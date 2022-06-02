Life Science NewsInvesting News

Psilocybin reduced reinstatement of heroin-seeking behavior when administered immediately after a memory retrieval task in rats

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: NIRV) (Nirvana or the "Company"), a Canadian-based life sciences company focused on developing novel therapeutic products derived from psychedelics to produce non-addictive solutions for opioid addiction treatment and ongoing pain management, in conjunction with Integrative Therapy Discovery (ITD) Labs in Italy, have released comprehensive data on a scientific study that aims in determining the effects that psilocybin has on the heroin-addicted brain.

The study was carried out by Dr. Massimo Nabissi from the School of Pharmacy Section of Experimental Medicine, University of Camerino in Camerino, Italy. The preclinical study evaluated the effect of psilocybin on in-vitro rat brain cell line models and an in-vivo rat model on heroin self-administration and reinstatement of heroin seeking behavior following memory retrieval tests. Drug self-administration is regarded as a gold-standard preclinical model of addiction and substance-use disorders. The aim of the project was threefold and are as follows.

  • To evaluate the effect of psilocybin in modulating heroin molecular pathways in in vitro rat brain cell line models
  • To evaluate the effect of psilocybin on heroin self-administration (in vivo results)
  • To evaluate the effect of psilocybin on reinstatement of heroin seeking following memory retrieval test (in vivo results)

Gene Analysis was performed by the Clariom S Assay tool. This machine serves as a next generation transcriptome-wide gene-level expression profiling tool, which allows for the fastest, simplest and most scalable path to generating actionable results. Based on industry-leading microarray technology, the novel rat Clariom S Assay provides extensive coverage of all known well-annotated genes, compatibility with clinical sample types, scalable formats, and flexible data analysis software. The GeneChip™ Rat Genome 230 2.0 Assay was used to evaluate gene expression levels and in cell lines that were treated with heroin and psilocybin and with psilocybin in combination with heroin.

The immortalized rat hypothalamus cells (RCHT-1) were derived from the hypothalamus of a four-month-old Fisher Rat. The hippocampal cells (H19-7) derived from the rats' hippocampi were treated daily with heroin and psilocybin, alone or in combination. After 48 hours, cell lines were collected for RNA extraction and gene array analysis. For each of the comparisons indicated, an electronic file was created that includes differentially expressed transcripts that were identified in both H19-7 and RCTH-1 cells with extended annotations. A second file was created that made comparisons evidencing only the transcript differences where the Ct (or cell type) value was highly different as a final analysis. For each of these data sets, only the genes whose expression was reverted by psilocybin and in the treatments consisting of heroin plus psilocybin were selected. Moreover, only the genes whose expression was psilocybin dose dependent were considered. In summary, the potential candidate genes whose expression in heroin treatment was reverted by psilocybin and evidenced in the electronic file reports were selected.

The effect of heroin and psilocybin in reducing cell viability was evaluated in HT19-7 and RCHT-1 cell lines by daily administration. Cells were treated for 48 hours with either heroin or psilocybin or with a combination of heroin with psilocybin and then were analyzed. The percentage of cell viability was evaluated by a cell viability assay whose results showed a dose-dependent heroin effect in the RCHT-1 cell line with specific IC50 values. While in HT19-7 cell lines, no cytotoxic effects were observed at the concentrations used. Regarding psilocybin, similar results were obtained in cell lines with specific IC50 values and with both RCHT-1 and HT19-7 cell lines. To gain further insight, heroin was combined with psilocybin at varying doses to evaluate the optimal combination for transcriptional study. The results showed that when used together at varying dosages, the combinations were not cytotoxic in either of the two cell lines.

The study goes on to show how treatment with psilocybin effected self-administered heroin use via lever presses along with the overall effect that psilocybin combined with heroin had on certain behavioral models in both male and female Wistar rat populations. A preliminary experiment aimed at testing the efficacy of psilocybin to prevent heroin relapse following cue memory reconsolidation was also conducted. Altogether, these results suggest that psilocybin decreased reinstatement of heroin seeking in female rats. As a final analysis, the gene data evidenced in the study was subjected to a comprehensive academic wide search of available current littérature and, although information regarding a correlation with psilocybin and opioid addiction was available, a transcriptome analysis for heroin and psilocybin and their co-combination has never been previously investigated. As a result, the data presented in this study can be extremely useful for determining a better understanding of dependent doses and the molecular mechanisms involved in the potential modulation of heroin (or opioids in general) addiction and dependence.

In summary, the information contained within the study dealing with relapse prevention is new and groundbreaking evidence in the field of pharmaceutical addictions medicine and chemotherapy. This type of comprehensive study, which constitutes concrete scientific evidence-based data, is at the heart of Nirvana Life Sciences' business objective which is to develop and seek FDA approval for therapeutic formulations and novel pharmaceuticals.

Dr. Sazzad Hossain, CSO of Nirvana, states, "Our research team has over 100 years of combined academic and applied experience in the field of psychedelic science. I'm excited to see what they can do with this new information."

About Nirvana Life Sciences Inc.

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. has been founded with a simple objective of researching and developing non-addictive pain management and relapse prevention products that can provide healthier outcomes for patients who live with chronic pain and/or have battled with addiction. Nirvana believes that using naturally sourced psychedelics in novel formulations holds the promise of delivering non-addictive solutions that are effective in managing pain and addiction. Nirvana's team, consisting of leading researchers from around the globe, will develop therapies that have the potential of freeing millions from addiction and saving society billions of dollars annually.

For further information:

Bruce Clark- CEO
info@nirvanalifescience.com
Phone: 604-401-8100

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward- looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws including, without limitation, statements with respect to the future investments by the Company. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain, are based on estimates and assumptions, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties (both general and specific) that contribute to the possibility that the future events or circumstances contemplated by the forward-looking statements will not occur. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, and the assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are made, are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements included in this document, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause the Company's actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

ThreeD Capital Increases Its Investment in Nirvana

ThreeD Capital Increases Its Investment in Nirvana

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: NIRV) ("Nirvana" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that ThreeD Capital Inc. has increased its investment in Nirvana. The Company announces that it has completed a non-brokered private placement of 500,000 units at a price of $0.30 per unit, for net proceeds of $150,000.00. Each unit consists of one share and one warrant to purchase a share at a price of $0.50 per share with an expiry date of May 29, 2025. The Shares issued will be subject to a statutory four-month hold period.

The Company is also settling outstanding indebtedness of $154,500 to two service providers with the issuance of 309,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at a deemed price of $0.50 per share. The shares issued pursuant to this debt settlement are subject to a statutory four-month hold period.

Nirvana Signs Letter of Intent with Innovate Phytotechnologies Inc.

Nirvana Signs Letter of Intent with Innovate Phytotechnologies Inc.

Collaboration with British Columbia Lab to open doors for psychedelics product development and distribution.

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: NIRV) (Nirvana or the "Company"), a Canadian based life sciences company aimed at developing non-addictive chronic pain and relapse preventing products, is pleased to announce that it has signed a letter of intent with Innovate Phytotechnologies Inc. (INVP) for the development and distribution of the Company's psilocybin and psilocin based products. The strategic relationship will begin with the production of 20g each of psilocybin and psilocin and will increase with market demands.

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. Announces the Appointment of Jakson Inwentash to the Board of Directors

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. Announces the Appointment of Jakson Inwentash to the Board of Directors

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: NIRV) (Nirvana or the "Company"), a Canadian based life sciences company aimed at developing non-addictive chronic pain and relapse preventing products is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jakson Inwentash to the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Inwentash is a Director and VP Investments at ThreeD Capital, where he focuses on identifying, researching, and meeting with early-stage companies in various disruptive industries as investment targets. He is also a registered Dealer Representative and has a successful track record of raising capital in industries such as mining, battery recycling, organic food, high performance computing, biotechnology and blockchain.

Nirvana Announces First Production of Psilocybin and Psilocin

Nirvana Announces First Production of Psilocybin and Psilocin

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: NIRV) ("Nirvana" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its supply agreement with Symeres B.V. has produced its first 20 grams of Psilocybin and 20 grams of Psilocin. These materials will support the Company's ongoing research and development projects.

Dr. Sazzad Hossain, Chief Scientific Officer of Nirvana commented, "We are very pleased to have these materials available as we enter the next phase of research and development.," "Symeres has the capacity to produce and supply many of the compounds that are essential to our research".

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. Contracts Stratus Designs for Mechanical Service to Laboratory

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. Contracts Stratus Designs for Mechanical Service to Laboratory

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: NIRV)  (Nirvana or the "Company"), a Canadian based life sciences company aimed at developing non-addictive chronic pain and relapse preventing products is pleased to announce that it has engaged Stratus Designs Ltd. to undertake design of mechanical and control systems for its Vancouver Lab facility.

Adam Clarke, CEO and Principal Consultant of Stratus commented, "The projects that Nirvana Life Sciences are advancing represent the evolution of modern medicine. Our team will work to ensure that this facility is built to deliver the highest standard of quality for all these initiatives".

Awakn Life Sciences Initiates Follow-On Behavioral Study to Focus on Gambling Disorder

Awakn Life Sciences Initiates Follow-On Behavioral Study to Focus on Gambling Disorder

Study Initiated Following Recent Successful Pilot Study and Patent Filing

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company, researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction with a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), announced today that they have initiated a larger behavioral addiction study investigating ketamine as a treatment for Gambling Disorder. Awakn announced on May 19, 2022, that the Company had completed a successful pilot study for a range of behavioral addictions. On May 26, 2022, Awakn announced the filing of a Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) for the treatment of behavioral addictions with ketamine and ketamine-assisted psychotherapy.

The larger study announced today will include 42 patients who are suffering from Gambling Disorder and will see participants undergo a memory reactivation procedure, which is designed to weaken the link between reward and addiction memories. The larger placebo-controlled study will be the first investigation globally to explore this technique to treat Gambling Disorder.

The study will use advanced brain imaging technology EEG (Electro Encephalography) and will index the synaptic plasticity post-ketamine administration with the aim of identifying the window of greatest neuroplastic change. This would potentially allow Awakn to predict when therapy will be at its most effective due to the neuroplasticity. The study will also collect detailed pharmacokinetic (PK) data and analyze metabolites as well as examining neurological biomarkers.

Awakn CEO Anthony Tennyson commented, "Awakn is dedicated to helping people who are suffering from addiction, and we are greatly enthused by the significant research & development milestones we have passed in recent weeks. None of this would be possible without the dedication of the Awakn team and I would like to formally thank them, and everyone involved, including patients, physicians, and carers."

Gambling Disorder affects up to 450 million[1] people globally. In the US alone, it is estimated that more than 2.5% of the population suffer from Gambling Disorder, that is over 8 million people2. With no pharmacological treatments currently available, the need to find an effective treatment has never been more acute.

About Awakn Life Sciences Corp.

Awakn Life Sciences is a biotechnology company, researching, developing and commercializing combined therapeutics to treat addiction, with a focus on Alcohol Use Disorder. Awakn's team consists of renowned research experts, world leading chemists, scientists, psychiatrists, and psychologists. Addiction is one of the biggest unmet medical needs of our time, affecting over 20% of the global population and is an industry valued at over $100bn per annum. Awakn is working to disrupt this underperforming industry by advancing the next generation of drugs and therapies to be used in combination, through preclinical research and clinical-stage trials.

www.awaknlifesciences.com | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events or the Company's future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates", "targets" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, including statements relating the business of the Company. All forward-looking statements, including those herein are qualified by this cautionary statement.

Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information. These include, but are not limited to: COVID-19; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; the business plans and strategies of the Company; the ability of the Company to comply with all applicable governmental regulations in a highly regulated business; the inherent risks in investing in target companies or projects which have limited or no operating history and are engaged in activities currently considered illegal in some jurisdictions; changes in laws; limited operating history; reliance on management; requirements for additional financing; competition; fluctuations in securities markets; inconsistent public opinion and perception regarding the medical-use of psychedelic drugs; expectations regarding the size of the addiction market; and regulatory or political change. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release or as of the date or dates specified in such statements.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For more information on the Company, investors are encouraged to review the Company's public filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. The Company's and Awakn's securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Investor Enquiries:
Anthony Tennyson, CEO, Awakn Life Sciences
anthony.tennyson@awaknlifesciences.com

Media Enquiries:
America and Canada: KCSA Strategic Communications
Anne Donohoe
Adonohoe@KCSA.com

Rest of World: ROAD Communications
Paul Jarman / Nora Popova
Awakn@roadcommunications.co.uk

1: Problem gambling worldwide: An update and systematic review of empirical research (2000–2015):
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5370365
2: North American Foundation for Gambling Addiction Help:
https://nafgah.org/statistics-gambling-addiction-2016/

woman in headscarf sitting on couch

Psychedelics for Cancer-related Distress

There exists no shortage of treatment options for cancer, from radiotherapy and chemotherapy to experimental options like immunotherapy. Yet, in spite of all the research and experimentation around the disease itself, there are relatively few options for treating cancer's psychological effects. Those invisible ailments occur with enough frequency that there's even a name for them — cancer-related distress.

In a recent survey published in the American Society of Clinical Oncology Journal, roughly 30 percent of patients reported symptoms identified as "clinically meaningful." Psychological issues reported included fatigue, worry, insomnia, sadness, nervousness, fear and memory problems. Physiological symptoms included tingling, skin problems, issues with appearance and pain.

It's no coincidence that many of these symptoms have also been linked to extreme stress. Cancer-related distress is very likely a stress response to the disease, one only exacerbated by the isolation that often accompanies treatment.

Keep reading...Show less
Awakn Life Sciences Files Patent Cooperation Treaty Application for the Treatment of Behavioral Addictions

Awakn Life Sciences Files Patent Cooperation Treaty Application for the Treatment of Behavioral Addictions

Successful Behavioral Addiction Study Supplied Data for Patent

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company, researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction, announced today the filing of a Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) application for the treatment of behavioral addictions with ketamine and ketamine-assisted psychotherapy. The successful completion of Awakn's behavioral addictions study was announced last week and the data provided from the study was used in the patent filing. The pilot study investigated ketamine as a potential new treatment approach for Gambling Disorder, Internet Gaming Disorder, Compulsive Sexual Behavior Disorder and Binge Eating Disorder.

The PCT covers all behavioral addictions or any recognized disorder or condition with similar compulsive symptoms to those in the study. If granted, the patent claims would give Awakn exclusive rights to use ketamine and ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of behavioral addictions. With no effective pharmacological treatments available globally at present for behavioral addictions, the study results and the patent filing position Awakn at the forefront of the industry at a time when rates of behavioral addictions are increasing at an alarming pace and sufferers have few treatment options which deliver poor outcomes.

The promising results from the pilot study showed a reduction of symptoms for some participants, with some participants no longer meeting the criteria for a diagnosis. Some individuals also showed a reduction of the symptoms of a comorbid psychiatric condition, such as depression or anxiety. The treatment was also well tolerated with no safety concerns.

Awakn CEO, Anthony Tennyson, commented, "Today's news demonstrates our focus on researching, developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction. A core part of our efforts is to continually strengthen our IP portfolio as we work to bring effective therapies to chronic addiction sufferers in desperate need. To be forging a path to find an effective treatment for such a vast unmet medical need is critical and an effort we are very proud to be a part of."

Gambling Disorder, Internet Gaming Disorder, and Binge Eating Order are all recognised in the DSM-5, which is a diagnostic tool that serves as the principal authority for psychiatric diagnoses in the US, and affect up to 450 million1, 235 million2 and 100 million3 people respectively. While Compulsive Sexual Behavior Disorder, which is included in the ICD-11, affects up to 350 million4 people. The ICD-11 was developed by the World Health Organization (WHO) and is the global standard for recording health information and causes of death. Current standard of care for all of these conditions is poor.

About Awakn Life Sciences Corp.

Awakn Life Sciences is a biotechnology company, researching, developing, and commercializing combined therapeutics to treat addiction, with a focus on Alcohol Use Disorder. Awakn's team consists of renowned research experts, world leading chemists, scientists, psychiatrists, and psychologists. Addiction is one of the biggest unmet medical needs of our time, affecting over 20% of the global population and is an industry valued at over $100bn per annum. Awakn is working to disrupt this underperforming industry by advancing the next generation of drugs and therapies to be used in combination, through preclinical research and clinical stage trials.

www.awaknlifesciences.com | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events or the Company's future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates", "targets" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, including statements relating the business of the Company. All forward-looking statements, including those herein are qualified by this cautionary statement.

Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information. These include, but are not limited to:COVID-19; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; the business plans and strategies of the Company; the ability of the Company to comply with all applicable governmental regulations in a highly regulated business; the inherent risks in investing in target companies or projects which have limited or no operating history and are engaged in activities currently considered illegal in some jurisdictions; changes in laws; limited operating history; reliance on management; requirements for additional financing; competition; fluctuations in securities markets; inconsistent public opinion and perception regarding the medical-use of psychedelic drugs; expectations regarding the size of the addiction market; and regulatory or political change. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release or as of the date or dates specified in such statements.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For more information on the Company, investors are encouraged to review the Company's public filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. The Company's and Awakn's securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Investor Enquiries:
Anthony Tennyson, CEO, Awakn Life Sciences
anthony.tennyson@awaknlifesciences.com

Media Enquiries:
America and Canada: KCSA Strategic Communications
Anne Donohoe
Adonohoe@KCSA.com

Rest of World: ROAD Communications
Paul Jarman / Nora Popova
Awakn@roadcommunications.co.uk

