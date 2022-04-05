Life Science NewsInvesting News

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc.  , a Canadian based life sciences company aimed at developing non-addictive chronic pain and relapse preventing products is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Andrew Samann to the Company's Advisory Board. Andrew Samann is CEO and Principal Consultant of Orion GMP Solutions, a Pharmaceutical Process Engineering firm founded in 2015. Andrew's background is firmly ...

 Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (Nirvana or the "Company") (CSE : NIRV), a Canadian based life sciences company aimed at developing non-addictive chronic pain and relapse preventing products is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Andrew Samann to the Company's Advisory Board.

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (CNW Group/Nirvana Life Sciences Inc.)

Andrew Samann is CEO and Principal Consultant of Orion GMP Solutions, a Pharmaceutical Process Engineering firm founded in 2015. Andrew's background is firmly rooted in Quality Management Systems (QMS) and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), with a track record of serving more than 150 clients globally.

Andrew prioritizes early expertise advantage, diversified scientific partnerships, group collaboration and execution excellence. Through his career he has maintained a position at the forefront of the industry as well as building an immense network of contacts. Andrew earned his Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry from the University of Michigan and has written multiple peer reviewed scientific publications related to protein chemistry. Following a tour of military service, he began his career with Cayman Chemicals as a GMP QC Chemist. He has since served on the Council for Harmonization of Technical Requirements for Pharmaceuticals for Human Use (ICH) as GMP lead Auditor.

Mr. Samann commented, "Working with the team at Nirvana Life Sciences is one of the most impactful projects I've worked on to date. I'm excited to see this novel opportunity and industry continue to blossom."

Mr. Bruce Clark , Chief Executive Officer of Nirvana commented, "We continue to advance our project, and are pleased that Andrew Samann has chosen to join our team. The expertise he brings in Quality Management as well as Pharmaceutical Process Engineering will be a tremendous asset to every stage of our development."

About Nirvana Life Sciences Inc.

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. has been founded with a simple objective of researching and developing non-addictive pain management and relapse prevention products that can provide healthier outcomes for patients who live with chronic pain and/or have battled with addiction. Nirvana believes that using naturally sourced psychedelics in novel formulations holds the promise of delivering non-addictive solutions that are effective in managing pain and addiction. Nirvana's team, consisting of leading researchers from around the globe, will develop therapies that have the potential of freeing millions from addiction and saving society billions of dollars annually.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward- looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws including, without limitation, statements with respect to the future investments by the Company. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain, are based on estimates and assumptions, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties (both general and specific) that contribute to the possibility that the future events or circumstances contemplated by the forward-looking statements will not occur. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, and the assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are made, are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements included in this document, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause the Company's actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Nirvana Life Sciences Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/05/c8586.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nirvana Life SciencesCSE:NIRVPsychedelics Investing
NIRV:CC
NIRVANA ENTERS SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH SYMERES

NIRVANA ENTERS SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH SYMERES

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc., ("Nirvana" or the "Company") (CSE: NIRV) is pleased to announce that it has entered a supply agreement with Symeres B.V. for the supply of compounds to support the Company's ongoing research program. Under this agreement Symeres will supply Psilocybin and other materials to be used in trials and ongoing research.

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Nirvana Life Sciences Inc.)

Dr. Sazzad Hossain , Chief Scientific Officer of Nirvana commented, "We are very pleased to be able to work with a firm with the broad capabilities that Symeres offers as we enter the next phase of research and development.," "Symeres is one of Europe's leading Contract Research Organizations (CRO) that has the capacity to produce and supply many of the compounds essential to our research".

About Symeres

Symeres is one of the largest European small molecule CRO & CDMOs, providing R&D services and manufacturing to major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies around the globe. Its highly specialized services include: integrated small molecule optimization efforts, complex synthetic chemistry, route scouting & drug synthesis up to GMP production, solid state chemistry and ADME-Tox services.

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (CSE:NIRV) is an innovator in the emerging Psychedelics space. Its business model combines the development of novel formulations for drug development with the development of laboratory space to support ongoing development and manufacturing. At Nirvana, we believe that psylocibins derived medicines can play a leading role in reducing the impacts of the opioids crisis and build healthier communities. For more information visit https://nirvanalifescience.com/

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws including, without limitation, statements with respect to the future investments by the Company. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain, are based on estimates and assumptions, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties (both general and specific) that contribute to the possibility that the future events or circumstances contemplated by the forward-looking statements will not occur. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, and the assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are made, are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements included in this document, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause the Company's actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Nirvana Life Sciences Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/29/c9013.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nirvana Reports Progress with Health Canada Dealer's License Application and Facility Development

Nirvana Reports Progress with Health Canada Dealer's License Application and Facility Development

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc., (CSE: NIRV) a Canadian based life sciences company aimed at developing non-addictive chronic pain and addiction treatment products is pleased to announce progress with licensing and development of its Vancouver research and development facility.

The Company applied for a Dealer's License from Health Canada in July of 2021. That application is currently in the final review stage, with approval expected within 270 days of application. The Dealer's License would permit research and development, manufacturing, import / export, sale to qualified investigators as well as sale to other Licensed Dealers in Canada for 29 different controlled substances, including novel compounds, consisting of different tryptamines, phenethylamines, ergolines and aryl-cyclohexylamines.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Awakn Life Sciences to Participate in Upcoming April 2022 Conferences

Awakn Life Sciences to Participate in Upcoming April 2022 Conferences

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company, researching, developing and delivering psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction, announced today that Anthony Tennyson, Awakn's Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the following upcoming April 2022 investor conferences.

Sequire Cannabis & Psychedelic Conference
Wednesday, April 20th at 3:00 p.m. ET
To attend, please register here.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

COMPASS Pathways to participate in Needham Healthcare conference

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that members of its management team will present at the 21 st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference at 2:15pm ET on 14 April 2022.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the "Events" page of the Investors section of the COMPASS website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event. For more information, please visit ir.compasspathways.com.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nirvana Life Sciences

Nirvana Life acquires $800,000 of lab equipment

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc., (CSE:NIRV) a Canadian based life sciences company aimed at developing non-addictive chronic pain and addiction treatment products is pleased to announce further progress with development of its Vancouver research and development facility. The Company has taken delivery of key pieces of equipment required to support the research and development facility.

This equipment package valued at $800,000.00 includes a state-of-the-art Distillation apparatus that will be key to research, development and eventual production of controlled substances for therapeutic uses, novel compounds and analysis. The distillation apparatus, that includes an exclusive license for the psychedelic sector, will be instrumental in keeping the Company at the leading edge in development of a number of compounds, as well as offering a high level of transparency for regulators, due to the unit's data collection abilities.

Keep reading...Show less

COMPASS Pathways and partners launch The Centre for Mental Health Research and Innovation, in the UK

Pioneering c ollaboration with King's College London
and South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust

London, UK, 24 March 2022

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NeonMind Unveils Initial Treatment Offering at Specialty Mental Health Clinic in Mississauga

NeonMind Unveils Initial Treatment Offering at Specialty Mental Health Clinic in Mississauga

To Deliver Low Dose Intravenous Ketamine for Mood and Anxiety Disorders, a Recommended Treatment by Canadian Guidelines, Upon Clinic Licensing

NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE:NEON)(OTCQB:NMDBF)(FRA:6UF) ("NeonMind'' or the "Company"), an integrated drug development and wellness company focused on bringing innovative psychedelic-based treatments to people suffering from obesity and mental health disorders, announced today it is setting up to offer low dose intravenous ketamine therapy for mood and anxiety disorders (IV-Ket) as an initial treatment at its recently announced, inaugural specialty mental health clinic location in Mississauga, Ontario, pending clinic licensing

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NeonMind Announces Positive Preclinical Results Demonstrating the Efficacy of Psilocybin in Reducing Weight Gain in Obese Animal Subjects

NeonMind Announces Positive Preclinical Results Demonstrating the Efficacy of Psilocybin in Reducing Weight Gain in Obese Animal Subjects

Data Further Validates Psilocybin as a Drug Candidate for Obesity and Supports Development of NeonMind's Drug Programs NEO-001 and NEO-002

NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE:NEON)(OTCQB:NMDBF)(FRA:6UF) ("NeonMind'' or the "Company"), an integrated drug development and wellness company focused on bringing innovative psychedelic-based treatments to people suffering from obesity and mental health disorders, announced today it has released preclinical data demonstrating the efficacy of psilocybin in reducing weight gain in obese subjects. In previous preclinical studies, NeonMind has shown efficacy in reducing weight gain in healthy subjects with normal weight. This latest study suggests a broader therapeutic potential of psilocybin in weight management and supports the current development track of NeonMind's drug candidates

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×