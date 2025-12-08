NextEra Energy Resources and WPPI Energy Sign New Agreement to Serve the Upper Midwest with Nuclear Energy

NextEra Energy Resources and WPPI Energy Sign New Agreement to Serve the Upper Midwest with Nuclear Energy

NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, a subsidiary of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE), reached a new agreement to continue supplying WPPI Energy with electricity from the Point Beach Nuclear Plant in Two Rivers.

WPPI, a member-owned, not-for-profit energy company that serves 51 locally owned utilities in Wisconsin, Iowa and Michigan, currently takes 168 megawatts (MW) of the plant's nearly 1,200-MW output. Under the agreement, WPPI will continue to take 168 MW into the 2050s.

A word from NextEra Energy Resources president and CEO Brian Bolster: "As demand for electricity continues to grow across the Upper Midwest, long-term access to nuclear generation is more important than ever. We're proud to continue collaborating with WPPI Energy and supplying them with power from Point Beach for years to come."

A word from WPPI Energy president and CEO Mike Peters: "We value our long-standing collaboration with NextEra Energy Resources and the power Point Beach Nuclear provides. Securing this carbon-free baseload resource into the 2050s supports our membership's long-term strategy of maintaining a diverse, stable power supply in a rapidly changing industry."

Historical context: In September, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission approved Point Beach's subsequent license renewal to continue operating for another 20 years, enabling the agreement with WPPI.

Located south of Green Bay, Point Beach is Wisconsin's only operating nuclear power plant and provides nearly 15% of the state's power. Its two reactors provide enough electricity to power nearly 1 million homes and businesses.

About NextEra Energy Resources
NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, together with its affiliated entities, ("NextEra Energy Resources") is the largest energy infrastructure developer in the U.S. With approximately 33,410 megawatts of net generating capacity in operation as of year-end 2024, the company develops and operates a diverse portfolio that includes renewables, battery storage, natural gas and nuclear. NextEra Energy Resources builds and operates electric transmission assets, is a leading supplier of natural gas and power, develops natural gas plants, and delivers integrated energy and technology services to utilities and businesses across the U.S. NextEra Energy Resources, LLC is a subsidiary of Juno Beach, Florida-based NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE). For more information, visit: www.NextEraEnergyResources.com.

About WPPI Energy
Member-owned, not-for-profit WPPI Energy serves 51 locally owned utilities that together provide electric power to more than 220,000 homes and businesses in Wisconsin, Upper Michigan, and Iowa. Through joint action, WPPI Energy members have built a diverse, competitive and responsible power supply; a cost-effective suite of shared utility business technologies and forward-thinking services; and a highly effective voice for energy policy advocacy. For more information, visit www.wppienergy.org.

