Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer
Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) (ASX: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) advises that it has lodged a prospectus with ASX and ASIC on 17 June 2024 (Prospectus) pursuant to which the Company is undertaking a non-renounceable entitlement offer.
Entitlement Offer
A non-renounceable entitlement offer of one (New Share) for every one Share held by Eligible Shareholders on Thursday, 20 June 2024 (Record Date) at an issue price of $0.004 per Share together with one free attaching option (New Options) for every two Shares applied for and issued to raise up to $3,986,139 (based on the number of Shares on issue as at the date of the (Prospectus). The Entitlement Offer is open to Eligible Shareholders who have a registered address within Australia or New Zealand, and who hold Shares on the Record Date. The Entitlement Offer will close at 5:00pm on Tuesday, 9 July 2024 (unless extended), and Eligible Shareholders can apply for any shortfall in excess of their entitlement. As the Entitlement Offer is non-renounceable, Eligible Shareholders cannot trade their rights under the Entitlement Offer.
Indicative Timetable
The indicative timetable of the Entitlement Offer is set out below:
* The Directors may extend the Closing Date by giving at least 3 Business Days’ notice to ASX prior to the Closing Date. Accordingly, the date the Securities are expected to commence trading on ASX may vary.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Antilles Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Overview
Antilles Gold (ASX:AAU, OTCQB:ANTMF) is an Australian mining company focused on gold and copper projects in Cuba through joint ventures with the Cuban Government’s mining company, GeoMinera.
With a change in the US‐Cuba relations, Cuba is becoming a destination for miners. To encourage foreign investments in its mining sector, the Cuban Government has instituted attractive investment laws and realistic mining and environmental regulations. The country also offers investment incentives, including a waiver of 15 percent income tax for eight years, no import duties, and no withholding tax on foreign services or dividends. Royalties on metal sales are fixed at an industry standard of 3 percent.
Additionally, the Cuban Government allows JV loans and sales proceeds to be deposited in a foreign bank account for disbursement directly to creditors, effectively eliminating country credit risk.
Several international companies have established operations in Cuba, including Toronto‐based mining giant Sherritt International and Australian oil & gas company Melbana Energy. Commodities trading company Trafigura also has a major presence in Cuba, commissioning the US$300‐million Castellanos base metals mine in 2017, which was developed in a joint venture with GeoMinera.
Antilles Gold’s partnership and excellent relations with GeoMinera has resulted in rapid project permitting and access to several new development opportunities for the Australian company.
Antilles Gold offers strong growth potential through two near‐term development projects, Nueva Sabana and La Demajagua, and two exploration projects, El Pilar porphyry system and Sierra Maestra copper concessions.
The Nueva Sabana is a near‐term, gold‐copper mine development within a 50:50 JV with GeoMinera, and is expected to initially produce around 55 grams per tonne (g/t) gold in a concentrate from a high‐grade gold cap followed by ~25 percent copper concentrate. Project development strategy includes finalizing the mineral resource estimate (MRE) in January 2024, completing the feasibility study by April 2024, and beginning the 10‐month construction program in June 2024. The project is expected to generate strong cash flow from mid‐2025.
The second proposed mine development is La Demajagua open-pit mine, which is likely to produce ~50,000 tpa of gold arsenopyrite concentrate (32 g/t gold, 27 percent arsenic), and ~10,000 tpa of gold antimony concentrate (28.8 g/t gold, 48 percent antimony, 1,200 g/t silver) for nine years. According to the plans, construction will commence in late 2024, with commissioning in mid‐2026. La Demajagua will also include the construction of a commercial concentrate processing facility to treat La Demajagua’s gold arsenopyrite concentrate and imported gold pyrite concentrate, with the capacity to produce 100,000 oz gold per year in dore, which will further increase JV profit and cashflow.
The company’s two exploration projects comprise the 17,800‐hectare El Pilar Concession in Central Cuba covering a cluster of three copper‐gold porphyry deposits (El Pilar, Gaspar and San Nicholas), and three concessions totaling 54,000 hectares within the producing Sierra Maestra copper belt in Southeast Cuba, with indications of porphyry deposits highly prospective for copper, gold and molybdenum.
Antilles aims to recommence drilling of the El Pilar porphyry system in mid‐2024 after its concession has been transferred to a new JV with GeoMinera. Importantly, there is a likelihood for Antilles to become the majority owner of the new JV, which would permit the future transfer of a controlling interest to a major mining group for any mine development.
Antilles intends to invest part of the expected surplus cash flow from the Nueva Sabana mine to fund the exploration of major copper targets, including the El Pilar copper‐gold porphyry system, and the Sierra Maestra copper belt.
Company Highlights
- Antilles Gold Limited is an Australian mining company listed on the ASX (AAU) and OTCQB (ANTMF).
- The company is focused on gold and copper projects in Cuba through joint ventures with the Cuban government’s mining company GeoMinera. The relationship with GeoMinera opens new development opportunities for Antilles and de-risks permitting processes.
- The company is engaged in four development projects: 1) Nueva Sabana gold‐copper mine; 2) La Demajagua gold mine; 3) El Pilar porphyry copper project; and 4) Sierra Maestra copper concessions. Of these, Nueva Sabana and La Demajagua offer near‐term development opportunities.
- The Nueva Sabana is a near‐term gold‐copper mine development project with a 10‐month construction beginning in June 2024. The project is expected to generate strong cash flow from concentrate sales from mid‐2025.
- The second mine development project is La Demajagua, an open-pit mine gold project where construction will commence in late 2024 and commissioning begins mid‐2026. The project includes the construction of a commercial concentrate processing facility capable of producing 100,000 oz of gold per year in dore. This project will also produce approximately 10,000 tons per annum (tpa) of antimony‐gold concentrate (30,000 oz gold equivalent per year).
- The company’s two exploration projects include the El Pilar copper‐gold porphyry system and three concessions in the Sierra Maestra copper belt.
- Investment in Cuba offers several benefits, including richness in minerals, lower operating costs and royalties, stable government and regulations, several investment incentives and the availability of a skilled workforce.
Key Projects
Nueva Sabana Project
Nueva Sabana is the company’s near‐term, gold‐copper mine development project. The project is held in a 50:50 JV with the Cuban Government’s mining company GeoMinera. It will be an open-pit mine developed on the El Pilar oxide deposit in central Cuba.
Results from 24,000 metres of historical drilling results, 1,800 metres drilled in 2022, and the 10,000 metres drilled in 2023 will be used to establish a mineral resource estimate (MRE) in January 2024. A feasibility study for the proposed development of the oxide deposit will follow soon after that, and the 10‐month construction phase is expected to begin in June 2024.
Recent drilling has shown outstanding grades for gold and copper, and increasing lateral and vertical boundaries of the copper domain. The results reinforce the prospect of near‐term development of the low‐capex Nueva Sabana mine at El Pilar. The outstanding grades in the gold domain extend from the surface to a depth of 40 to 50 metres, and robust grades in the underlying copper domain continue for a further 50 to 70 metres.
The proposed mining rate for the project will be 650,000 tpa of ore with a low waste‐to‐ore ratio. The anticipated initial production of 55 g/t gold concentrate will be followed by ~25 percent copper concentrate.
The estimated project cost is approximately $23 million, of which $3 million is shareholders equity with the balance of $20 million funded through an advance on purchases of the gold concentrate by an international commodities trader.
Chinese engineering group, Prominer Mining Technology, which has extensive experience in designing and constructing gold and copper concentrators, is expected to supply the crushing and flotation circuits for the Nueva Sabana mine.
Concentrator to be supplied for Nueva Sabana mine by Chinese Engineering Group ProMiner
La Demajagua Project
La Demajagua involves the development of a gold‐antimony‐silver deposit as an open-pit mine by the joint venture company, Minera La Victoria.
The project covers 900 hectares of mining concession on the Isle of Youth, 60 nautical miles from mainland Cuba. The project site is 35 kilometres from the port city of Nueva Gerona and enjoys excellent infrastructure in terms of accessibility by highway, and availability of water, electricity and fiber optic cable.
The project has an MRE of 905,000 oz gold equivalent for the open-pit operation. The MRE was calculated from results from 29,000 metres of drilling undertaken by the JV, and selective results from about 50,000 metres of historic drilling and revised after the receipt of additional antimony assays. The project expects mining of about 815,000 tpa ore to produce two concentrates: 50,000 tpa of gold‐arsenopyrite and 10,000 tpa of gold‐antimony‐silver for nine years.
The project will also include a commercial concentrate processing facility to produce gold dore. The facility will comprise a 75,000‐tpa two‐stage fluidized‐bed roaster and a 100,000‐tpa carbon-in-leach (CIL) circuit. It is expected to process 50,000 tpa gold arsenopyrite concentrate, and 35,000 tpa gold oxide ore from La Demajagua, and 25,000 tpa of imported gold pyrite concentrate. The overall production target is 100,000 oz gold per year in dore for overseas refining. Chinese engineering firm BGRIMM Technology Group, which has extensive experience in designing and constructing roasters, is expected to supply the turnkey process plant.
Total mine development cost is estimated at US$145 million, which will be funded by US$60 million in equity, which includes contribution by a third shareholder in the project, and the balance of US$85 million in debt. The life‐of‐mine cash surplus is estimated at ~US$600 million, with an NPV of about US$330 million based on US$1,800/oz gold, and US$13,000/t antimony.
Completion of the definitive feasibility study is expected in September 2024, and construction is anticipated to commence in late 2024, with commissioning targeted for mid‐2026.
El Pilar Copper‐Gold Porphyry System Project
El Pilar is an exploration project with a cluster of three copper‐gold porphyry deposits: El Pilar, Gaspar and Camilo. The project comprises 752 hectares of exploration licenses and 17,000 hectares of reconnaissance permits. The project will be transferred to a planned new joint venture, which is expected to permit majority foreign ownership.
The project site benefits from established infrastructure with access to a major highway, high‐tension power, and a 60 kilometre rail link to Palo Alto port.
Previous mapping, soil sampling, ground magnetics, an aeromagnetic survey and 24,000 metres of shallow drilling confirmed the existence of copper‐gold mineralization and identified the exposures as potentially a large, leached porphyry system. The surface exposures at El Pilar are leached phyllic caps to a cluster of copper‐gold porphyry cores. The extent of surficial hydrothermal alteration indicates the porphyry intrusions have large dimensions, and potential depths greater than 1,000 metres.
Ground magnetics and induced polarization surveys in early 2023 have confirmed a cluster of three potentially large porphyry intrusives – El Pilar, Gaspar and Camilo. A six‐hole initial program has demonstrated positive results with good copper intercepts in porphyry‐style veining and has indicated the proximity of drilling to the core of El Pilar porphyry intrusive. In particular, drill hole PDH‐004A assayed 1.23 percent copper over its length of 134 metres from 49 metres.
An extensive two‐year drilling program will be conducted from mid‐2024 and the company notes it may seek financial support for the program from a major mining company.
Surface mineralisation at El Pilar
Sierra Maestra Copper Belt Project
The project is an exploration project covering three highly prospective concessions for copper, gold and molybdenum in the Sierra Maestra copper belt in southeast Cuba. It includes a 3,600-hectare geological investigation license in La Cristina, a 49,000‐hectare reconnaissance license in Vega Grande, and a 1,100‐hectare reconnaissance license in Buey Cabon.
The copper belt spans more than 200 kilometres of Cretaceous‐age geology intruded by Eocene stocks, which are the source of widespread gold and base‐metals mineralization. The project is near the El Cobre mine which is the oldest operating copper mine in the Americas. The concessions incorporate a series of copper‐gold‐molybdenum zones that display significant footprints of hydrothermal alteration normally associated with potentially large porphyry systems.
An extensive, two‐year prospecting program will be carried out on the three concessions, commencing in Q1 2024, to identify drill targets.
Management Team
Brian Johnson – Executive Chairman
Brian Johnson is a graduate of civil engineering from the University of Western Australia and a member of the Institute of Engineers, Australia. He has rich experience in the construction and mining industries in Australia, Southeast Asia and North America. He was instrumental in establishing successful companies in the iron ore and coal sectors. Previously, he has served as a director of two listed gold producers, and of companies with stock exchange listings in London, New York, Vancouver and Australia.
James Tyers – Chief Executive Officer
James Tyers is a member of the AusIMM and has more than 30 years of experience in the mining industry, holding senior management roles in gold and iron ore operations. He has been associated with the Palm Springs Gold Mine in the Kimberley region of Western Australia, and the Cornishman Project, a JV between Troy Resources and Sons of Gwalia. He has experience developing and operating iron ore projects in the mid‐west of Western Australia. He was responsible for developing the Las Lagunas Project and is the project director for the La Demajagua gold mine in Cuba.
Ugo Carlo – Non‐executive Director
Ugo Carlo has more than 30 years of experience in the Australian mining industry. Throughout his career, he has served in several senior leadership roles at Rocklands Richfield, Austral Coal and Conzinc Rio Tinto Australia Group. He is also a former director of the Port Kembla Coal Terminal, the New South Wales Joint Coal Board, and interim chairman of the New South Wales Minerals Council.
Angela Pankhurst – Non‐executive Director
Angela Pankhurst has more than 20 years of experience as an executive and non‐executive director, primarily in the mining industry. She has been a senior executive for companies with projects in Kazakhstan, Nigeria, Vietnam, South Africa and Australia. She has held senior leadership positions at Antilles Gold and Central Asia Resources. She is currently a director of Consolidated Zinc and a director of Imritec.
Tracey Aitkin – Chief Financial Officer
Tracey Aitkin is a professional member of CPA Australia and has more than 30 years of rich experience in finance, administration and staff management across a range of industries, including mining, manufacturing, retail, transport and agriculture. She joined the company in 2009 and was named CFO in 2010.
Dr. Jinxing Ji – Technical Director
Dr. Jinxing Ji is a seasoned metallurgist with six years of research experience in universities and 26 years of practical experience in the mining industry related to gold, silver, copper, zinc and lead. His broad experience includes due diligence, metallurgical test work, pre‐feasibility study, feasibility study, detailed design, plant commissioning support, and operational support for projects in Turkey, Greece, Canada, China, Romania, Brazil and Papua New Guinea.
Steve Mertens – Mining Director
Steve Mertens is a mining engineer with more than 20 years of industry experience across a range of commodities, including nine years based in Latin America. He has been associated with the Goro Nickel Project in New Caledonia and the Mina de Cobre Project in Panama. Prior to his current role as general manager for the Minera La Victoria JV company, he was the mining manager for Antilles Gold’s Las Lagunas operation in the Dominican Republic.
Chris Grainger – Exploration Director
Chris Grainger holds a PhD in economic geology from the University of Western Australia. He is an Australian geologist with more than 25 years of international experience with involvement in grassroots and brownfield exploration, as well as resource definition and development, with a focus on precious and base metals in South and Central America and the Caribbean. He has been associated with Continental Gold’s Buritica gold‐silver project, and Cordoba Minerals’ Alacran copper‐gold project.
*This article was written in collaboration with Couloir Capital.
Sarama Corporate Presentation - June 2024
50KM UNEXPLORED GREENSTONE BELT IN WA + 0.5M OZ OF GOLD IN WEST AFRICA
Sarama has signed a Non-Binding MOU1 to acquire the Cosmo Newbery Project, highlights include:
- Project situated on one of the last unexplored greenstone belts in Western Australia
- Tenure is contiguous over 583km2 and covers the entire +50 km of greenstone belt
- The belt has seen virtually no modern exploration and no drilling of merit
- Located 95km west of +7Moz Gruyere (Gold Road) and 85km northeast of Laverton
- Documented historical gold workings (discovered in 1890’s)
- Reserve since 1980 but Land access now obtained, easy access via Great Central Road
Material additional value includes:
- Burkina Faso gold assets including 100% owned, 0.5Moz (Inf) Bondi Gold Deposit2
- Significant arbitration claim3
COSMO NEWBERY PROJECT LOCATION
LOOKING FOR GOLD IN AN AREA SURROUNDED BY GOLD
LARGE AND PROSPECTIVE SYSTEM WITH MULTIPLE TARGETS TO BE TESTED
- Cosmo Newbery greenstone belt has clear gold showings and strong geological and structural similarities to the adjacent Dorothy Hills greenstone belt which hosts the +7Moz Gruyere gold deposit
- Project is underlain by prospective volcanic and volcano-sediment rocks with localised intrusives, however is mostly under shallow cover and has seen little to no significant exploration
- A major regional fault/shear system extends for over 50km through the Project
- The fault/shear system combined with granite-greenstone rocks has the potential to provide requisite fluid pathways and favorable host rocks that are amenable to gold mineralization
- Historic, small-scale mining east of this regional system indicates gold deposition in the immediate area
- Soil geochemical and geophysical surveys identified numerous exploration targets for gold and nickel-cobalt
- Currently 8 areas of interest & 17 specific interpreted targets for follow up
This article includes content from Sarama Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Sarama Signs MOU Over West Australian Gold Project
Sarama Resources Ltd. (“Sarama” or the “Company”) (ASX:SRR, TSX- V:SWA) is pleased to announce that it has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Cosmo Gold Limited (“Cosmo”) and Adelong Gold Limited (“Adelong”) to acquire rights to the Cosmo Newbery Project (the “Project”), located in Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia, which have historically been highly prospective.
The acquisition will be subject to completion of due diligence, execution of a definitive agreement and satisfaction of certain Conditions Precedent including but not limited to, shareholder and stock exchange approvals and assignment of land access agreements. The MOU contemplates that Sarama will acquire this interest through a combination of share and cash payments and tenement expenditure. The Key Commercial Terms and Conditions Precedent are set out in Schedule 1 to this news release.
PROJECT HIGHLIGHTS
- Located between Laverton and Gold Road Resources’ Gruyere gold mine
- One of the last effectively unexplored greenstone belts in Western Australia
- Land access impediments restricted modern exploration
- Land access obtained with Agreements in place with Traditional Owners and Ministerial Consent
About the Cosmo Newbery Project
The Project is comprised of 7 early-stage gold exploration properties located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. The Project is located approximately 85km northeast of Laverton and is readily accessible via the Great Central Road which services the Cosmo Newbery Community and the >7Moz Gruyere Gold Mine, 95km to the east.
Cosmo Newbery Project location
The Project is situated on one of the last unexplored greenstone belts in Western Australia and it has seen virtually no modern exploration or drilling of merit, with only soil sampling and limited RAB drilling being undertaken and no holes deeper than 32m vertically below surface. The Project tenure is contiguous and covers approximately 583km2 and the entire +50km extent of the greenstone belt (the “Cosmo Newbery Belt”).
The Cosmo Newbery Belt represents a large and prospective system with gold first being discovered in the area in the 1890’s. Multiple historical gold workings are documented within the Project area and work undertaken to date, has identified multiple exploration targets for follow up.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Sarama Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Proposed Agreement to Settle Cosmo Gold Loan
Adelong Gold Limited (ASX:ADG) (Adelong Gold or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Cosmo Gold Limited (Cosmo) and Sarama Resources Ltd. (ASX:SRR) (Sarama) to accept fully paid ordinary shares and options in Sarama in full settlement of the loan obligations owed by Cosmo to Adelong Gold.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Adelong Gold agrees to proposed settlement of outstanding loan to Cosmo Gold
- Non-Binding Agreement with both Sarama Resources Ltd. and Cosmo Gold Ltd.
- Agreement reached as part of a proposed transaction between Adelong Gold and those companies
Adelong Gold Chairman Ian Hastings commented:
“Adelong Gold is pleased to reach in principal agreement to settle the outstanding loan owed to it by Cosmo by agreeing to accept shares and options in Sarama Resources Ltd, with whom Cosmo is pursuing a transaction to transfer the Cosmo project to Sarama. Whilst the proposed transaction is subject to numerous Conditions Precedent and approvals, Adelong Gold is pleased to support it. Together with the initial consideration received by Adelong Gold when it sold the project to Cosmo, Adelong Gold is pleased to now potentially recover much of its Cosmo loan.”
Background
On 27 August 2020, the Company announced its intention to sell its Cosmo Newbery gold project to Cosmo, its then wholly owned subsidiary, and for Cosmo to undertake an initial public offering (IPO) and seek admission to the ASX. As consideration for the transfer of the Cosmo project, Cosmo would pay $750,000 to Adelong for costs incurred in relation to the Cosmo project (of which $500,000 has been received by the Company).
On 25 June 2021, Adelong Gold announced that Cosmo had withdrawn the IPO following delays associated with obtaining the required ministerial approvals of a mining permit for part of the Cosmo project caused by the then-recent Western Australian (WA) election. The IPO initially received commitments in excess of the $5 million target raising. However, the continued delays in receiving the mining permit from the WA government resulted in the withdrawal of the IPO.
The Company has continued to advance loan funds to Cosmo for its operations pursuant to a secured loan arrangement, where the amount presently owed by Cosmo to Adelong Gold is $1,538,957.
Proposed settlement of Loan
The Company has executed a non-binding MOU with both Sarama and Cosmo, pursuant to which it is intended that Cosmo will sell 80% of its interest in the project to Sarama and Sarama taking on certain funding obligations for the project. The transaction is subject to numerous Conditions Precedents (as set out in the MOU and below), including full settlement of the loan owed by Cosmo to the Company. The loan is proposed to be fully settled in consideration of the Company receiving 25 million fully paid ordinary shares in Sarama (SRR Shares) and 7.5 million options to acquire shares in Sarama exercisable within 2 years at $0.05 per option (SRR Options) issued to Cosmo under the transaction. Based on the closing SRR share price of $0.022 on 14 June 2024, the SSR Shares to be transferred to the Company as part settlement of the loan to Cosmo are valued at $550,000.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Sarama Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Sarama Resources Ltd (ASX: SRR) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Sarama Resources Ltd (‘SRR’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of SRR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 19 June 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Sarama Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Top Stories This Week: Gold Recovers After Big Price Drop, Norway Rare Earths Discovery Makes Waves
The gold price has yet to fully recover after falling off a cliff on June 7.
Last week's steep drop below US$2,300 per ounce was a double-whammy — US jobs data came in stronger than expected, while news hit that China's central bank didn't add to its gold reserves in May.
Gold got back above US$2,300 this week, but faced ups and downs, especially on Wednesday (June 12), which brought the release of new US consumer price index (CPI) numbers, as well as the Federal Reserve's latest meeting.
Statistics shared by the Department of Labor show that the CPI rose 3.3 percent year-on-year in May, lower than April's 3.4 percent increase; the index was flat month-on-month compared to April's uptick of 0.3 percent. Core CPI, which excludes food and energy, had monthly and yearly readings of 0.2 and 3.4 percent, respectively.
Gold moved higher after the CPI report came out, nearly hitting US$2,340. But it fell back after the Fed announced it would once again leave interest rates unchanged. The central bank also indicated that only one cut is on deck in 2024. However, its dot plot shows four reductions amounting to one percentage point are now anticipated in 2025.
In its statement, the Fed said "modest progress" has been made in reaching its goal of 2 percent inflation, with Chair Jerome Powell echoing that idea during a press conference.
"We see today’s report as progress and as, you know, building confidence. But we don’t see ourselves as having the confidence that would warrant beginning to loosen policy at this time," he said.
Bullet briefing — Europe's largest rare earths discovery, missing Russian copper
Rare Earths Norway makes Europe's largest discovery
Privately owned Rare Earths Norway has released an initial inferred resource estimate for its Fen carbonatite complex in Norway, and according to the company it shows that the property hosts Europe's largest rare earths deposit.
"The Maiden Inferred Mineral Resource, which satisfies the RPEEE is at 559 Mt at 1.57% Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO). This means that the Fen Carbonatite Complex contains 8.8 Mt TREO with a reasonable prospect for eventual economic extraction. Within the TREOs, there is estimated to be 1. 5 Mt of magnet-related rare earth used in electric vehicles and wind turbines" — Rare Earths Norway
China's rare earths dominance is well known, and discoveries outside the country tend to attract attention as the world looks to diversify supply. As Rare Earths Norway's CEO told CNBC, Europe currently doesn't produce any rare earths.
The company plans to continue exploration at Fen, and has already planned a drill program for this year. It also wants to set up a pilot factory close to the deposit.
Chinese trader loses copper worth US$20 million
A copper shipment from Russia has gone missing, leaving a Chinese commodities trader with a loss of about US$20 million. The firm reportedly bought 2,000 metric tons of the red metal from Russian company Regional Metallurgical in late 2023, and although it was due to be delivered last month it never showed up.
Records from the shipping line that dealt with the transaction show that instead the copper was listed as granite, which is much cheaper, and may have ended up in Turkey. Bloomberg notes that the incident isn't likely to impact the global copper market, but is a blow to the reputation of international metals trading.
Other recent incidents include trading group Trafigura's 2023 loss of about half a billion dollars due to fraud.
Want more YouTube content? Check out our expert market commentary playlist, which features interviews with key figures in the resource space. If there's someone you'd like to see us interview, please send an email to cmcleod@investingnews.com.
And don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Gold Fields Lowers Production Guidance Due to Adverse Weather in Chile
Major miner Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) revised its 2024 gold production downward on Thursday (June 13), saying that severe winter weather conditions have affected its Salares Norte asset in Chile.
Salares Norte, located in Northern Chile, has encountered challenges due to early and prolonged winter weather. This has led to the freezing of materials in the piping of the process plant, causing temporary shutdowns.
The unforeseen weather conditions have disrupted the ramp-up phase, forcing the company to revise its output targets.
Gold Fields initially set a goal of 220,000 to 240,000 gold equivalent ounces for 2024 at Salares Norte. However, the adverse weather has necessitated a revision of this target to a range of 90,000 to 180,000 gold equivalent ounces.
The lower end of the revised range, 90,000 ounces, assumes no production until the end of August, with only subsystem testing occurring during this period. In this case, full ramp-up activities would resume on September 1, with the hope that there would be no significant weather events causing further multi-day stoppages.
The higher end of the range, 180,000 ounces, assumes that ramp-up activities will be able resume by June 15, without significant weather interruptions. Circuit C commissioning would be fully operational by August.
Despite the setbacks, the company has restarted operations at Salares Norte's plant.
In light of the revised production forecast for Salares Norte, Gold Fields has adjusted its overall group production guidance for this year. The company now expects group production to be in the range of 2.2 million to 2.3 million gold equivalent ounces, down from the previous range of 2.33 million to 2.43 million ounces.
Additionally, the company has updated its cost guidance. All-in costs for the group in 2024 are now expected to be between US$1,675 and US$1,740 per ounce, up from the previous range of US$1,600 to US$1,650. All-in sustaining costs have been revised up to US$1,470 to US$1,530 per ounce, compared to US$1,410 to US$1,460.
Beyond the operational challenges at Salares Norte, Gold Fields continues to focus on its environmental responsibilities. The company is engaged in a Chinchilla capture and relocation program at Salares Norte, which has recently faced regulatory scrutiny. The Chilean Superintendence of Environment has issued temporary suspensions on certain activities related to the program, extending the suspension period by an additional 120 days.
Gold Fields remains committed to the safe capture and relocation of the protected Chinchilla species, working closely with regulatory authorities and environmental experts to comply with all requirements.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
