Nord Precious Metals Invites Silver Investors to Meet Management at The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference Jan. 25-26

Management will be at Nord's booth #609 throughout the conference
January 22, 2026 TheNewswire - Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. ("Nord" or the "Company") (TSXV: NTH,OTC:CCWOF, OTCQB: CCWOF, FF: QN3), an advanced silver explorer and developer in Canada's Historic Silver District, invites investors to meet with management at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) January 25-26, 2026 at the Vancouver Convention Centre West.
Nord's management including CEO Frank Basa, P.Eng. will be at Booth #609 throughout the conference and will be available to answer questions about ongoing drilling, resource expansion and preparations for tailings mining at Nord's past-producing Castle and Beaver Mines located near Cobalt, Ontario, which is 5 hours by car north of Toronto.
Investors interested in Nord may find it useful to review Nord's January 13, 2026 news release outlining Nord's path to production, its current work and next steps, the very positive implications of its recent acquisition of mining leases next to the Castle property, a map showing the addition of the acquired property, and the strong support undertaken by the Ontario Government for the province's mining sector.
The Company also announces that it has engaged the services of Departures Capital Inc. ("Departures"), to provide investor relations services to the Company. Departures is based out of Vancouver, BC.
The Company has entered into a Services Agreement (the "Agreement") dated January 22, 2026, whereby the services to be provided by Departures will include providing strategic, consulting, investor relations communications, digital media production and other services as outlined in the Agreement for a fee of $25,000 for a term of one year upon acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. The Agreement may be renewed by the Company and Departures at the end of the initial term.
Departures and the Company are not related parties and operate at arm's length. Neither Departures nor its principals have any interest in the Company's securities, directly or indirectly, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.
The technical information in this news release was approved and prepared under the supervision of Mr. Frank J. Basa, P.Eng. (PEO), director of Nord Precious Metals, a qualified person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101.
About Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.
Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. operates TTL Laboratories, the only permitted high-grade milling facility in the historic Cobalt Camp of Ontario, where the Company has established an integrated position connecting high-grade silver discovery with strategic metals recovery operations.
The Company's flagship Castle property encompasses 58 sq. km of exploration ground and the past-producing Castle Mine, complemented by the Castle East discovery where drilling has delineated 7.56 million ounces of silver in a now historic, Inferred resource grading an average of 8,582 g/t Ag (250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Castle East Robinson Zone, beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 metres. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to the Nord Precious Metals Press Release of May 27, 2020, for the resource estimate. The above resource is now considered an historical resource. Insufficient work has been done to categorize the above historical estimate as current. Significant additional diamond drilling and analytical work along with modelling is required before a new resource estimate can be compiled.
Nord's integrated processing strategy enables multiple metal recovery streams. High-grade silver recovery supports the economics of extracting critical minerals including cobalt, nickel, and other battery metals. The Re-2Ox hydrometallurgical process, validated at pilot scale through SGS Lakefield, eliminates the typical arsenic barriers in complex silver-cobalt ores while producing battery-grade cobalt sulphate and other metal products to customer specifications. This multi-metal approach, combined with established infrastructure including TTL Laboratories and underground mine access, positions Nord within Ontario's emerging critical minerals supply chain.
The Company maintains a strategic portfolio of battery metals properties in Northern Quebec including its 35% ownership in Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS), as well as the St. Denis-Sangster lithium project comprising 32 square kilometres of prospective ground near Cochrane, Ontario.
More information is available at www.nordpreciousmetals.com.
For further information please contact:
Frank J. Basa, P.Eng.
Chief Executive Officer
416-625-2342
or
Wayne Cheveldayoff
Corporate Communications
P: 416-710-2410
E: waynecheveldayoff@gmail.com
