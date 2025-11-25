Noble Minerals Acquires a Rare Earth Property in Labrador

(TheNewswire)
Toronto, Ontario November 25, 2025 TheNewswire - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSX-V:NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTCQB:NLPXF) is pleased to announce the acquisition through map staking of a rare earth element ("REE") enriched system on its Chapiteau Property located 100 kilometers south of the Strange Lake and B-Zone deposits and 38 kilometers northeast of the Crater Lake Scandium-Rare Earth resource. The Labrador property consists of 25 map staked units for a total of approximately 647 hectares (Figure 1 and 2).
Figure 1: Chapiteau property in relation to the Strange Lake and Crater Lake properties. Background is the first vertical derivative of aeromagnetic survey data (Adapted from Reference 2)
Figure 2: Geology and anomalous samples on the Chapiteau Property (Adapted from Reference 2)
The property covers ground explored by Midland Exploration Inc (Midland) in 2010/2011. During this time, Midland, completed a 3,143-line-kilometer airborne magnetic and radiometric survey that identified several new exploration targets for REEs. With the results of the airborne survey, the Midland team prospected and sampled the exposed portions of these magnetic and radiometric anomalies. Regionally, the results from selected samples from 81 rock outcrops and locally derived and mineralized boulders returned very high values of up to 8.34% rare earth element oxides (TREOs), including yttrium. The proportion of heavy rare earth element oxides (HREOs) ranged from 2.29% to 12.85% HREO for samples containing more than 0.5% TREO. Analysis of individual REEs yielded significant results up to 8.22% cerium oxide (Ce2O3), 3.38% lanthanum oxide (La2O3), 3.39% neodymium oxide (Nd2O3), 0.66% yttrium oxide (Y2O3), 0.96% praseodymium oxide (Pr2O3), 0.19% dysprosium oxide (Dy2O3), and 0.35% gadolinium oxide (Gd2O3).
Regionally, the best concentrations of mineralization are associated with iron oxides nested in pegmatite-aplite dikes and plurimetric iron oxide clusters disseminated in an intrusion interpreted as an alkaline granite. Grab samples from twenty-six new mineralized areas returned values ranging from 1.02% to 8.34% TREO. The alkaline granite hosting this mineralization manifests itself as an airborne magnetic anomaly 9 kilometers in diameter.
On the property recently staked by Noble, six grab samples greater than 0.5% TREO were located by Midland. They ranged from 1.40 to 3.02% TREO with:
0.29 to 0.79% lanthanum oxide (La2O3),
0.60 to 1.48% cerium oxide (Ce2O3
0.06 to 0.14% praseodymium oxide (Pr2O3)
0.23 to 0.45% neodymium oxide (Nd2O3),
0.02 to 0.10% yttrium oxide (Y2O3)
0.006 to 0.02% dysprosium oxide (Dy2O3)
0.02 to 0.03% gadolinium oxide (Gd2O3)
A series of channel samples and one diamond drill hole (Y3-11-04) were completed on the Chapiteau property in 2011. (see Fig 3, 4 and 5).
Figure 3: CP North channel samples and location of diamond drill hole Y3-11-04 (Adapted from Reference 2)
Drill hole Y3-11-04 was aimed at the CP North Showing. The hole intersected a grey-pink coarse grained alkaline granite with 2-3% disseminated iron oxides and amphiboles. A total of 29 samples varying in length from 1 to 1.5 meter were collected. All collected samples returned anomalous TREO + Y2O352 values averaging 0.14% TREO + Y2O3 ranging from 0.11 to 0.19% TREO + Y2O3. The best assay results returned 0.13% TREO + Y2O3 over 7.5m from 25.0 to 32.5 meters, 0.14% TREO + Y2O3 over 12.0 m from 38.0 to 50.0 meters and 0.16% TREO + Y2O3 over 7.5 m from 64.0 to 71.5m.
Figure 4: Hematite North Zone with channel samples (Adapted from Reference 2)
Figure 5: Hematite South Zone with channel samples (Adapted from Reference 2)
Please note that grab samples and channel samples are select samples and not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the property.
The Chapiteau Property is located about 38 km northeast of the Crater Lake Property where Scandium Canada has defined a rare earth and scandium resource. (See Chart 1)
Chart 1: Defined Resource at the Crater Lake Project owned by Scandium Canada. Source: NI 43-101 Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Crater Lake Project, Quebec, Canada: Marina Lund, P.Geo., M.Sc., Simon Boudreau, P.Eng., Marc R. Beauvais, P.Eng: 2025
Above information in Chart 1 disclosed about Scandium Canada ‘s Crater Lake Property is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Chapiteau property.
Acquisition of the Chapiteau Property further demonstrates Noble's commitment to exploring for critical minerals in Canada.
References
1) Assessment Report of the Ytterby 3 Property by M. Sasias: S. Bourassa, and R. Banville, January 20, 2012
2) Rare Earth Element Mineralization in the Mistastin Lake and Smallwood Reservoir areas: A. Kerr and M. A. Hamilton, Current Research (2014) Newfoundland and Labrador Department of Natural Resources Geological Survey, Report 14-1, pages 45-62
The technical content of this release has been reviewed and approved by Mike Kilbourne, P.Geo., an independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .
About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.
Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company, which has holdings of securities in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Homeland Nickel Inc., East Timmins Nickel Inc. (20%), and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario.
Noble holds mineral and/or exploration rights in ~70,000ha in Northern Ontario and ~24,000ha elsewhere in Quebec upon which it plans to generate option/joint venture exploration programs.
Noble holds mineral rights and/or exploration rights in ~18,000 hectares in the Timmins-Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81, ~2,215 hectares in Thomas Twp/Timmins, as well as an additional 20% interest in ~38,700 hectares in the Timmins area and ~175 hectares of mining claims in Central Newfoundland. Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration. Noble also holds ~4,600 hectares in the Nagagami Carbonatite Complex and its ~3,200 hectares in the Boulder Project both near Hearst, Ontario. ~3,700 hectares in the Buckingham Graphite Property, ~10,152 hectares in the Havre St Pierre Nickel, Copper, PGM property, and ~1,573 hectares in the Cere-Villebon Nickel, Copper, PGM property, ~569 hectare Uranium/Rare Earth property (Chateau), ~461 hectare Uranium/Molybdenum property (Taser North), ~4,465 hectares REE Mehmet Property, and the ~3300 hectare Gull Lake REE Property all of which are in the Province of Quebec .
