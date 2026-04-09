Nkarta to Participate in Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

Nkarta to Participate in Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

Nkarta, Inc. (Nasdaq: NKTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered natural killer (NK) cell therapies to treat autoimmune diseases, today announced its participation in the 25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference.

At 11:45 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 15, Nkarta CEO Paul Hastings will participate in a virtual panel discussion, "Cell Therapy in Autoimmune: State of the Art and What Comes Next."

Later that afternoon, Nkarta President Nadir Mahmood will participate in a 3:45 p.m ET fireside chat to share updates on the company's investigational CAR-NK cell therapy to treat B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases.

A simultaneous webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Investors section of Nkarta's website, and a replay will be archived on the website for approximately 90 days.

About Nkarta
Nkarta is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf natural killer (NK) cell therapies for autoimmune diseases. By combining its cell expansion and cryopreservation platform with proprietary cell engineering technologies, Nkarta is building a pipeline of future cell therapies engineered for deep therapeutic activity and intended for broad access in the outpatient treatment setting. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.nkartatx.com.

Nkarta Media/Investor Contact:
Nadir Mahmood
Nkarta, Inc.
nmahmood@nkartatx.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Nkarta Inc.NKTXnasdaq:nktx
NKTX
The Conversation (0)
Nkarta Inc.

Nkarta Inc.

Keep Reading...
Nkarta Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Corporate Highlights

Nkarta Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Corporate Highlights

Dosing of first patient with NKX019 for lupus nephritis using disease-tailored lymphodepletion expected in first half of 2024 Cash balance of $450.0 million on March 31, 2024, including cash, cash equivalents and investments Strong balance sheet, bolstered by recent $240.1 million offering,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

JZR Gold Reports up to 130 G/T Gold In Concentrate, Confirms Proof of Concept at Vila Nova Project, Brazil

JZR Gold Reports up to 130 G/T Gold In Concentrate, Confirms Proof of Concept at Vila Nova Project, Brazil

NevGold Intercepts 1.11% Antimony Over 6.1 Meters, Within 1.93 g/t AuEq Over 100.6 Meters From Surface; Focus On Maiden Antimony-Gold Mineral Resource Estimate and Near-Term Antimony Production

Raptor Metals: High-grade Copper in a Tier-1 Jurisdiction

Related News

copper investing

KGL Secures US$300 Million Streaming Deal with Wheaton for Jervois Project

precious metals investing

JZR Gold Reports up to 130 G/T Gold In Concentrate, Confirms Proof of Concept at Vila Nova Project, Brazil

precious metals investing

JZR Gold Reports up to 130 G/T Gold In Concentrate, Confirms Proof of Concept at Vila Nova Project, Brazil

precious metals investing

NevGold Intercepts 1.11% Antimony Over 6.1 Meters, Within 1.93 g/t AuEq Over 100.6 Meters From Surface; Focus On Maiden Antimony-Gold Mineral Resource Estimate and Near-Term Antimony Production

copper investing

Raptor Metals: High-grade Copper in a Tier-1 Jurisdiction

precious metals investing

Heliostar Drills 101 Metres Grading 5.34 g/t Gold in the Ana Paula Expansion Zone

rare earth investing

ReeXploration Intersects Widespread Bedrock Radioactivity in Maiden Uranium Drilling Program at Eureka Project, Namibia