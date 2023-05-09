Energy Fuels Announces Q1-2023 Results, Including Net Income of $114.26 million, $143.61 million of Working Capital, $19.34 million of Uranium and Vanadium sales and Commencement of Development of Rare Earth Separation Capabilities in Utah

Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Nextech3D.ai Signs Enterprise Renewal and Expansion Contract With Major Ecommerce Brand For 3000 3D Models

Nextech3D.ai Signs Enterprise Renewal and Expansion Contract With Major Ecommerce Brand For 3000 3D Models

Company is Seeing a Global Surge in the 3D Modeling Business

Renewal Contract is for Hosting Existing 3D Models as well as Over 500+ Additional 3D Models

Nextech3D.AI (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF) (CSE:NTAR) (FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers has signed a renewal and expansion 3D modeling deal with an enterprise customer. With Nextech's breakthrough generative-AI technology, the Company believes it has revolutionized the 3D modeling industry, and gained a major competitive edge solidifying its leadership position in the global 3D model space for ecommerce. Nextech3D.ai is making it possible to create photo-realistic 3D models as digital replicas of real-world products at scale for large enterprise customers in the global $5.5 trillion dollar ecommerce market

The client operates in various industries such as retail, shopping malls, entertainment, and real estate and is a major player in the Middle East, North Africa, and Central Asia region (MENA). The first contract is for a 12-month extension to host thousands of 3D models that Nextech3D.ai created for the customer last year. The second contract is to create an additional 550 3D product models. Both contracts are worth approximately $150,000 annually.

Nextech3D.ai CEO Evan Gappelberg commented, "We are gratified to receive this renewal contract from our customer, and excited as it confirms the enterprise value and strong ROI that we provide to the massive global ecommerce ecosystem which is now pivoting from 2D photos to 3D models. We believe that we are just at the beginning of a decade-long mega-trend that is worth $100 billion. Today's news is just one of what we believe to be many enterprise deals and yet another building block for our Company. In 2023, we are very focused on capturing market share within the Amazon marketplace and becoming the dominant 3D model supplier for the global ecommerce industry."

A major contributor to Nextech3D.ai's 3D modeling success and ability to meet market demand is its Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI). In March, the Company filed a provisional patent titled: "Generative AI for 3D Model Creation from 2D Photos using Stable Diffusion with Deformable Template Conditioning." This patent builds on the previous patent filed in November 2022: "Generating Three-Dimensional Models by Part" for creating complex 3D models by parts.

In February, Nextech3D.ai announced a major Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) breakthrough in 3D model texture creation. The breakthrough enables the Company to recreate high-quality 4K textures at scale from just small digital swatches in just seconds versus hours of manual labor, representing a 720x increase in production speed.

Last week, the Company announced it had achieved a major breakthrough in generative AI technology that facilitates the generation of 3D materials from text prompts. This breakthrough in text to 3D material creation is key in driving the company forward in its quest to be the dominant 3D model supplier for the ecommerce industry. The 3D models for e-commerce TAM is estimated to be worth $100 billion over the next decade.

In the text-to-3D Material Pipeline, users can input a text prompt into the AI generator, and the system creates multiple image variations of that prompt. The generated images are then layered with texture maps to create a 3D material. Users can add descriptive words to their original text prompt to further tweak the texture to their desired state. This feature provides users with a high degree of customization, allowing them to create unique textures that are tailored to their needs.

The groundbreaking AI technology underpinning these technology breakthroughs and patents places the Company in a leadership position in the 3D modeling for ecommerce industry.

Examples of Text Prompt to 3D Material Generation Using AI-Generator:

Text Prompt: "Green Marble Stone"Nextech3D.ai, Monday, May 8, 2023, Press release picture
Text Prompt: "Dark Marble Stone Pattern"Nextech3D.ai, Monday, May 8, 2023, Press release picture
Text Prompt: "Blue Glossy Tiles"Nextech3D.ai, Monday, May 8, 2023, Press release picture
Text Prompt: "Wood"Nextech3D.ai, Monday, May 8, 2023, Press release picture

Recent News

To learn more, please follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit our website: https://www.Nextechar.com.

About Nextech3D.ai

(formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: EP2 is a diversified augmented reality, AI technology company that leverages proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to create 3D experiences for the metaverse. Its main businesses are creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the Prime Ecommerce Marketplace as well as many other online retailers. The Company develops or acquires what it believes are disruptive technologies and once commercialized, spins them out as stand-alone public Companies issuing a stock dividend to shareholders while retaining a significant ownership stake in the public spin-out.

On October 26, 2022 Nextech3D.ai spun out its spatial computing platform, "ARway" as a stand alone public Company. Nextech3D.ai retained a control ownership in ARway Corp. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake, and distributed 4 million shares to Nextech AR Shareholders. ARway is currently listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:ARWY), in USA on the OTCQB (OTC: ARWYF) and Internationally on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: E65). ARway Corp. is disrupting the augmented reality wayfinding market with a no-code, no beacon spatial computing platform enabled by visual marker tracking.

On December 14, 2022 Nextech announced its second spinout of Toggle3D, an AI-powered 3D design studio to compete with Adobe. Toggle3D is expected to be public in the first half of 2023.

To learn more about ARway, visit https://www.arway.ai/

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact
Lindsay Betts
investor.relations@Nextechar.com
866-ARITIZE (274-8493) Ext 7201

Nextech3D.ai
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements
The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Nextech3D.ai



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/753626/Nextech3Dai-Signs-Enterprise-Renewal-and-Expansion-Contract-With-Major-Ecommerce-Brand-For-3000-3D-Models

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

ARway.aiARWY:CCOTC:ARWYFEmerging Tech Investing
ARWY:CC
The Conversation (0)
ARway.ai Announces Microsoft HoloLens AR Glasses Integration

ARway.ai Announces Microsoft HoloLens AR Glasses Integration

Revolutionizing Augmented Reality with a No-code Global Indoor Navigation Platform AR glass Integration Pushes Forward ARway's Disruption of the $44 Billion Indoor Navigation Market (IPIN).

Arway Corporation ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is disrupting the Augmented Reality (AR) Wayfinding market with a no-code, no beacon augmented reality experience platform enabled by visual marker tracking. ARway is pleased to announce it has begun integration development with Microsoft HoloLens, and expects to complete the integration within the next 60-days. This is the second glasses integration announcement from ARway, after announcing the Magic Leap integration earlier this week, pushing forward ARway's disruption of the $44 billion Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation Market (IPIN) and expanding the platform's reach into large enterprise accounts

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ARway.ai Approved and Now Trading On The OTCQB Exchange

ARway.ai Approved and Now Trading On The OTCQB Exchange

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 3 , 2023 / Arway Corporation ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is disrupting the Augmented Reality (AR) Wayfinding market with a no-code, no beacon augmented reality experience platform enabled by visual marker tracking. ARway is pleased to announce that its common shares are now available for trading in the USA on the OTCQB Venture Market under the stock symbol: ARWYF.

Uplifting to the OTCQB Venture Market requires the Company to meet higher financial standards and disclosure requirements. Investors should have full confidence as the uplift indicates that the Company has achieved a certain level of financial and operational success and is committed to maintaining transparency and good governance practices.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses ARway Corporation's Continued Disruption of Augmented Reality Wayfinding market, Integrating with Magic Leap AR Glasses

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses ARway Corporation's Continued Disruption of Augmented Reality Wayfinding market, Integrating with Magic Leap AR Glasses

Arway Corporation (CSE:ARWY) (OTCQB:ARWYF) (FSE:E65), an AI-powered platform that provides augmented reality experiences for indoor spaces, has begun integration development with Magic Leap Glasses, one of the most widely used AR Glasses, and expects to complete the integration in the next 60-days.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ARway.ai Announces Magic Leap AR Glasses Integration

ARway.ai Announces Magic Leap AR Glasses Integration

Revolutionizing Augmented Reality with a No-code Global Indoor Navigation Platform

AR glass Integration Pushes Forward ARway's Disruption of the $44 Billion Indoor Navigation Market (IPIN).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ARway.ai Releases Q2 2023 Financial Results

ARway.ai Releases Q2 2023 Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 27 2023 / ARway Corporation ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY), (OTC:ARWYF) (FSE:E65) is disrupting the Augmented Reality ( AR) Wayfinding market with a no-code, no beacon spatial computing platform enabled by visual marker tracking. ARway is pleased to report its Q2 financial results, ending February 28, 2023. The Company finished the quarter with an ending Q2 cash balance of close to $1.0 million, initial revenues from pilot programs, and continued development of the platform. ARway continues to execute its plan as set out in the spin out information circular.

CEO Evan Gappelberg commented, "We are excited by the early success of our pilot programs with ARway and believe that we have created the killer application for the next generation of devices: the AR glasses… AR Wayfinding is going to be a very big deal in 2023!" He continued, "Business momentum is building and deals with S&P 500 companies and others are expected to be landed in Q2/Q3, 2023."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cleantech Power Corp. Provides Updates on Frankfurt Stock Exchange Symbol and GENIUS Energy Hub Letter of Intent

Cleantech Power Corp. Provides Updates on Frankfurt Stock Exchange Symbol and GENIUS Energy Hub Letter of Intent

Cleantech Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:PWWRF) (Frankfurt: E43, WKN: A3EEHV), previously named Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp., (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable power and cleantech, is pleased to announce that the Company now trades on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Germany under the symbol " E43 " and the securities identification number (in German: "Wertpapierkennnummer" or WKN) " A3EEHV ". Additionally, PWWR is pleased to announced that it has progressed with its previously announced Letter of Intent by acquiring the Genius AI electric breaker panel (" GENIUS Energy Hub ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cleantech Power Corp. Announces Warrant Amendments

Cleantech Power Corp. Announces Warrant Amendments

Cleantech Power Corp. ( NEO: PWWR ) ( OTCQB: PWWRF ) ( Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF ) (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable power assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce that the Company has applied to the NEO Exchange (the " Exchange "), to amend the terms of 44,163,554 common share purchase warrants (the " Warrants ") issued pursuant to the non-brokered private placements of units which closed on April 1, 2021, April 7, 2021 and May 7, 2021 (" Warrant Amendments ").

The Warrants are currently due to expire on May 7, 2023 and the Company has applied to the Exchange to extend the expiry date of the Warrants to August 7, 2023. The exercise price of the Warrants will remain at $0.20. The Company does not view the Warrant Amendments as material and therefore, disinterested shareholder approval is not required pursuant to the policies of the Exchange, and the Exchange has accepted the extension. The Warrant Amendments were passed unanimously by the board of directors of the Company.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Greenlane Renewables to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results on May 11, 2023 and Host Conference Call

Greenlane Renewables to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results on May 11, 2023 and Host Conference Call

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (" Greenlane ") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) intends to announce its 2023 first quarter financial results on Thursday, May 11, 2023 after markets close, followed by a conference call at 5:00 PM ET ( 2:00 PM PT ). Representing management will be Brad Douville Chief Executive Officer and Monty Balderston Chief Financial Officer. A question and answer period with analysts will follow brief remarks from management.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. logo (CNW Group/Greenlane Renewables Inc.)

Live Conference Call
The public is invited to listen to the conference call in real time by telephone. To access the conference call by telephone, please dial: 1-888-396-8063 ( North America toll-free) or 1-416-764-8652. Callers should dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to join the Greenlane Renewables conference call.

Shortly after the conference call, the replay will be archived on the Greenlane Renewables website and replay will be available in streaming audio and a downloadable audio file.

Greenlane Renewables is a pioneer in the rapidly growing renewable natural gas (" RNG ") industry. As a leading global provider of biogas upgrading systems, we are helping to clean up two of the largest and most difficult-to-decarbonize sectors of the global energy system: the natural gas grid and the commercial transportation sector. Our systems produce clean, low-carbon and carbon-negative RNG from organic waste sources such as landfills, wastewater treatment plants, dairy farms, and food waste streams. To the company's knowledge, Greenlane is the only biogas upgrading company offering and actively deploying the three main technologies: waterwash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation. Greenlane's business has been built on over 35 years of industry experience, patented and proprietary technology, with over 140 biogas upgrading systems sold into 19 countries, including some of the largest RNG production facilities in the world, and over 140 biogas desulfurization units sold. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com .

SOURCE Greenlane Renewables Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/04/c9369.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

BlackBerry Radar Joins Forces with McLeod Software to Provide Transport and Logistics Companies with Better Fleet Visibility

BlackBerry's asset tracking software integrated with McLeod Software for improved view of transport event data

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced a strategic partnership with McLeod Software a leading Transportation Management System (TMS) provider, delivering enterprise software solutions to the transportation and logistics industry.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Achieves Major Generative AI Breakthrough in Text to 3D Material Generation

Nextech3D.ai Achieves Major Generative AI Breakthrough in Text to 3D Material Generation

Generative AI is now giving Nextech3D.ai a Competitive Edge in 3D Model making for the $5.5 Trillion Ecommerce Market

Nextech3D.ai (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce the Company has launched breakthrough generative AI technology that facilitates the generation of 3D materials from text prompts. This breakthrough in text to 3D material creation is key in driving the company forward in its quest to be the dominant 3D model supplier for the ecommerce industry. The 3D models for ecommerce TAM are estimated to be worth $100 billion over the next decade

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Change of Name to Cleantech Power Corp.

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Change of Name to Cleantech Power Corp.

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable power and cleantech, is pleased to announce that further to its April 24, 2023 news release, effective today, May 4, 2023, the Company has changed its name from Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. to Cleantech Power Corp. (" Name Change "). The new name has been chosen to better reflect the focus of the Company's business. The Name Change was approved by the NEO Exchange. The Company will keep its trading symbol on the NEO Exchange "PWWR". The Company has changed its trading symbol on the OTCQB from "ALKFF" to "PWWRF".

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Fisker Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Surface Campaign Confirms Potential Scale Of Kusi Gold-Copper Skarn Mineralisation

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

TomaGold provides an update on current and future activities at its Obalski, Star Lake and Brisk projects

Precious Metals Investing

Orefinders Appoints Gerry Brockelsby as Chief Investment Officer

Precious Metals Investing

iMetal Resources Announces Restart of Drilling at Gowganda West

Lithium Investing

WR1 Corporate Presentation

Graphite Investing

QGL JV Gains TES Battery Cell OEM Rights

Battery Metals Investing

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces San Domingo Update

×