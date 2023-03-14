Large-Scale Porphyry/Volcanic Hosted Copper-Gold Potential Identified At Havilah In The Highly-Prospective Lachlan Fold Belt

Nextech3D.ai Launches Industry First Augmented Reality Mobile App for Live Events

New High-Tech App Expected to Drive Revenue in 2023 By Combining Artificial Intelligence and Augmented Reality

Nextech3D.AI (formally "NexTech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce enhanced features for trade show managers and event professionals in the latest update to its popular event app. The app combines the current MapD event management solutions technology with ARway, the AI-powered Augmented Reality Navigation platform with a disruptive no-code, no-beacon spatial computing solution, creating an industry-first augmented reality artificial intelligence combined solution for event management providers. The Company believes itself to be the only provider of this first-to-market technology, which sets it up to gain substantial market share in the $50 Billion dollar global events industry

New event app features designed for modern-day event professionals.

New features available today and more being released in Q2 of 2023 will offer event managers and professionals the most comprehensive set of mobile-enabled features designed to enhance exhibitor and attendee satisfaction and communication. Features include, but are not limited to:

  • Mobile Enabled Exhibitor Management: Event managers can easily manage their exhibitors through the app, including updating exhibitor profiles, tracking payments, and assigning booth locations.
  • In-App Push Notifications: Organizers can now use direct notifications to communicate with attendees and exhibitors by sending customized alerts. Notifications can be prescheduled or crafted and sent on the fly to address immediate issues.
  • Real-time Attendee Tracking: Tradeshow managers can now track attendee movements in real-time using no-beacon technology from ARway.ai. This allows them to optimize traffic flow and monitor attendance at different sessions and booths.
  • AI-Powered Networking Features: Coming in Q2, the latest update will include improved networking features, including an AI-powered matchmaking algorithm that suggests connections between attendees based on their interests and industry.
  • Augmented Reality (AR) Integration: ARway.ai is a no-beacon, no-code show floor navigation application, putting wayfinding experiences in the palm of conference attendees' hands. These integrated AR features make the event more interactive and engaging. Attendees can use their smartphones to access AR features such as 3D product demonstrations, virtual tours of the event venue, and more.

The new features are now available to all tradeshow managers who use the Map D Homebase event app. To learn more about the app and its new features, visit https://mapdevents.com/event-app-demo for more information.

About Map D

Map D is a leading provider of event management solutions and interactive mapping, helping event organizers streamline their processes and create successful events and experiences. Map D serves 6,000+ global events and is dedicated to powering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of event planners worldwide.

To learn more about Map D, please visit our website: https://www.mapdevents.com/.

About Nextech Event Solutions

Nextech Event Solutions (NES) is a cutting-edge event management platform providing industry-leading software to event professionals, special event venues, exhibitors, and commercial entities around the world. Nextech Event Solutions' suite of services enables event executives and planners to seamlessly plan, manage, and deliver exceptional events and immersive event experiences in the estimated $50 billion global meetings and events industry.

To learn more about Nextech Event Solutions (NES), please visit our website: https://www.nextechar.com/solutions/trade-show-and-events

To learn more, please follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit our website: https://www.Nextechar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact
Lindsay Betts
investor.relations@Nextechar.com
866-ARITIZE (274-8493) Ext 7201

NexTech AR Solutions Corp.
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai (formally "NexTech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: EP2) is a diversified augmented reality, AI technology company that leverages proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to create 3D experiences for the metaverse. Its main businesses are creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the Prime Ecommerce Marketplace as well as many other online retailers. The Company develops or acquires what it believes are disruptive technologies and once commercialized, spins them out as stand-alone public Companies issuing a stock dividend to shareholders while retaining a significant ownership stake in the public spin-out.

On October 26, 2022 Nextech AR spun out its spatial computing platform, "ARway" as a stand-alone public Company. Nextech AR retained a controlling ownership in ARway Corp. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake, and distributed 4 million shares to Nextech AR Shareholders. ARway is currently listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:ARWY), in USA on the (OTC: ARWYF) and Internationally on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: E65). ARway Corp. is disrupting the augmented reality wayfinding market with a no-code, no-beacon spatial computing platform enabled by visual marker tracking.

On December 14, 2022 Nextech AR announced its second spinout of Toggle3D, an AI-powered 3D design studio to compete with Adobe. Toggle3D is expected to be public in the first half of 2023.

To learn more about ARway, visit https://www.arway.ai/

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Nextech3D.AI Files Patent For Breakthrough Generative AI For 3D-Model Creation

Nextech3D.AI (formally "NexTech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce the Company has filed a provisional patent titled: "Generative AI for 3D Model Creation from 2D Photos using Stable Diffusion with Deformable Template Conditioning." This patent builds on their previous patent filed last year for creating complex 3D models by parts. The game-changing AI technology underpinning these patents places the Company in a leadership position in the 3D modeling for ecommerce space and sets the stage for the Company to become cash flow positive

Nextech3D.ai Rebrands as the Company Enters the Age of AI

Via InvestorWireNexTech AR Solutions Corp. ("Nextech3D.ai'' or the "Company") ( OTCQX: NEXCF ) ( CSE: NTAR ) (FSE: EP2), an Augmented Reality (AR), Artificial Intelligence-Powered  3D model supplier for Amazon and other major e-commerce retailers is excited to announce that it has rebranded to better reflect its current technology and business. As previously reported, the Company believes that its generative AI has given it a competitive edge and is driving the Company toward becoming cash-flow positive.

The Company's CTO Nima Shasar, who is an AI and computer vision expert, has significantly expanded his team with three new full-time AI scientists to bolster its AI development and keep pace with its ambitious AI growth plans for 2023.

Nima Sarshar, commented, "The new advances in generative AI have made it possible to make meaningful advances in creating 3D digital-replicas from ordinary 2D photos. Nextech is uniquely positioned to take advantage of these advances; over the years we have built tens of thousands of high-quality, fully textured, photo-realistic 3D assets, with hundreds of thousands of individual parts, that we are now harvesting to train our stable-diffusion AI models and more. Our first clean dataset with 70,000+ 3D objects and more than 2.2M synthetically rendered reference photos are now ready for training. This is still a small portion of all the parts and assets in our model library, and yet, it is already larger than the largest publicly available 3D dataset called ShapeNet with its 51K models of varying quality."

Nextech AR Solutions Rebrands To Nextech3D.ai As The Company Enters the Age of AI

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. ("Nextech3D.ai'' or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF) (CSE:NTAR) (FSE:EP2), an Augmented Reality (AR), Artificial Intelligence-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon and other major e-commerce retailers is excited to announce that it has rebranded to better reflect its current technology and business. As previously reported, the Company believes that its generative AI has given it a competitive edge and is driving the Company toward becoming cash-flow positive

The Company's CTO Nima Shasar, who is an AI and computer vision expert, has significantly expanded his team with three new full-time AI scientists to bolster its AI development and keep pace with its ambitious AI growth plans for 2023.

Nextech AR to Present its Generative AI- Powered 3D Modeling Solutions For The $5.5 Trillion Ecommerce Market at the Emerging Growth Conference on March 8

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. ("Nextech" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), an Augmented Reality (AR), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and 3D model supplier for Amazon and other major e-commerce retailers and brands is pleased to announce that CEO Evan Gappelberg will present at the Emerging Growth Conference on March 8, 2023

This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's CEO, Evan Gappelberg in real time.

NexTech AR to Acquire Virtual Event Webcasting Software Company

NexTech AR Solutions (CSE:NTAR,OTCQB:NEXCF) has signed a binding LOI to acquire remote video training, live streaming software company Jolokia.

REPEAT -- Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Convertible Note Financing

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce a convertible note (the " Convertible Note ") financing in an aggregate amount of up to C$1 million (the " Financing ").

"As per our 2023 Priorities, securing additional access to cash is paramount to our success. This additional $1m convertible note financing coupled with our access to our $4m in convertible debt note financing announced on November 18, 2022, builds our capacity to support upcoming CHP projects, acquisitions, fuel cell business and working capital," stated Frank Carnevale, Chief Executive Officer. "We continue to be focused to achieve EBITDA-process over the coming 4-6 quarters."

Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

~Company delivered 29% year over year revenue growth and consistent gross margins~

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (" Greenlane '' or the " Company ") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) (OTC: GRNWF) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 . For further information on these results please see the Company's Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . All amounts reported are in Canadian dollars and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (" IFRS ") unless otherwise stated.

Greenlane Renewables Announces $7.2 Million System Sale

~Greenlane to supply an integrated desulfurization and water wash system for a new RNG project in Ohio~

Greenlane Renewables Inc. ( "Greenlane ") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a $7.2 million ( US$5.4 million ) contract through Synthica St Bernard, LLC for a food waste to pipeline RNG project in Ohio United States . Greenlane will supply an integrated sulfur removal and water wash system for upgrading biogas generated from food waste streams into pipeline-spec renewable natural gas (" RNG ") for direct injection into the local natural gas pipeline network.

REPEAT - Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Announces 2023 Priorities

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, announces 2023 Priorities.

"With the recent launch of Jupiter 1.0 fuel cell prototype, PWWR has the opportunity to greatly reduce our burn and match fuel cell business spend to strategic pilot projects. Coupled with investments in CHP business line- PWWR Flow Streams- PWWR is focused on creating an EBITDA-positive platform within next 4-6 quarters," stated Frank Carnevale, CEO. "Timing will be based on speed and size of accretive acquisitions and deployment of capital for PWWR Flow projects. We believe that there is greater shareholder value in building out a de-risked alternate asset class platform with a leading-edge proven fuel cell technology to create the future-friendly value for shareholders."

GMG Announces Initial Factory Acceptance Testing of Semi Automated Prototype Battery Cell Assembly Equipment

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG " or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing investment in the Company's Battery Development Centre ("BDC"). Critical members of GMG's Battery Team have visited its United Kingdom partners to inspect and test the partially automated cell assembly equipment.

In December 2022, the GMG Board approved additional capital expenditure, to accelerate the progress of semi-automatic pouch cell prototype production in the BDC for customer trials and Graphene Aluminium Ion (G+AI) Battery cell development.

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Announces 2023 Priorities

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, announces 2023 Priorities.

"With the recent launch of Jupiter 1.0 fuel cell prototype, PWWR has the opportunity to greatly reduce our burn and match fuel cell business spend to strategic pilot projects. Coupled with investments in CHP business line- PWWR Flow Streams- PWWR is focused on creating an EBITDA-positive platform within next 4-6 quarters," stated Frank Carnevale, CEO. "Timing will be based on speed and size of accretive acquisitions and deployment of capital for PWWR Flow projects. We believe that there is greater shareholder value in building out a de-risked alternate asset class platform with a leading-edge proven fuel cell technology to create the future-friendly value for shareholders."

×