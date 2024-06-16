Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Antilles Gold Limited

Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer

Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) (ASX: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) advises that it has lodged a prospectus with ASX and ASIC on 17 June 2024 (Prospectus) pursuant to which the Company is undertaking a non-renounceable entitlement offer.

Entitlement Offer

A non-renounceable entitlement offer of one (New Share) for every one Share held by Eligible Shareholders on Thursday, 20 June 2024 (Record Date) at an issue price of $0.004 per Share together with one free attaching option (New Options) for every two Shares applied for and issued to raise up to $3,986,139 (based on the number of Shares on issue as at the date of the (Prospectus). The Entitlement Offer is open to Eligible Shareholders who have a registered address within Australia or New Zealand, and who hold Shares on the Record Date. The Entitlement Offer will close at 5:00pm on Tuesday, 9 July 2024 (unless extended), and Eligible Shareholders can apply for any shortfall in excess of their entitlement. As the Entitlement Offer is non-renounceable, Eligible Shareholders cannot trade their rights under the Entitlement Offer.

Indicative Timetable

The indicative timetable of the Entitlement Offer is set out below:

* The Directors may extend the Closing Date by giving at least 3 Business Days’ notice to ASX prior to the Closing Date. Accordingly, the date the Securities are expected to commence trading on ASX may vary.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Antilles Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.

AAU:AU
Antilles Gold Limited
Antilles Gold Limited

Antilles Gold Limited


Sarama Resources

Sarama Corporate Presentation - June 2024

Sarama Resources Ltd. (“Sarama” or the “Company”) (ASX:SRR, TSX- V:SWA) is pleased to present its investor presentation.
Sarama Resources

Sarama Signs MOU Over West Australian Gold Project

Sarama Resources Ltd. (“Sarama” or the “Company”) (ASX:SRR, TSX- V:SWA) is pleased to announce that it has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Cosmo Gold Limited (“Cosmo”) and Adelong Gold Limited (“Adelong”) to acquire rights to the Cosmo Newbery Project (the “Project”), located in Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia, which have historically been highly prospective.

Sarama Resources

Proposed Agreement to Settle Cosmo Gold Loan

Adelong Gold Limited (ASX:ADG) (Adelong Gold or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Cosmo Gold Limited (Cosmo) and Sarama Resources Ltd. (ASX:SRR) (Sarama) to accept fully paid ordinary shares and options in Sarama in full settlement of the loan obligations owed by Cosmo to Adelong Gold.

Sarama Resources

Sarama Resources Ltd (ASX: SRR) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Sarama Resources Ltd (‘SRR’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of SRR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 19 June 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

US Federal Reserve logo with gold bars.

Top Stories This Week: Gold Recovers After Big Price Drop, Norway Rare Earths Discovery Makes Waves

The gold price has yet to fully recover after falling off a cliff on June 7.

Last week's steep drop below US$2,300 per ounce was a double-whammy — US jobs data came in stronger than expected, while news hit that China's central bank didn't add to its gold reserves in May.

Gold got back above US$2,300 this week, but faced ups and downs, especially on Wednesday (June 12), which brought the release of new US consumer price index (CPI) numbers, as well as the Federal Reserve's latest meeting.

Keep reading...Show less
Colorful stock chart trending down.

Gold Fields Lowers Production Guidance Due to Adverse Weather in Chile

Major miner Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) revised its 2024 gold production downward on Thursday (June 13), saying that severe winter weather conditions have affected its Salares Norte asset in Chile.

Salares Norte, located in Northern Chile, has encountered challenges due to early and prolonged winter weather. This has led to the freezing of materials in the piping of the process plant, causing temporary shutdowns.

The unforeseen weather conditions have disrupted the ramp-up phase, forcing the company to revise its output targets.

Antilles Gold Limited
Sarama Corporate Presentation - June 2024

Sarama Signs MOU Over West Australian Gold Project

Proposed Agreement to Settle Cosmo Gold Loan

Options Prospectus

