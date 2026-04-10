NIO Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO; HKEX: 9866; SGX: NIO) ("NIO" or the "Company"), a pioneer and a leading company in the global smart electric vehicle market, today filed its 2025 annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at https:ir.NIO.com.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations Department, NIO Inc., Building 19, No. 1355, Caobao Road, Minhang District, Shanghai, People's Republic of China.

About NIO Inc.

NIO Inc. is a pioneer and a leading company in the global smart electric vehicle market. Founded in November 2014, NIO aspires to shape a sustainable and brighter future with the mission of "Blue Sky Coming". NIO envisions itself as a user enterprise where innovative technology meets experience excellence. NIO designs, develops, manufactures and sells smart electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation core technologies. NIO distinguishes itself through continuous technological breakthroughs and innovations, exceptional products and services, and a community for shared growth. NIO provides premium smart electric vehicles under the NIO brand, family-oriented smart electric vehicles through the ONVO brand, and small smart high-end electric cars with the FIREFLY brand.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.NIO.com.

Investor Relations
ir@NIO.com

Media Relations
global.press@NIO.com


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

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