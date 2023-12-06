Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

Turning Australia's Looming Energy Crisis into Opportunity

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

Grid Battery Metals: Exploring Highly Prolific Lithium Assets in Nevada

Brunswick Exploration Intersects Significant Spodumene Mineralization in Dyke Swarm at Mirage

Appia Announces Closing of PCH Project Acquisition

NORTH ARROW REPORTS RESULTS FROM MACKAY & LDG LITHIUM PROJECTS, NT

Appia Announces Corrected Target IV Total Area

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

North Shore Uranium

NSU:CC

Controlled Thermal Resources

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Q4 Gold Outlook Report

2023 Q4 Copper Outlook Report

2023 Lithium Investor Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Nextech3D.ai Obtains New AI Tool Through Technology Transfer From Its Largest Customer

Nextech3D.ai Obtains New AI Tool Through Technology Transfer From Its Largest Customer

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce it has received a new AI-tool from its largest customer Amazon, and is integrating the tool into its 3D model production pipeline. The AI tool will be used for speeding up the Quality Assessment (QA) for 3D models. By streamlining and automating the quality checks performed by the Company's team of quality assessors, it will ultimately reduce the time it takes, thereby boosting revenue and profits through enhanced productivity and efficiency

Major Benefits of the QA Tool

  • Cuts Quality Assessment time by 50%
  • Improves overall productivity by 35%
  • Reduces costs by 25%

Nextech3D.ai CEO Evan Gappelberg commented, "We are gratified and thrilled that Amazon has given us access to this AI Quality Assessment Tool. I see this tool as a game-changer for our 3D model production for Amazon. This AI powered technology will increase our productivity, allowing us to scale 3D model production, thus increasing the amount of revenue and profit we can generate. I believe this technology transfer was the last piece of the puzzle needed before they open seller central."

Historically, the Company had quality assessors meticulously scrutinize 3D models manually, examining every detail, color, and texture to ensure consistency and precision, which was very time consuming. Now with the introduction of this AI-Quality Assessment Tool, this process is expedited through AI automation; significantly reducing the time required for a thorough quality check.

Key Features:

Automated Quality Checks: The AI tool empowers the Company's quality assessors to leverage advanced automation for quicker and more efficient quality assessments. This automated process accelerates the turnaround time for creating high-quality 3D models.
Enhanced Productivity: By cutting the manual quality assurance process in half, the AI tool directly correlates to a 50% increase in productivity. This allows the Nextech3D.ai team to focus on delivering exceptional 3D models while minimizing the time spent on QA tasks.
Cost Reduction: The streamlined quality assessment process not only saves time, but also reduces costs for Nextech3D.ai. The Company estimates a cost reduction of approximately 25%.
AI-Powered Precision: Leveraging the power of artificial intelligence, the tool ensures high-quality, detailed 3D models by automating checks for textures, color patterns, and inconsistencies. This guarantees that Amazon receives top-notch 3D models that meet its high industry standard.

With the recent pivot of its operations to Hyderabad India and this new AI Quality Assessment Tool, the Company is positioning itself for enhanced profitability, reduced costs, and increased productivity for years to come in a rapidly evolving 3D modeling market for the $5.5 trillion dollar ecommerce industry.

Sign up for Investor News and Info -Click Here

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai or the "Company," (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), is a versatile augmented reality and AI technology company that utilizes its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to craft immersive 3D experiences at scale for E-COMMERCE. The Company's primary focus lies in creating high-quality 3D WebAR photorealistic models for Amazon and various other online retailers. Nextech3D.ai has adopted a unique approach to creating shareholder value beyond its operating business of creating 3D models.

The Company also develops or acquires disruptive AI-technologies, which are subsequently spun out to shareholders as standalone public companies. This spin-out strategy allows Nextech3D.ai to issue stock dividends to its shareholders while maintaining significant ownership in the public spin-out, without dilution to the parent company Nextech3D.ai.

Notably, Nextech3D.ai successfully spun out "ARway," (OTCQB:ARWYF)(CSE:ARWY)(FSE:E65) its spatial computing platform, as a standalone public company on October 26, 2022. The Company retains a 49% stake with 13 million shares in ARway Corp. while distributing 4 million shares to Nextech shareholders.

Similarly, Nextech3D.ai accomplished its second spin-out launching Toggle3D.ai, (OTCQB:TGGLF)(CSE:TGGL)(FSE:Q0C) an AI-powered 3D design studio aimed at competing with Adobe. The Company retains a 44% stake with 13 million shares in Toggle3D.ai Corp.

To learn more, please follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit our website: https://www.Nextechar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact
Julia Viola
investor.relations@nextechar.com

Nextech3D.ai
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE:Nextech3D.ai



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/813698/nextech3dai-obtains-new-ai-tool-through-technology-transfer-from-its-largest-customer

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Nextech3D.aiNTAR:CNXOTCQX:NEXCFEmerging Tech Investing
NTAR:CNX
The Conversation (0)
Nextech3D.ai Reports 2023 Third Quarter Earnings

Nextech3D.ai Reports 2023 Third Quarter Earnings

YTD Revenue up 97% Compared to Same Period Last Year

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 29 , 2023 /Nextech3D.AI (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to report its financial and operating results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Closes Final Round of Private Placement Raising a Total of $1,098,926

Nextech3D.ai Closes Final Round of Private Placement Raising a Total of $1,098,926

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

Nextech3D.ai (the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2) is pleased to announce that it has closed the third tranche of its previously announced private placement (the "Offering") pursuant to which it has issued an aggregate of 359,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.12 per Unit, to raise aggregate gross proceeds of $43,080. In total, the Company issued an aggregate of 9,157,722 Units pursuant to the three tranches of the Offering to raise aggregate gross proceeds of $1,098,926

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Investor Livestream Discussing New AI Technology Tomorrow November 30

Nextech3D.ai Investor Livestream Discussing New AI Technology Tomorrow November 30

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers announces that CEO Evan Gappelberg and Head of Product Operations Hareesh Achi will join Proactive LIVE tomorrow for a special investor livestream event. They will discuss latest business developments as well as the Company's proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) technology that creates 3D experiences at scale for e-commerce

The Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts to attend the live, interactive online event.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Provides Earnings Call Details for Q3 2023 Financial Results November 29

Nextech3D.ai Provides Earnings Call Details for Q3 2023 Financial Results November 29

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers announces the Company plans to release its third quarter 2023 unaudited financial results after markets close Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Subsequently, Nextech will host a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2023 results Wednesday November 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. Please join Evan Gappelberg, Chief Executive Officer, and Andrew Chan, Chief Financial Officer, to discuss these financial and operating results followed by a question and answer period.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Private Placement

Nextech3D.ai Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

Nextech3D.ai (the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2) is pleased to announce that it has closed the second tranche of its previously announced private placement (the "Offering") pursuant to which it has issued an aggregate of 3,631,722 units ("Units") at a price of $0.12 per Unit, to raise aggregate gross proceeds of $435,806

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nanalysis Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company") (TSXV: NSCI) (OTCQX: NSCIF) (FRA: 1N1), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for industrial and research applications, releases its third quarter results ending September 30, 2023. Chief Executive Officer, Sean Krakiwsky, and Chief Financial Officer, Randall McRae, will host a conference call at 5 P.M. Eastern Time today to discuss the results.

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Nanalysis Scientific Corp.)

"We had a good third quarter with continued strength in Security Services and we are encouraged by the results we are seeing in Benchtop Sales NMR with a 61% improvement sequentially over Q2, 2023," said Sean Krakiwsky Founder and CEO of Nanalysis.

"Security Services, mainly led by the CATSA project, showed significant improvement in margins during the quarter and I expect the project to start generating positive EBITDA 1 in Q4 as the roll-out continues successfully.  We still have some more work to do with Benchtop NMR sales, but we like the current trajectory, and we are seeing see that momentum carrying into the current quarter as we pursue our stated objective of generating positive EBITDA from the business," stated Mr. Krakiwsky.

Financial and Operational Highlights 2

Financial highlights for the three months ended September 30, 2023 :

  • For the three months ended September 30, 2023, the Company reported consolidated revenue of $7,036K, an increase of $158K from the comparative period in 2022.  This includes $3,941K in product sales and $3,095K of service revenue, predominantly related to security equipment services.
  • Gross profit margins on product sales were 43% for the three months ended September 30 , 2023.  Benchtop NMR margins continue to be compressed in the quarter due to downward pressure on selling prices as a result of a slow scientific instrumentation market and higher costs related to post-COVID supply chain issues as well as ongoing inflation.   Starting in the second, and into the third quarter, the Company began cost-cutting measures including the reduction of its manufacturing labour force to better align with its current manufacturing requirements.  This is expected to have a positive effect on margins going forward.  Additionally, the Company continues to analyze its supply chain to manage its material costs.
  • Service gross profit margins were (2.6%) in Q3 as the successful rollout of the project continued.  Revenue is expected to continue to grow as the project ramps to full capacity.  As at the release date, the Company has completed approximately 76% of its rollout of the project.  With this increased roll out in Q4 2024, it is expected the project will begin generating positive EBITDA.
  • There was continued training for the CATSA project that began in the first quarter of 2023, resulting in net training expenses of $689K for the three months ending September 30, 2023 , and $2,580K for the nine months ending September 30, 2023 .  As stated previously, while training will be an ongoing part of the Company's security service group, expected training costs are coming down, and are not expected to continue at this pace once the CATSA project ramp-up is complete.  The Company now has a presence in all airports, however, wages related to airports not yet being fully serviced by the Company continued to be deferred as prepaid expenses, with the Company capitalizing $912K of wages during the quarter.
  • Loss before other items for the three months ended September 30, 2023, was ( $1,354K ) versus ( $618K ) compared to the same period last year.
  • Net loss for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023 , was ( $6,287K ) as compared to the three-month loss for September 30, 2022, of ( $2,599K ).  Included in this net loss is a $2 .8MM loss related to the deconsolidation of QUAD and associated revaluation of the Company's investment, and as well as an additional $256K loss from associate in Q3 2023.
  • During the quarter, the Company continued its cost reduction plan, including layoffs, in some of its segments to better align its resources and reduce its fixed costs. To date, the cost savings program will generate annualized fixed cost savings in excess of $2.5 million .  The Company continues to explore other fixed cost reductions, not related to labour reductions, to further increase annualized cost savings.  In conjunction with this initiative, the Company recognized total restructuring expenses of $437K in Q2 and Q3 2023.
  • The Company had cash on hand of $1.3 million , an undrawn available credit facility of up to $5 million , working capital of $5.6 million , and undrawn government contribution funding of $1.1 million as of September 30, 2023 .

Recent strategic and operational highlights during and after the third quarter of 2023 include:

  • Benchtop NMR :  The Company has promoted Nick MacKenzie to VP Sales to lead the sales teams for the Benchtop NMR, High Field, MRI, and the 3 rd Party Equipment service lines.  The previously implemented restructuring changes are starting to deliver an improved sales pipeline, which we expect to yield sales growth going forward.
  • Security Service : Sime Buric , former VP Sales, is being made an officer of the public company with the title Executive Vice President – Services and will head up our Services business unit. As part of this transition, effective January 1, 2014 , Sime will also become President of the K'Prime subsidiary.   The CATSA Project made significant progress in Q3 and is expected to generate positive gross profit in the fourth quarter.  As of today, the Company has completed approximately 76% of its roll-out of the project.
  • MRI : The Company continues to make progress on its large pre-clinical MRI project and expects to recognize significant revenue related to the project in the fourth quarter. We continue to incubate the medium-term opportunity with niche product sales and services.
  • High Field NMR: The Company sold two of its proprietary High Field NMR consoles to its associate, Quad Systems, during the quarter, and has had other recent successful customer installations of consoles in Europe .
  • 3 rd Party Equipment: Slower sales in the scientific equipment market continue to hamper 3 rd Party Equipment and results in Q3 were not as strong as those in Q2, however they remain above Q1 2023.

Financial highlights for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 :

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023 , the Company reported consolidated revenues of $18,666K , an increase of $1,048K from the comparative period in 2022.  The primary driver of growth was continued growth in the Security Services business led by the CATSA Project which was not yet generating revenue by Q3 2022.  Offsetting that was K'Prime 3 rd party product sales which were down $987K year over year as a result of softness in the scientific equipment market, particularly in its US regions.  The Nanalysis segment was down year over year by $3,883K because of downward market pressure, continuing effects from the significant turnover in its Benchtop NMR sales organization, and the fact that Quad revenue is no longer consolidated effective July 1 , 2023.  The Company believes that the effects of the sales organization turnover were felt most prominently during Q1 and Q2 of 2023, and in the third quarter has begun to overcome those challenges.

Gross profit for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, was $2,252K (a margin of 12%) compared to gross profit of $9,258K (a margin of 53%) for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, driven mostly by the fact that the CATSA Project has been ramping up through 2023, bringing down average margins.

The Company's net loss for the nine months ended was $(14,661K), as compared to the nine-month loss for September 30, 2022 , of $(6,623K). Lower product sales and lower margins on those products, combined with costs associated with the ramp-up of the CATSA project, resulted in an increased net loss for this period. This includes one-time up-front training costs related to the CATSA Project, and other non-deferrable project-related costs.  Partially offsetting decreased gross profits were savings realized in sales and marketing expense, general and administration expenses, and lower research and development expenses. Furthermore, this net loss includes the loss on associate from QUAD as well as the $2 .8MM loss on deconsolidation referenced above.

Comments and Outlook

"We are encouraged by sequential growth of our benchtop sales from Q2 to Q3, and we are seeing that continue into Q4," said Sean Krakiwsky, Founder and CEO of Nanalysis.  "On an operational level we feel we are better aligned with our recent leadership changes Security Services and our sales organization. Sime Buric was instrumental in landing the CATSA Project and continues to show leadership and expertise in this space. He has tremendous customer relationships and has established excellent partnerships that will drive growth of this business unit in Canada and the United States in 2024. In 2023, Sime's CATSA team has hit their targets as we transition to profitability and are now poised for impressive growth.  Promoting Nick MacKenzie to VP of Sales lets Sime focus on growing the Security Services business, while it allows Nick to step up and leverage the changes we have made earlier this year to continue to grow all product sales. Nick is an accomplished sales professional in the analytical instrumentation industry with over 15 years' experience with mass spectrometers, chromatography machines, and other established products. He is now excited about growing the market for Benchtop NMR and leading the management of our High Field NMR sales initiative.

"Regarding our High Field NMR partnership with Quad Systems AG of Switzerland , we are pleased with their technical accomplishment of developing a full system that they are demonstrating to customers. Although Quad has not yet shipped a full system to a customer, Nanalysis and Quad have made several console and probe shipments, respectively, to customers, from which feedback has been positive. We have attended several exhibitions in 2023 and will continue to grow this initiative with our partner in 2024. With Benchtop NMR, we are a leader in a nascent market and driving new applications, while in High Field NMR with our console product and our strategic investment in Quad, we are focused on taking market share away in an already established large market with only two competitors. Our High Field and Benchtop initiatives are synergistic in terms of both technology as well as cross selling," continued Mr. Krakiwsky.

"With the changes implemented right-sizing our R&D and manufacturing capacity, particularly as it relates to Benchtop NMR, we believe we are poised to return to growth in 2024, and to begin our era of profitability.  We continue to hold our place as a leader in Benchtop NMR and plan to retain that position through continued innovation and cross pollination of technologies used in our product lines," continued Mr. Krakiwsky.

"Finally, I would like to make a very important announcement, regarding the current President of K'Prime, Mr. Kham Lin : After a 30-year prolifically successful career in analytical instrumentation and security services, Mr. Lin will be retiring from his full-time role, effective December 31, 2023 . Among Mr. Lin's many professional accomplishments are building a prosperous company in K'Prime Technologies, which culminated in the winning of the $160 million CATSA contract and successful ramp up of that project.  We all wish Mr. Lin a fruitful retirement, where he will focus on spending more time with family and generously donating his time, resources, and expertise to his various philanthropic activities, especially the Alberta Cancer Foundation and the Lin Family Foundation. I know that Mr. Lin has full confidence in the team that he has built, including Sime Buric who will succeed him as President of K'Prime and Executive Vice President - Services, heading up the CATSA Project and other services contracts," concluded Mr. Krakiwsky.

Conference Call

Investors interested in participating in the live full year call can dial 1-888-664-6392 or 416-764-8659 from abroad. Investors can also access the call online through a listen-only webcast here: https://app.webinar.net/r3VaMyOQbg1 or on the investor relations section of the Company's website HERE .

The webcast will be archived on the Company's investor relations webpage for at least 90 days and a telephonic playback will be available for seven days after the conference call by calling 1-888-390-0541 or 416-764-8677, conference ID # 964847.

Additionally, the Company will be hosting a Q&A session for its European investors that is at 8:30am ET tomorrow, Thursday , November 30, which can be accessed by the following link: Click here to join the meeting

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA: 1N1)

Nanalysis' business is what we term "MRI and NMR for industry". The Company develops and manufactures portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers or analyzers for laboratory and industrial markets. The NMReady-60™ was the first full-feature portable NMR spectrometer in a single compact enclosure requiring no liquid helium or any other cryogens. The company has followed-up that initial offering with new products and continues to have a strong innovation pipeline. In 2020 Nanalysis announced the launch of its 100MHz device, the most powerful and most advanced compact NMR device ever brought to market.

Nanalysis' devices are used in many industries (oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharma, biotech, flavor and fragrances, agrochemicals, law enforcement, and more) as well as numerous government and university research labs around the world. The Company continues to exploit new global market opportunities independently and with partners.

In 2022 the Company acquired K'(Prime) Technologies Inc. (K'Prime), a North American sales and service company which provides sales services for scientific instrumentation for pharma, food, chemical and oil & gas customers, as well as imaging systems for security applications.  K'Prime's service organization provides airport and commercial security installation and maintenance solutions across North America .

Additionally in 2022, the Company acquired a 43% ownership in Quad Systems AG ("Quad Systems"), a Zurich-based Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) company focused on high-field NMR for pharmaceutical and other vertical markets.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements and Legal Disclaimer

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

_______________________

1 Please refer to the Company's Q2 2023 Management Discussion and Analysis for a discussion of non-IFRS measures.

2 Financial Highlights should be read in conjunction with the Company's Q3 2023 Management Discussion and Analysis as well as the Q3 2023 Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nanalysis-reports-third-quarter-2023-results-302001291.html

SOURCE Nanalysis Scientific Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2023/29/c8518.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Reports 2023 Third Quarter Earnings

Nextech3D.ai Reports 2023 Third Quarter Earnings

See word doc attached for body text
See excel document attached for financial tables
Place each financial table under the corresponding yellow highlighted title - include title and hyperlink



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/811461/nextech3dai-reports-2023-third-quarter-earnings

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

NEO Battery Materials Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement Pursuant to Listed Issuer Financing Exemption

NEO Battery Materials Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement Pursuant to Listed Issuer Financing Exemption

TSXV: NBM) (OTCQB: NBMFF)

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (" NEO " or the " C o mpan y "), a low-cost silicon anode materials developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries, is pleased to announce that, effectively on November 24, 2023, the Company had closed the non-brokered private placement of 11,386,860 units (the " Units ") of the Company at the price of $0.32 CAD per Unit (the " Offering Price ") for gross proceeds of $3,643,795.20 CAD (the " Offering ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a First Tranche of Private Placement

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a First Tranche of Private Placement

E-Power Resources Inc (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces that it has closed a first tranche of the private placement previously announced on November 16, 2023 (the "Private Placement").

An aggregate of 3,601,833 units (the " Units") of the Company were issued in the non-flow-through portion of the Private Placement at a price of $0.06 per Unit for gross proceeds of $216,110, each Unit being comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), each Warrant entitling its holder thereof to acquire one additional common share (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 per Warrant Share for a period of 60 months from the closing date (the "Offering").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF FIRST TRANCH OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF FIRST TRANCH OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Principal Technologies Inc. (the " Company ") (TSXV: PTEC), is pleased to announce the closing of the first tranche (" Tranche 1 ") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") issuing a total of 2,336,500 common shares (the " Shares ") at $0.15 per Share for gross proceeds of $350,475.00 . The Company has received additional offers to participate in the Offering, and closing of the second tranche is anticipated in early December.

The Company also announces it has received approval from the TSXV Venture Exchange (" TSXV ") for an extension to close the Offering on, or before, December 21, 2023 . The Company first announced the Offering on October 6, 2023 for up to 6,000,000 common shares of the Company for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $900,000 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Private Placement of Units

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Private Placement of Units

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces its intention to complete a private placement of units for total gross proceeds of up to $480,000 (the "Offering").

Securities to be issued pursuant to the Offering shall consist of an amount of up to 8,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") issued at a price of $0.06 per Unit, each Unit being comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), each warrant entitling its holder thereof to acquire one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of 60 months from the closing date of the Offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Tinley's Files Interim Results and Announces Investor Call

South Star to Host Live Corporate Update Webinar on December 14th at 2pm ET

Purepoint Uranium Upsizes Flow-Through Private Placement

RecycLiCo and Nanoramic Collaboration Selected for Award Negotiations Under the DOE Advanced Energy Manufacturing and Recycling Grant Program

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

South Star to Host Live Corporate Update Webinar on December 14th at 2pm ET

Energy Investing

Purepoint Uranium Upsizes Flow-Through Private Placement

Tech Investing

RecycLiCo and Nanoramic Collaboration Selected for Award Negotiations Under the DOE Advanced Energy Manufacturing and Recycling Grant Program

Precious Metals Investing

GOLD ROYALTY ANNOUNCES $31 MILLION ROYALTY AND GOLD-LINKED LOAN INVESTMENT IN AURA'S BORBOREMA PROJECT, FINANCED BY $40 MILLION STRATEGIC CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURE FINANCING WITH QUEEN'S ROAD CAPITAL AND TAURUS FUNDS MANAGEMENT

Copper Investing

Diamond Hole Delivers Thick and High Grades - Exercise of Bluebush Ionic Clay REE Option

Uranium Investing

Elevate Uranium Ltd (ASX: EL8) – Trading Halt

×