WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT BY MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION

Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

Nextech3D.ai to Present in the March 29th Virtual Investor Summit Microcap Event

Nextech3D.ai to Present in the March 29th Virtual Investor Summit Microcap Event

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: EP2) CEO Evan Gappelberg will present at the Investor Summit on March 29, 2023. This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's CEO, Evan Gappelberg in real time.

Nextech3D.ai invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend CEO Evan Gappelberg's real-time, interactive presentation, showcasing Nextech3D.ai's groundbreaking 3D modeling and AR wayfinding technologies. Using breakthrough AI, Nextech3D.ai is able to quickly, easily, and affordably create vast quantities and varieties of existing assets at scale making products, people and places ready for interactive 3D use.

Event:March 29th Virtual Investor Summit
Presentation:March 29th, 2023 at 11:30 A.M. EST
Location:https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_LZeCRswXS3prrdPq7_dwQ

 

  • The theme is micro-cap companies with a catalyst and/or strong performance in the current market
  • 1x1s will be available for qualified investors
  • The conference is completely complimentary to qualified investors. Please register at Complimentary Investor Registration

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai (formally NexTech AR Solutions Corp.) (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: EP2) is a diversified augmented reality, AI technology company that leverages proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to create 3D experiences for the metaverse. Its main businesses are creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the Prime Ecommerce Marketplace as well as many other online retailers. The Company develops or acquires what it believes are disruptive technologies and once commercialized, spins them out as stand-alone public Companies issuing a stock dividend to shareholders while retaining a significant ownership stake in the public spin-out.

For further information:

Investor Relations
Lindsay Betts
investor.relations@Nextechar.com
866-ARITIZE (274-8493) Ext 7201

Nextech3D.ai
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring micro-cap companies and institutional, family office, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Technology, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate. Contact: emily@investorsummitgroup.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/159707

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

NexTech AR SolutionsNTAR:CNXCSE:NTAREmerging Tech Investing
NTAR:CNX
The Conversation (0)
Nextech3D.ai Announces Its AI-Powered SaaS Platform Toggle3D Experiences A +963% Jump in Users in 60-Days Crossing Over 1000 Users

Nextech3D.ai Announces Its AI-Powered SaaS Platform Toggle3D Experiences A +963% Jump in Users in 60-Days Crossing Over 1000 Users

Toggle3D Gaining Traction in $160 Billion Global CAD-3D, Sees Adoption Accelerating in 2023

Nextech3D.AI (formally "NexTech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce its AI-powered SaaS CAD to 3D Design Platform, Toggle3D.ai has crossed over 1000 sign-ups on the platform. Toggle3D.ai enables the conversion, texturing, customizing and sharing of the highest quality 3D models at scale, using CAD files. Since the Beta launch, the platform has attracted a variety of users such as designers, developers, 3D artists, entrepreneurs and creators, reaching over 1000 users on the platform within 2 months which is a +963% change since the start of the year. The rapid adoption of this technology positions Toggle3D.ai to become an industry leader in the estimated $160 Billion Global GGI Application Software market

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Files Multiple Generative AI Patents Covering Breakthrough 3D-Model Creation For Global $5.5 Trillion Dollar Ecommerce Industry

Nextech3D.ai Files Multiple Generative AI Patents Covering Breakthrough 3D-Model Creation For Global $5.5 Trillion Dollar Ecommerce Industry

The Company is filing multiple pivotal patents for its game-changing Generative AI

Nextech3D.AI (formally "NexTech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce the Company has filed it's second in a series of patents for converting 2D photos to 3D models. These patents position the Company as a leader in the rapidly growing 2D photo -3D models transformation happening in the $5.5 trillion dollar global ecommerce industry estimated to be worth $100 billion. Nextech3D.ai is using its newly developed AI to power its diversified 3DAR businesses including Arway.ai, (OTC: ARWYF CSE ARWY) Toggle3D.ai and Nextech3D.ai

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai Continues To Experience Exponential Sales Growth in Multi-Billion Dollar 3D Modeling Market

Nextech3D.ai's Game-Changing Generative AI Technology Enables Profit Margin Expansion & Peak Efficiency for Model Creation At Scale

Nextech3D.ai (formally "NexTech AR Solutions Corp'' or the "Company") (OTCMKTS:NEXCF)(CNXF:NTAR)(FSE:EP2.F), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce a number of new 3D modeling deals across a large variety of industries worldwide. Sales continue to grow at an exponential rate, meaning that it's producing more 3D models each month with no end in sight, highlighting Nextech3D.ai as a major player in the rapidly growing $100 billion global 3D modeling market for eCommerce

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Launches Industry First Augmented Reality Mobile App for Live Events

Nextech3D.ai Launches Industry First Augmented Reality Mobile App for Live Events

New High-Tech App Expected to Drive Revenue in 2023 By Combining Artificial Intelligence and Augmented Reality

Nextech3D.AI (formally "NexTech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce enhanced features for trade show managers and event professionals in the latest update to its popular event app. The app combines the current MapD event management solutions technology with ARway, the AI-powered Augmented Reality Navigation platform with a disruptive no-code, no-beacon spatial computing solution, creating an industry-first augmented reality artificial intelligence combined solution for event management providers. The Company believes itself to be the only provider of this first-to-market technology, which sets it up to gain substantial market share in the $50 Billion dollar global events industry

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.AI Files Patent For Breakthrough Generative AI For 3D-Model Creation

Nextech3D.AI Files Patent For Breakthrough Generative AI For 3D-Model Creation

Nextech3D.AI (formally "NexTech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce the Company has filed a provisional patent titled: "Generative AI for 3D Model Creation from 2D Photos using Stable Diffusion with Deformable Template Conditioning." This patent builds on their previous patent filed last year for creating complex 3D models by parts. The game-changing AI technology underpinning these patents places the Company in a leadership position in the 3D modeling for ecommerce space and sets the stage for the Company to become cash flow positive

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avricore Health's HealthTab Passes 530 Locations, Adds Virus Detection

Avricore Health's HealthTab Passes 530 Locations, Adds Virus Detection

Avricore Health INC. (TSXV: AVCR) (the " Company " or " AVCR ") continues to grow the HealthTab™ network of pharmacy locations, reaching 532 locations. In 100 of these locations, the Company will be deploying Abbott's ID Now™, either in combination with the Afinion 2™ or standalone, to support virus detection and assess the demand and effectiveness of infectious disease screening in community pharmacies.

"We are seeing significant demand for HealthTab as the pharmacist scope of practice expansion takes effect and the anticipation of expanded healthcare funding," said Hector Bremner, CEO of Avricore Health Inc. "We look forward to continuing our steady growth and adding value to our offering, such as the new testing options which ID Now brings."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nano One Granted 3 New Patents and Receives Proceeds from Warrants

Nano One Granted 3 New Patents and Receives Proceeds from Warrants

Highlights:

  • Three new patents, issued and allowed in Taiwan, Korea and US.
  • Patents will extend protection and add value to nano one's One-Pot process technology for making lithium-ion battery cathode materials.
  • Patents will add value to nano one's sulfate free, sustainable technology for the clean energy future.
  • Proceeds from Warrants of ~$3.65M adds to strong treasury and balance sheet.

As the global EV market rapidly expands, Vancouver-based nano one® Materials Corp. ("nano one" or the "Company") (TSX:NANO) (OTC PINK:NNOMF) (Frankfurt:LBMB) is pleased to announce that it's patent estate is increasing to include three (3) more issued patents, bringing nano one's issued patents to a total of 27 with more than 55 patent applications also pending and additional patent applications being considered

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. to Participate in the Industrial Tech Virtual Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC and Hosted by M-Vest

On Growing Opportunities in Medical & Industrial Tech Markets Panel at 1 pm ET on March 21st

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ( TSXV:NSCI, OTCQX:NSCIF, FRA:1N1 ) ("Nanalysis" or the "Company") announces that Company CEO Sean Krakiwsky has been invited to present on the panel "Growing Opportunities in Industrial & Medical Markets" at the Industrial Tech Virtual Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on Tuesday, March 21 st 2023 at 1:00 p.m. ET .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BriaCell to Present Clinical and Survival Data in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer at the 2023 AACR Annual Meeting

BriaCell to Present Clinical and Survival Data in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer at the 2023 AACR Annual Meeting

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, has been selected to present four posters at the 2023 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting held from April 14 - 19, 2023 at Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida.

The available abstract titles and texts are based on previously-disclosed patient data. However, the posters presented at AACR will contain refreshed survival updates, new patient data, and potential late-breaking discoveries.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
REPEAT -- Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Integrate GENIUS Energy Hub- Energy Breaker Panel with Jupiter 1.0 Fuel Cell

REPEAT -- Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Integrate GENIUS Energy Hub- Energy Breaker Panel with Jupiter 1.0 Fuel Cell

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the " LOI ") with Koben Systems Inc. (" Koben "), a licensed distributor of GENIUS, the only hybrid solid state energy enterprise breaker panel. The LOI summarizes the intentions of the Company and Koben to enter into a Joint Venture (" JV ") for the integration of the GENIUS Energy Hub with PWWR's fuel cell (the " Pilot ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ARway Corp. Signs Multiple New SDK Deals For Indoor Positioning & Augmented Reality Navigation

ARway Corp. Signs Multiple New SDK Deals For Indoor Positioning & Augmented Reality Navigation

Company continues to gain traction in $44 billion global indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market

Arway Corporation ("Arway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY), (OTC PINK:ARWYF) (FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Navigation platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision. Arway is excited to announce that the Company has signed five new deals for its Software Development Kit (SDK), which showcases the increasing demand for this disruptive technology. Since its SDK was released on January 31, 2023 the company has been experiencing a wave of demand from resellers, enterprise corporations and brands, which is expected to drive significant revenue in 2023

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Trailbreaker Resources: Grassroots Exploration with Blue-Sky Potential

Laramide Resources Ltd. Announces Results from the Diamond Drilling Program at its Crownpoint-Churchrock Uranium Project, New Mexico, U.S.A.

Orefinders Plans to Update TSXV Listing Status to a Mining & Investment Issuer

Related News

Resource Investing

Brisbane Mining Conference

Resource Investing

Star Minerals Corporate Presentation March 2023

Battery Metals Investing

Fortune Minerals Provides Corporate Update

Copper Investing

Cyprium Metals Update

Battery Metals Investing

Fortune Minerals Announces Potential Year-end Filing Delay

Precious Metals Investing

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

×