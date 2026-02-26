Nomad Foods Annual Report Available to Shareholders

Nomad Foods Annual Report Available to Shareholders

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) (the "Company" or "Nomad Foods"), announced today that its annual report on Form 20-F, including its audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 (the "Annual Report"), filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") today, February 26, 2026, can be accessed through the Investors SEC filings link on its website, www.nomadfoods.com, as well as on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Shareholders may request a hard copy of the Company's Annual Report, free of charge, by contacting the Company at Nomad Foods, Forge, 43 Church Street West, Woking GU21 6HT, Attention: Investor Relations. If shareholders prefer, they can also request a hard copy by emailing investors@nomadfoods.com

Investor Relations Contact
Jason English
investors@nomadfoods.com 

About Nomad Foods
Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) is Europe's leading frozen food company. The Company's portfolio of iconic brands, which includes Birds Eye, Findus, iglo, Ledo and Frikom, have been a part of consumers' meals for generations, standing for great tasting food that is convenient, high quality and nutritious. Nomad Foods is headquartered in the United Kingdom. Additional information may be found at www.nomadfoods.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nomad-foods-annual-report-available-to-shareholders-302698257.html

SOURCE Nomad Foods Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

nomad-foods-limitednomdnyse-nomd-us
NOMD
The Conversation (0)
Nomad Foods Limited

Nomad Foods Limited

Keep Reading...
Nomad Foods Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Nomad Foods Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) today announced the appointment of Ruben Baldew as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 17, 2024 (subject to, and conditioned upon, receipt of applicable work authorizations). Mr. Baldew will succeed Samy Zekhout, who is leaving his position to explore new... Keep Reading...
Nomad Foods Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Nomad Foods Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Volume recovery on-track; Revenue growth of +1.1% with Adjusted EPS of €0.37 Reiterates full year 2024 financial guidance Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD), today reported financial results for the three month period ended March 31 2024. Key operating highlights and financial performance for the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

2025 Financial Results

Pause in Trading

Appendix 4E

Prismo Metals to Advance Hot Breccia Toward Drilling Through Strategic Transaction

Related News

aluminum investing

2025 Financial Results

gold investing

Pause in Trading

aluminum investing

Appendix 4E

rare earth investing

Top Australian Mining Stocks This Week: European Resources Soars on Rare Earth Results

base metals investing

Prismo Metals to Advance Hot Breccia Toward Drilling Through Strategic Transaction

uranium investing

Definitive Agreement for the Sale of the Marshall Project

base metals investing

ThreeD Capital Inc. Announces Update To Its YouTube Channel