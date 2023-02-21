Osisko Metals Signs C$100 Million Investment Agreement With Appian Natural Resources Fund for a Joint Venture on Pine Point

Nirvana Life Director Hoffmeister Resigns

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc., (CSE:NIRV) ("Nirvana" or the "Company") a Canadian based life sciences company aimed at developing non-addictive chronic pain and addiction treatment products announces that Mr. Chris Hoffmeister has resigned from the Company's Board of Directors. The Company thanks Mr. Hoffmeister for his service over the last 4 years.

About Nirvana Life Sciences

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (CSE:NIRV) is an innovator in the emerging Psychedelic space. At Nirvana, we believe that psylocibin derived medicines can play a leading role in reducing the impacts of the opioids crisis and build healthier communities.

For more information visit https://nirvanalifescience.com/

For further information: Bruce Clark, CEO info@nirvanalifescience.com Phone: 604-401-8100

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. announces agreement to acquire the licensed distributor of a Patented, WHO approved, herbal treatment for opiate addiction

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. announces agreement to acquire the licensed distributor of a Patented, WHO approved, herbal treatment for opiate addiction

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (Nirvana or the "Company") (CSE: NIRV) a western Canadian based life sciences company aimed at developing psychedelic and other natural based medicines, including non-addictive chronic pain and relapse preventing pharmaceutical medicines, is pleased to report that it has entered an agreement to acquire the distributor of a leading addictions focused herbal treatment.

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. logo (CNW Group/Nirvana Life Sciences Inc.)

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to purchase Medsmart Dispensary Inc., the exclusive North American licensee for "SOSA", a patented herbal medicine designed to detoxify the human body. Nirvana will commence a formal due diligence process that reviews the clinical studies and scientific claims behind this novel product.

SOSA is a patented, WHO-approved, herbal treatment for opiate addiction that has been administered to more than 30 million patients in Asia . SOSA is registered with the health authorities in China , Indonesia , Thailand , Vietnam , and Cambodia and has been used to safely and effectively treat opiate addictions in these countries for over twenty years. A report from the WHO concluded that SOSA can be used "safely and effectively for heroin and other opiates addiction treatment, detoxification and acute heroin withdrawal symptoms". "In addition, the side effects are minimal and tolerable". SOSA has been proven to be effective at breaking the cycle of addiction to opioids and other opiate-based addictive drugs.

Medsmart holds the exclusive license to distribute SOSA for North America with the right to extend the license to territories including Europe , Oceana, and the balance of the Americas. Nirvana will acquire Medsmart in exchange for 5 million shares of Nirvana. The shares will be subject to certain statutory escrow conditions that may be required by the CSE, the transaction will be subject to regulatory and exchange approval.

The US Council of Economic Advisors estimate the cost of the Opioids Crisis to the US economy at more than $500 billion annually, this equates to almost 4% of GDP. In 2021, more that 75,000 Americans died of drug overdose, with around two-thirds of those deaths linked to opioids. The impact can be measured financially, with massive health care and insurance costs as well as the significant costs of law enforcement. It has been estimated that it will require a large investment, as much as $100 billion , to fully address the crisis. For many years, the pharmaceutical industry has promoted the use of highly addictive pain medications for the management of chronic pain. While these medications have been effective for pain relief, the highly addictive nature of the medications has created a problem with no practical solution. Current solutions proposing free or lower cost opioids are not a solution, society needs practical methods to break addiction, prevent relapse and replace addictive pain management therapies with non-addictive therapies.

Medsmart's Managing Director, Mr. Mahmoud Aziz , states; "We believe that the SOSA product can be a game changer in the effort to help those afflicted with opiates addiction related disorders. For several years, we have been seeking a partner who shares our vision for this product and are pleased to join with the Nirvana team to bring this product to North America . Nirvana's core focus on developing treatments for addictions makes this transaction a strategic one for both of our companies". "We have seen SOSA change lives and free many patients from their addictions, the positive impact has been extraordinary"

Nirvana CEO Bruce Clark stated: "The opportunity to acquire the rights to a therapy that has such a significant track record of success is a rare opportunity." "The Nirvana project was formed with the belief that our innovations can make a difference to people affected by this crisis, the addition of the SOSA product to our program brings the prospect of success much closer." "This acquisition will add a market ready product to our development portfolio and move our revenue generating projection ahead by more than three years."

About Nirvana Life Sciences Inc.

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. has been founded with a simple objective of researching and developing non-addictive pain management and relapse prevention products that mitigate the symptoms of chronic pain and support patients who battle with addiction. Nirvana believes that pairing naturally sourced psychedelics with modern medicine holds the promise of delivering non-addictive therapeutic solutions. Backed by a team of global leading researchers, Nirvana will develop life changing therapies for those suffering from pain and addiction and consequently alleviate the fiscally strained medical system.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as forward- looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws including, without limitation, statements with respect to the future investments by the Company. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain, are based on estimates and assumptions, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties (both general and specific) that contribute to the possibility that the future events or circumstances contemplated by the forward- looking statements will not occur. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, and the assumptions on which such forward- looking statements are made, are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements included in this document, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause the Company's actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Nirvana Life Sciences Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/21/c1109.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. Announces the Appointment of Sheldon Inwentash to the Board of Directors

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. Announces the Appointment of Sheldon Inwentash to the Board of Directors

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc.(CSE: NIRV) (Nirvana or the "Company") , a Canadian based life sciences company aimed at developing non-addictive chronic pain and relapse preventing products is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Sheldon Inwentash to the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Inwentash is founder, chairman and chief executive officer of ThreeD Capital Inc. A veteran entrepreneur, Sheldon has more than 30 years of successful investing experience and an extensive track record of achieving significant ROI for his investors and profitability for the companies in which he invests. He founded ThreeD Capital to provide unique investment opportunities in several areas, specifically early stages of small cap stock, resource and disruptive technologies.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. Deuterates 7-Hydroxymitragynine to Create D7-h, an Analogue that May Improve Research and Formulations using Kratom Derivatives

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. Deuterates 7-Hydroxymitragynine to Create D7-h, an Analogue that May Improve Research and Formulations using Kratom Derivatives

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (Nirvana or the "Company") (CSE: NIRV) a western Canadian based life sciences company aimed at developing psychedelic therapeutic medicines, including non-addictive chronic pain and relapse preventing products is pleased to report filing of a patent for D7-h.

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Nirvana Life Sciences Inc.)

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. is pleased to announce it has recently filed a patent for the deuterated form of 7-hydroxymitragynine (D7-h), the active compound in kratom responsible for the opiate like effect the plant produces when ingested. Opioid use disorder and opioid addiction remain at epidemic levels in Canada , the US and worldwide.  In 2021, there were 7560 apparent opioid-related deaths in Canada , which is equivalent to 20 people dying each day, and was greater than the average number of Canadians killed daily in motor vehicle collisions. This number continues to grow, with the PHAC projecting as many as 2400 opioid-related deaths in each quarter of 2022.

The use of Kratom in Southeast Asia has been documented back for at least 150 years and is described both as having a stimulant effect for use in hard day labor when fresh leaves are chewed and an analgesic and relaxing effect if brewed into a tea. In the past decade or more, recognition and the use of kratom has grown in Canada , the United States , and the world at large. Although use has increased, there still remains a lack of research regarding kratom and the various different components within it that are active when taken. One important observation that has been made is that people who take kratom do not see the same respiratory decrease that is often the cause of death and overdose in people who take opiates. This is due to 7-hydroxymitragynine being a partial mu opioid agonist, unlike Fentanyl and oxycodone which are full mu opioid agonists and are known to have depressant effects on respiration.

With so many people affected by opioid use disorder, opioid addiction, and the risk of death from using these substances, research into alternative pain formulations is more than ever necessary. In order to create a medicine that has the potential to truly help people with addictions and those living with chronic pain, it is important to have a deep understanding of how these compounds work in the brain and body. Scientists and doctors have long used deuterated drugs to help track how a drug moves through the brain and body, in order to gain a better understanding of its mechanisms.

A deuterated drug is a small molecule medicinal product in which one or more of the hydrogen atoms contained in the drug molecule have been replaced by its heavier stable isotope deuterium. Because of the kinetic isotope effect, deuterium-containing drugs may have significantly lower rates of metabolism, and hence a longer half-life, as can be seen with Deutetrabenazine, a deuterated version of tetrabenazine, developed by Teva and approved by the FDA in 2017 for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease. Applications of the deuterium isotope effect have increased over time, and it is now applied extensively in mechanistic research focused on the metabolism of drugs, as well as with many other studies that focus on safety, efficacy, tolerability, bioavailability, and pharmacokinetics (PK).

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. knows the importance of creating a deuterated form of 7-hydroxymitragynine (D7-h) in order to gain a better understanding of the mechanisms of this compound in the body, including knowledge about safety, bioavailability, efficacy, pharmacokinetics (PK) and more. It is our hope that researchers at Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. and elsewhere will be able to use D7-h to fill the gap in knowledge that exists about kratom, to then create safer and more effective alternatives to opiates for people struggling with addiction and chronic pain.

Robert August , lead chemist and Head of Innovation with Nirvana Life Sciences Inc., stated "With research in chronic pain and addiction, and developing treatments for these, being at the forefront of the mission of Nirvana Life Sciences Inc., we are hopeful to see how this development may change not just science, but the lives of many people." We couldn't agree more and are thrilled to add D7-h to our growing portfolio of novel compounds, formulations and processes focused on chronic pain, addiction and trauma.

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. has been founded with a simple objective of researching and developing non-addictive pain management and relapse prevention products that can provide healthier outcomes for patients who live with chronic pain and/or have battled with addiction. Nirvana believes that using naturally sourced psychedelics in novel formulations holds the promise of delivering non-addictive solutions that are effective in managing pain and addiction. Nirvana's team, consisting of leading researchers from around the globe, will develop therapies that have the potential of freeing millions from addiction and saving society billions of dollars annually

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws including, without limitation, statements with respect to the future investments by the Company. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain, are based on estimates and assumptions, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties (both general and specific) that contribute to the possibility that the future events or circumstances contemplated by the forward-looking statements will not occur. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, and the assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are made, are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements included in this document, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause the Company's actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Nirvana Life Sciences Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/22/c3080.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. Announces a Method for Producing MDMA that Reduces Manufacturing Time by Two Thirds

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. Announces a Method for Producing MDMA that Reduces Manufacturing Time by Two Thirds

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (Nirvana or the "Company") (CSE: NIRV) a western Canadian based life sciences company aimed at developing psychedelic therapeutic medicines, including non-addictive chronic pain and relapse preventing pharmaceutical medicines and formulations to be used in trauma work, is pleased to report the development of a more efficient method for producing MDMA.

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Nirvana Life Sciences Inc.)

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. is pleased to announce the development of a novel method of producing MDMA (3,4-methylenedioxy methamphetamine) that greatly reduces manufacturing time. This 3-step synthesis, starting from the precursor safrole, takes as little as 24 hours to complete, depending upon which method of reduction of the ketone to the secondary amine is being used. This is approximately one third of the time that's required to complete current production methods using iso-safrole as an intermediate. Nirvana has filed an Application with the US Patent Office for this invention.

MDMA was first synthesized in 1912, but it was not researched for its therapeutic potential until just recently. The drug is a potent central nervous system (CNS) stimulant the varies greatly in effect from other common stimulants found in the same phenethylamine family of compounds. It is currently being studied and used for the treatment of a wide range of psychiatric disorders such as Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), depression and anxiety to name a few. MDMA assisted psychotherapy is currently in phase three clinical trials for the treatment of PTSD in the US, Canada, and Israel . This year the FDA expanded access to MDMA, allowing for its compassionate use in clinical settings by patients who have had no success with other FDA approved treatment options.

MDMA effectively shuts down the brain's fight-or-flight response and creates a sense of empathy in patients, allowing them to process trauma more effectively. The drug increases the amount of serotonin in the synaptic clefts of serotonergic neurons. It also binds to various serotonin receptors and activates them in excess, while simultaneously reducing the reuptake of other neurotransmitters, which is the drugs primary mechanism of action.

Lead chemist and Head of Innovation for Nirvana Life Sciences Inc., Robert August , was one of the first researchers to successfully crystallize MDMA HCl Monohydrate, a novel form of MDMA with increased bioavailability and efficacy. The method of synthesis that he developed can also be seamlessly integrated into the production of MDMA HCl Monohydrate, of which Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. recently announced a patent pending for. With the growing surge in interest in the research of MDMA in the past few years, and the increasing potentials of its use in therapeutic settings, Nirvana believes that this breakthrough is a significant advance in the emerging psychedelic medicines space.

Mr. Robert August stated: "As a chemist working hard to advance the field of pharmaceutical psychedelics with new and improved therapeutic medications and their methods of manufacturing, bringing this synthesis route and the monohydrate variant forward for research is an important development. Not only will it save time and money in the production of MDMA, but it also works well with the crystallization of MDMA as a monohydrate. It is my hope that this advancement will break down some of the barriers to effective production, research and therapeutic use of these compounds."

About Nirvana Life Sciences Inc.

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. has been founded with a simple objective of researching and developing non-addictive pain management and relapse prevention products that mitigate the symptoms of chronic pain and support patients who battle with addiction. Nirvana believes that pairing naturally sourced psychedelics with modern medicine holds the promise of delivering non-addictive therapeutic solutions. Backed by a team of global leading researchers, Nirvana will develop life changing therapies for those suffering from pain and addiction and consequently alleviate the fiscally strained medical system.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as forward- looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws including, without limitation, statements with respect to the future investments by the Company. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain, are based on estimates and assumptions, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties (both general and specific) that contribute to the possibility that the future events or circumstances contemplated by the forward- looking statements will not occur. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, and the assumptions on which such forward- looking statements are made, are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements included in this document, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause the Company's actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The forward- looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Nirvana Life Sciences Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/07/c2284.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. Announces License for a Delivery System for Psychedelic APIs

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. Announces License for a Delivery System for Psychedelic APIs

 Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (Nirvana or the "Company") (CSE: NIRV), a western Canadian based life sciences company aimed at developing psychedelic therapeutic medicines, including non-addictive chronic pain and relapse preventing products is pleased to announce it has acquired an exclusive license for the psychedelics sector for a novel delivery system for its psychedelic based therapies currently in development.

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. has recently added a novel delivery system for active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) with high bioavailability and rapid onset to its portfolio. This novel delivery system, invented by the Company's Head of Innovation, Robert August for the licensor Hai Beverages Inc. will be used as a formulating agent for both water soluble and non-water-soluble APIs, whose onset when taken orally would be a standard twenty to forty-five minutes. This delivery system will allow the compound to bypass first pass liver metabolism and directly enter the bloodstream, resulting in a rapid onset of 5 minutes or less. This delivery system also functions as a solubilizing agent for non-water-soluble materials.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

