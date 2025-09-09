Noble Plastics to Supply Key Components to First Solar for Louisiana-Made Power Generation Technology

Noble Plastics to Supply Key Components to First Solar for Louisiana-Made Power Generation Technology

Noble Plastics will supply precision-molded plastic components to First Solar, Inc., for its solar power generation technologies, which will be produced at its new manufacturing facility in Iberia Parish, Louisiana . As a result of this agreement, Noble Plastics expects to invest $8.5 million to expand the company's St. Landry Parish facility as well as add 29 direct new jobs.

Noble Plastics, a Louisiana -based custom injection molder, announced it will supply components for solar power generation technologies produced by First Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSLR) at its new Iberia Parish, Louisiana manufacturing facility. The precision-molded plastic components will be used in the connection and energy transfer systems of high-tech solar panels produced at First Solar's new $1.1 billion 2.4 million square-foot facility, which is expected to begin commercial operations later this year.

As a result of this agreement, Noble Plastics expects to invest $8.5 million to expand the company's St. Landry Parish facility as well as add 29 direct new jobs. In total, the supply agreement is expected to support approximately 80 local manufacturing jobs.

"Noble Plastics' expansion shows what's possible when innovative Louisiana companies connect with leading American manufacturers like First Solar," Louisiana Governor, Jeff Landry said. "This project means more jobs, more opportunity and more investment right here in Acadiana. My administration is committed to supporting homegrown businesses that are building a stronger, more robust economy for our people."

First Solar is ramping up domestic production of its uniquely American photovoltaic (PV) solar technology in response to rising demand for power generation to support growth sectors such as manufacturing and data centers across the United States . The company's Louisiana facility—it's fifth U.S. factory and part of a national manufacturing footprint that includes plants in Alabama and Ohio—is located approximately 30 miles from Noble Plastics in Grand Coteau .

"Noble Plastics brings the kind of technical precision, flexibility, and partnership we look for in our supply chain," said Mike Koralewski , chief supply chain officer, First Solar. "Their proximity to our Louisiana facility, combined with their deep expertise in plastic molding, makes them a valuable contributor to our U.S. manufacturing ecosystem."

"This partnership highlights the strength and resilience of American manufacturing," said Missy Rogers , president of Noble Plastics. "We are proud to contribute to First Solar's mission to power America to prosperity, and especially proud of the fact that they are manufacturing advanced energy technology in the Acadiana region, supporting local jobs and American supply chains."

Both companies are U.S.-headquartered and committed to strengthening American manufacturing. First Solar's New Iberia plant, which is approximately eleven times the size of the New Orleans Superdome, is the largest investment in New Iberia and is expected to create over 800 manufacturing jobs.

"From Louisiana Growth Network programs to expansion projects fueled by partnerships with new companies coming to our state, Noble Plastics exemplifies LED's mission in action," Louisiana Economic Development Secretary, Susan B. Bourgeois said. "Through our enhanced focus on supporting existing Louisiana businesses and sharing small business success stories, we look forward to working with Noble Plastics and others like it to create opportunities and grow prosperity in every corner of our state."

About Noble Plastics:

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Grand Coteau , Louisianna, Noble Plastics is a next-generation injection molder that produces plastic parts and assemblies. Additionally, the company provides advanced automation hardware and software that aid in manufacturing plastics parts. The women-owned, family business is technology forward and utilizes a scientific approach to deliver high quality parts to the energy, consumer, industrial and defense industries.

For more information, visit nobleplastics.com

About First Solar, Inc.

First Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSLR) is America's leading PV solar technology and manufacturing company. The only US-headquartered company among the world's largest solar manufacturers, First Solar is focused on competitively and reliably enabling power generation needs with its advanced, uniquely American thin film PV technology. Developed at research and development (R&D) labs in California and Ohio , the Company's technology represents the next generation of solar power generation, providing a competitive, high-performance, and responsibly produced alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV modules. For more information, please visit www.firstsolar.com .

Media Contact

Shelly Otenbaker , Noble Plastics, 1 248-506-6696, shelly@waypointmc.com , https://nobleplastics.com/

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prweb.com/releases/noble-plastics-to-supply-key-components-to-first-solar-for-louisiana-made-power-generation-technology-302549338.html

SOURCE Noble Plastics

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

First Solar Inc.FSLRNASDAQ:FSLR
FSLR
The Conversation (0)
First Solar Inc.

First Solar Inc.

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, and Ohio. It plans to add a large factory in India.

First Solar becomes the Solar Industry's First EPEAT Climate+ Champion, Setting Global Standard for Ultra-Low Carbon Solar

First Solar becomes the Solar Industry's First EPEAT Climate+ Champion, Setting Global Standard for Ultra-Low Carbon Solar

  • EPEAT for Solar is the only global ecolabel to evaluate the embodied carbon of solar modules
  • Series 6 Plus and Series 7 modules meet ultra-low carbon threshold of ≤400 kg CO2e/kWp; first PV modules to achieve Climate+ designation

First Solar , Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) today announced that its Series 6 Plus and Series 7 TR1 products are the world's first photovoltaic (PV) solar modules to achieve the EPEAT Climate+ designation, establishing a new benchmark for the solar technology and manufacturing industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240604683960/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
5N Plus Inc. Renews and Increases Semiconductor Supply Agreement with First Solar

5N Plus Inc. Renews and Increases Semiconductor Supply Agreement with First Solar

 5N Plus Inc. (TSX: VNP) ("5N+" or the "Company"), a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials, today announced that it has renewed its supply agreement (the "Agreement") with First Solar, Inc. ("First Solar") (NASDAQ: FSLR), a leading American solar technology company and global provider of responsibly produced, eco-efficient solar modules. Under the Agreement, 5N+ will increase its supply of cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor materials to First Solar for the manufacturing of thin-film photovoltaic (PV) solar modules. This is aligned with 5N+'s announced plans to increase capacity to serve high‐value, high‐growth end markets.

"We are pleased to have once again successfully extended our longstanding partnership under favourable terms, and proud to support First Solar as they deliver responsibly produced PV modules for the global transition to a sustainable energy future. We are committed to partnering with strategic customers operating in critical industries as a strong, reliable and trusted provider of advanced specialty semiconductors," said Gervais Jacques , President and CEO of 5N+.

Mr. Jacques added, "This Agreement with First Solar represents a 50% increase in volume over the next two calendar years compared to our previous agreement, an increase which we will meet as a result of the investments made over the last few years in Montréal and Eisenhüttenstadt, Germany , to increase our semiconductor compound production capacity and recycling capabilities. This will also allow us to expand our semiconductor product portfolio in support of First Solar."

"With its semiconductor material production facilities in Canada and Germany , 5N+ is a key part of our supply chain," said Mike Koralewski , Chief Supply Chain Officer, First Solar. "We are pleased to extend our longstanding partnership with 5N+ as we continue to our journey to growth and expand our global manufacturing footprint to reach an expected 25 gigawatts of nameplate capacity by 2026."

5N+'s advanced specialty semiconductor materials are imbedded in First Solar's Series 6 and 7 PV modules in a specialty semiconductor stack. First Solar's advanced thin-film PV modules set the industry benchmark for quality, durability, reliability, design and environmental performance. As part of the agreement, 5N+ and First Solar also continue to collaborate on the development and supply of other renewable energy products to support the growth and improvement of cadmium telluride thin-film technology.

About 5N+
5N+ is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company's ultra‐pure materials often form the core element of its customers' products. These customers rely on 5N+'s products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N+ deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products. The Company's products enable various applications in several key industries, including renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging and industrial. Headquartered in Montréal, Quebec , 5N+ operates R&D, manufacturing and commercial centers in strategically located facilities around the world including Europe , North America and Asia .

Forward‐Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may be forward‐looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward‐looking statements are based on a number of estimates and assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable when made, including that 5N+ will be able to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers, suppliers and other business partners, that 5N+ will continue to operate its business in the normal course, that 5N+ will be able to implement its growth strategy, that 5N+ will be able to successfully and timely complete the realization of its backlog, that 5N+ will not suffer any supply chain challenges or any material disruption in the supply of raw materials on competitive terms, that 5N+ will be able to generate new sales, produce, deliver, and sell its expected product volumes at the expected prices and control its costs, as well as other factors believed to be appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. However, there can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward‐looking statements. A description of the risks affecting the Company's business and activities appears under the heading "Risk and Uncertainties" of the Company's 2023 MD&A dated February 27, 2024, and note 10 of the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 available on www.sedarplus.ca .

Forward‐looking statements can generally be identified by the use of terms such as "may", "should", "would", "believe", "expect", the negative of these terms, variations of them or any similar terms. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward‐looking statements in this press release will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that 5N+ will derive therefrom. In particular, no assurance can be given as to the future financial performance of 5N+. The forward‐looking statements contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof and the Company has no obligation to publicly update such forward‐looking information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. The reader is warned against placing undue reliance on these forward‐looking statements.

SOURCE 5N Plus Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2024/04/c0592.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
U.S. Department of Energy Launches Consortium to Advance Cadmium Telluride Solar Cell Technology and Supply

U.S. Department of Energy Launches Consortium to Advance Cadmium Telluride Solar Cell Technology and Supply

First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL OTC FSTTF ) (the "Company" or "First Tellurium"), reports that the US Department of Energy (DOE) has launched the Cadmium Telluride Accelerator Consortium a $20 million initiative designed to make cadmium telluride (CdTe) solar cells less expensive and more efficient. The Consortium's intent is to spur technological advancements in CdTe manufacturing to help increase America's competitiveness, bolster domestic innovation and advance clean electricity deployment. The initiative augments President Biden's goal of achieving a net-zero economy by 2050.

"This news further supports our efforts to expand and develop the tellurium resource at the Deer Horn Project," said First Tellurium President and CEO Tyrone Docherty. "The demand for tellurium continues to increase, not only for solar cells, but for new battery technology and other applications. Currently the United States imports 95% of its required tellurium."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

LKY Doubles Landholding Abutting MP Materials in Mojave Hub

Quetzal Copper Announces Refiling of June 30, 2025 Financial Statements

UK Revenue Update

Alice River Gold Project Drilling Update

Related News

resource investing

LKY Doubles Landholding Abutting MP Materials in Mojave Hub

Base Metals Investing

Quetzal Copper Announces Refiling of June 30, 2025 Financial Statements

Precious Metals Investing

Alice River Gold Project Drilling Update

Tech Investing

CG1O: Security Class Suspension from Quotation

Emerging Tech Investing

Shell Contract Consolidates Top Tier Global Energy Position

Base Metals Investing

Olympic Domain Project Update with BHP

graphite investing

Corporate Presentation

×