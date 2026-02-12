Nomad Foods to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on Thursday, February 26, 2026

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) today announced it will report results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025 on Thursday, February 26, 2026. A press release and supplemental materials, including a pre-recorded management discussion, will be issued before the New York Stock Exchange market open. Nomad Foods management will then host a live question-and-answer session to discuss the results.
The live question-and-answer session is scheduled to begin at 8:30 AM Eastern Standard Time on Thursday, February 26, 2026. To participate on the live call listeners in North America may dial +1-844-676-5834 and international listeners may dial +1-412-634-6811. The call is also being webcast and can be accessed at the Nomad Foods website at www.nomadfoods.com under Investor Relations. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company website for two weeks following the event and can be accessed by listeners in North America by dialing +1-844-512-2921 and by international listeners by dialing +1-412-317-6671; the replay pin number is 10206050.
About Nomad Foods
Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) is Europe's leading frozen food company. The Company's portfolio of iconic brands, which includes Birds Eye, Findus, iglo, Ledo and Frikom, have been a part of consumers' meals for generations, standing for great tasting food that is convenient, high quality and nutritious. Nomad Foods is headquartered in the United Kingdom. Additional information may be found at www.nomadfoods.com.
Enquiries
Investor Relations Contact
Jason English
investors@nomadfoods.com
