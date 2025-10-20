Nomad Foods Announces Launch of Refinancing of Senior Secured Term Loans

Nomad Foods Announces Launch of Refinancing of Senior Secured Term Loans

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) today announced the launch of an anticipated refinancing of its existing USD denominated Term Loan B of USD 679 million and EUR denominated Term Loan B of EUR 130 million and EUR 553 million (the "Term Loans") and an associated extension of its Revolving Cash Facility of EUR 175 million with lender meetings anticipated to follow later this week (the "Refinancing").

There can be no assurances that the Refinancing will occur, or if it does, as to the terms of the Refinancing. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which the offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) is Europe's leading frozen food company. The Company's portfolio of iconic brands, which includes Birds Eye, Findus, iglo, Ledo and Frikom, have been a part of consumers' meals for generations, standing for great tasting food that is convenient, high quality and nutritious. Nomad Foods is headquartered in the United Kingdom. Additional information may be found at www.nomadfoods.com/investors/.

Enquiries
Investor Relations Contact
Jason English
investorrelations@nomadfoods.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Refinancing. These statements are based on management's estimates and assumptions with respect to future events, and are believed to be reasonable, though are inherently difficult to predict. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees and that actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should, therefore, not be placed on such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement apply only as at the date of this announcement and are not intended to give any assurance as to future results. The Company will update this announcement as required by applicable law, rule or regulation, but otherwise expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nomad-foods-announces-launch-of-refinancing-of-senior-secured-term-loans-302588569.html

SOURCE Nomad Foods Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nomad Foods LimitedNOMD:USNYSE:NOMD:US
NOMD:US
The Conversation (0)
Nomad Foods Limited

Nomad Foods Limited

Nomad Foods Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Nomad Foods Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) today announced the appointment of Ruben Baldew as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 17, 2024 (subject to, and conditioned upon, receipt of applicable work authorizations). Mr. Baldew will succeed Samy Zekhout, who is leaving his position to explore new... Keep Reading...
Nomad Foods Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Nomad Foods Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Volume recovery on-track; Revenue growth of +1.1% with Adjusted EPS of €0.37 Reiterates full year 2024 financial guidance Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD), today reported financial results for the three month period ended March 31 2024. Key operating highlights and financial performance for the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

1911 GOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON "BEST EFFORTS" LIFE OFFERING AND PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Proposed issue of securities - JLL

Quimbaya Gold Identifies Key Structural Trends and Porphyry-Related Anomalies at Tahami Project

Group Eleven Drills 25.6m of 9.2% Zn+Pb and 28 g/t Ag and Extends Deeper Cu-Ag Zone with 17.4m of 35 g/t Ag and 0.31% Cu at Ballywire Discovery

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

1911 GOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON "BEST EFFORTS" LIFE OFFERING AND PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Precious Metals Investing

Quimbaya Gold Identifies Key Structural Trends and Porphyry-Related Anomalies at Tahami Project

Base Metals Investing

Group Eleven Drills 25.6m of 9.2% Zn+Pb and 28 g/t Ag and Extends Deeper Cu-Ag Zone with 17.4m of 35 g/t Ag and 0.31% Cu at Ballywire Discovery

Battery Metals Investing

Pronounced Lithium-in-soil Anomalies

precious metals investing

High Grade Rock Chip Results extend Cerro Chacon (updated)

Precious Metals Investing

Trading Halt

Battery Metals Investing

Successful $8M Placement & SPP to Advance McDermitt & SPAC