365 or within North America at 1-800-667-2114.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Andrew Ing
President & Chief Executive Officer

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address the in-progress financing, or other events that the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company reviews its forward-looking statements on an ongoing basis and updates this information when circumstances require it. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's annual information form that is available on its profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE Northcliff Resources Ltd.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2026/17/c6152.html

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