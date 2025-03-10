Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

North Bay Resources Announces Assays up to 5.69% Copper, 1 Opt. Silver, and 0.22% Vanadium at Copper Island Project, British Columbia

North Bay Resources Announces Assays up to 5.69% Copper, 1 Opt. Silver, and 0.22% Vanadium at Copper Island Project, British Columbia

North Bay Resources, Inc. (the " Company " or " North Bay ") (OTC: NBRI) is pleased to announce results of February 2025 exploration at the Company's Copper Island Project. Recent rock sampling of 8 outcrops at the Pomeroy 1-3, Beaver and Copper Bell zones produced results up to 5.69% copper, 1 ounce silver, and 0.22% vanadium with average assay values of 4.6% copper, 0.5 ounces per ton silver, and 0.9% vanadium. In addition, metallurgy studies of the samples showed copper to be in oxide form up to 74.4% and averaged 40.3%, 42.1%, and 58.4% copper oxide utilizing 3 different leach tests. Copper in the oxide form generally has low processing cost with high recovery.

Copper Island Assays

Assays were completed at ALS Global Laboratory, North Vancouver, BC as follows:

*Cu-OG62: Standard assay, aqua regia solvent for copper oxides and sulphides, Four acid digestion and ICP finish 0.4g sample
**Cu-AA05: Leach test for total oxide copper, 5% H2SO4 Leach (AAS) prepared sample (0.5g) is leached with 5% sulphuric acid.
***Cu-AA07n: Leach test for total oxide copper, H2SO4/Na2SO3 Leach (AAS) When exposed to dilute H2SO4/Na2SO3 solutions Cu oxide dissolved. The sample (1 g) is leached in 50 mL of dilute H2SO4/Na2SO3 for 1 hour.
****Cu-AA08q: Leach test for total oxide copper, H2SO4 / Fe2SO4 (AAS) The sample (~ 1.0 g) is shaken in H2SO4 / Fe2SO4 for half an hour.

The Copper Island property is a Red-Bed Copper deposit located proximate to Campbell River, British Columbia and the Company's nearby Murex Copper Project. The Property is underlain by Karmutsen volcanics, which consist of highly fractured and sheared Karmutsen Formation amygdaloidal andesitic flow rocks filled with calcite, quartz, chlorite, actinolite or prehnite. Minerals of interest are chalcocite (CuS), a secondary mineral of copper, with subordinate and local occurrences of bornite (Cu5 FeS4) cuprite (Cu2O), malachite (Cu CO3 (OH )), and native copper (Cu), in highly oxidized material. Chalcocite occurs in the higher-grade showings as partial to complete replacement of amygdules in the upper portion of individual flow structures (similar to Keweenan, Point Michigan, copper-bearing basaltic flows). Historic sampling identified acid leachable vanadium which contains highest vanadium values in a black siliceous sediment, overlying a copper mineralized flow.

The Pomeroy 3, 4 Zone mineralization occurs over a strike length of approximately 750 feet, largest of the numerous Cu-Ag zones identified. Mineralization follows a northwest to north trending formation of amygdaloidal basaltic flows, with important E-W to ENE-SSW trending cross fault/fracture zones. Several parallel zones have been identified (e.g. Copper Valley, Butte, Copper Bell, Colleen, Vanadium & Ingersoll). The Pomeroy zones have large areas of copper mineralization in a calcite filled amygdules and veinlet stockwork that is evident throughout the property. The other mineralized zones consist of increased quartz, calcite veining, and copper sulphides in up to 30 feet wide altered and fractured zones traced intermittently for up to 600 feet on surface.

Historic Exploration and Development Work

Considerable previous work has been performed on the Pomeroy Group copper-silver bearing mineralization. Modern exploration began in 1952-53, when Dodge Copper carried out a detailed exploration program of trenching and diamond drilling. Dodge Copper drilled 145 holes totaling 8800 feet on various deposits. Extensive drilling and trenching of the mineralized zones were completed by Prince Stewart Mines Ltd. in 1972-74 resulting in a resource and reserve estimate totaling 50,886,710 lbs. of copper. In 2011, the claims were acquired by Copper Island Mines Ltd, and a program of geochemical sampling was carried out on the Pomeroy, Beaver and Colleen Zones. A significant portion of geochemical sampling returned >2% Cu from numerous new & historic copper-silver bearing mineral occurrences (Betmanis, 2012).

2023 Exploration Results:

Pomeroy 1
23CIR-3 7.46% Cu
23CIR-4 8.48% Cu
23CIR-5 4.51% Cu
23CIR-6 3.28% Cu

Copper Bell
23CIR-7 14.7% Cu
23CIR-8 3.42% Cu

Property Mineral Occurrences

Historic estimates were completed prior to NI 43-101, while completed by qualified geologists and/or engineers of their day they are historic in nature.

The following list describes historic resources of nine British Columbia Ministry of Mines, Energy, and Carbon Reduction MINFILE occurrences located within Copper Island mineral claims:

POMEROY   1:
16,500 tons @ 3.67% Cu
1,211,100 lbs. Cu

POMEROY   2:
PROVEN: 5,000 tons @ 2.70% Cu
INDICATED: 17,000 tons @ 2.70% Cu
270,000 + 918,000 = 1,188,000 lbs. Cu

POMEROY   3+4
PROVEN: 972,400 tons @ 1.22% Cu
INDICATED: 472,000 tons @ 1.62%Cu
23,726,560 + 15,292,800 = 39,019,360 lbs. Cu

POMEROY   5:
58,500 tons @ 1.00% Cu
1,170,000 lbs. Cu

BEAVER 1:
19,375 tons @ 1.74% Cu
674,250 lbs. Cu

HALL:
PROVEN: 5,000 tons @ 3.45% Cu
INDICATED: 50,000 tons @ 2.40% Cu
674,250 + 2,400,000 = 3,074,500 lbs. Cu

COPPER BELL 1 + 2:
112,000 tons @ 2.55% Cu
5,737,500 lbs. Cu

*Reserve Estimates - Sheppard, 1974. Prince Stewart Mines Ltd.

Qualified Person

Andris Kikauka (P.Geo) is a Qualified Person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects , and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

North Bay ResourceS INC.

Jared Lazerson
CEO

info@northbay-resources.com

northbay-resources.com

X: @NorthBayRes

YouTube: North Bay Resources - YouTube

LinkedIn: North Bay Resources Inc | LinkedIn

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ca84804c-32db-477b-a054-5b80d918cdeb


×