Nextleaf Reports AGM Results and Expands Industry Leadership Through CCBC

Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE: OILS,OTC:OILFF) (OTCQB: OILFF) (FSE: L0MA) ("Nextleaf", "OILS", or the "Company"), a multi-patented life science company and Canadian cannabis processor announces the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on April 30, 2026, in Vancouver, British Columbia, and provides an update on its continued engagement in industry advocacy initiatives supporting the advancement of British Columbia's cannabis sector.
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At the Meeting, shareholders approved all matters put forward by management, including:
The re-election of Emma Andrews, Sam Kassem, Fred Bonner, and Sherry Boodram as directors of the Company for the ensuing year; and
The re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year, with remuneration to be determined by the board of directors.
The Company's board continues to reflect a balance of operational leadership and independent oversight, supporting disciplined governance and long-term value creation.
Industry Engagement and Advocacy
Nextleaf has joined the Cannabis Cultivators of British Columbia ("CCBC"), a leading provincial industry association representing Health Canada licence holders, including cultivators and processors. In addition to corporate membership, CEO Emma Andrews has been appointed to the CCBC Board of Directors and will contribute to a special committee focused on advancing opportunities for British Columbia-based operators in global cannabis markets.
Through its participation in CCBC, the Company supports collaborative dialogue with provincial stakeholders, including government and regulatory bodies, aimed at enabling sustainable growth and improving the competitiveness of BC's cannabis sector. Areas of focus include export development, regulatory alignment, and fostering a resilient, responsible supply chain.
"Nextleaf has always taken a long-term view of building a sustainable business within a highly regulated environment," said Emma Andrews, CEO of Nextleaf Solutions. "We see industry collaboration and thoughtful policy engagement as critical components of that work, particularly as Canadian operators look to participate more meaningfully in global markets."
With a focus on capital efficiency, scalable technology, and standardized cannabinoid ingredients, Nextleaf continues to align its operations with evolving regulatory frameworks and demand for consistency, quality, and dose control.
About Nextleaf Solutions Ltd.
Nextleaf® is an innovation-driven life sciences company and licensed cannabis processor with a portfolio of consumer brands, market-validated cannabis derivative products, and high-potency bulk ingredients. Nextleaf's multi-patented, automated extraction and distillation technology sets the standard for processing cannabis at scale.
The Company's scalable, asset-light platform is built on intellectual property, patented technology and API, enabling total-quality oversight in the development and commercialization of differentiated, value-driven, cannabinoid-based products for domestic and international markets.
Nextleaf's portfolio includes 75+ global patents for the extraction and refinement of cannabinoid-based ingredients, alongside category-leading flagship brand Glacial Gold, High Plains Cannabis, and Yard Cannabis. The Company maintains an average of 35+ active SKUs across 5 categories of consumption.
On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,
Emma Andrews, CEO
Contact: investors@nextleafsolutions.com
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Learn More: www.nextleafsolutions.com
Nextleaf trades as OILS on the Canadian Securities Exchange, OILFF on the OTCQB Market in the United States, and L0MA on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Disclaimers and Disclosure Statements:
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's anticipated delivery of its products to provincial markets across Canada and those regarding the Company's strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "plan", "continue", "will", "may", "would", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "predict", "project", "seek", "should" or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially include, but are not limited to the risk factors discussed in the Company's MD&A for the most recent fiscal period. Management provides forward-looking statements because it believes they provide useful information to investors when considering their investment objectives and cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.
Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed or approved the contents of this press release.
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