Norfolk Metals

Quarterly Activities Report for the Quarter Ended 30 June 2024

Norfolk Metals Ltd (ASX:NFL) (Norfolk or the Company) is pleased to report on its activities during the 3-month period ended 30 June 2024.


ORROROO URANIUM PROJECT
• Exploration planning and stakeholder engagement continues at Orroroo

• Subsequent to period end a Site visit, Drilling Campaign Radiation Safety Report and all required Rehabilitation Works have been completed at Orroroo

ROGER RIVER PROJECT
• Evaluating tenure and packing/shipment of maiden drilling diamond drill core to Mineral Resources Tasmania storage facility

CORPORATE UPDATE
• Exclusivity deed executed for the acquisition of Los Altares uranium project in Chebut, Argentina

• Subsequent to period end Norfolk withdrew conditional non-binding offer for Los Altares due to inability to complete necessary due-diligence and negotiations

• Norfolk completes placement from strategic investors for A$415,746 via ASX Listing Rule 7.1 capacity

• Strong financial position with circa $3.1M cash at June 2024 quarter end

Commenting on Norfolk Metals, Executive Chairman, Ben Phillips, states:

“Norfolk has completed an active second quarter for the 2024 calendar year with a strong cash position. Norfolk continued to receive project offers and investment opportunities throughout the quarter and we believe our existing assets will add additional value to the Company as they are further de-risked.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Norfolk Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Norfolk Metals
×