NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO; HKEX: 9866; SGX: NIO) ("NIO" or the "Company"), a pioneer and a leading company in the global smart electric vehicle market, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026 on Tuesday, December 1, 2026, before the open of the U.S. markets.
The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on December 1, 2026 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong/Singapore Time on December 1, 2026).
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.nio.com/news-events/events.
For participants who wish to join the conference using dial-in numbers, please register in advance using the link provided below and dial in 10 minutes prior to the call. Dial-in numbers, passcode and unique access PIN would be provided upon registering.
https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10058386-erwin8.html
A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone at the following numbers, until December 9, 2026:
|United States:
|+1-855-883-1031
|Hong Kong, China:
|+852-800-930-639
|Mainland, China:
|+86-400-1209-216
|Singapore:
|+65-800-1013-223
|International:
|+61-7-3107-6325
|Replay PIN:
|10058386
About NIO Inc.
NIO Inc. is a pioneer and a leading company in the global smart electric vehicle market. Founded in November 2014, NIO aspires to shape a sustainable and brighter future with the mission of "Blue Sky Coming". NIO envisions itself as a user enterprise where innovative technology meets experience excellence. NIO designs, develops, manufactures and sells smart electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation core technologies. NIO distinguishes itself through continuous technological breakthroughs and innovations, exceptional products and services, and a community for shared growth. NIO provides premium smart electric vehicles under the NIO brand, premium smart electric vehicles for families through the ONVO brand, and high-end smart electric compact cars with the FIREFLY brand.
For more information, please visit: http://ir.NIO.com
Investor Relations
ir@NIO.com
Media Relations
global.press@NIO.com