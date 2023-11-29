Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

When Will Silver Go Up?

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

Empowering Cybersecurity Excellence: Integrated Cyber Expands Sales Team to Strengthen Protection for Businesses

NorthStar Gaming Announces Plans to Launch Betting Platform Canada-Wide

NorthStar Gaming is First to Market with a New AI Sports Betting Tool

Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Operations Update

Cell Signaling Technology Leverages Integrated Cyber's Employee-Focused Cybersecurity Service

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA

Nextech3D.ai

NTAR:CNX
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2023 Lithium Investor Report

2023 Graphite Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Nextech3D.ai Investor Livestream Discussing New AI Technology Tomorrow November 30

Nextech3D.ai Investor Livestream Discussing New AI Technology Tomorrow November 30

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers announces that CEO Evan Gappelberg and Head of Product Operations Hareesh Achi will join Proactive LIVE tomorrow for a special investor livestream event. They will discuss latest business developments as well as the Company's proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) technology that creates 3D experiences at scale for e-commerce

The Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts to attend the live, interactive online event.

Livestream Details

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023
Time: 11:00 a.m PT / 2:00 p.m ET
Link to Join: https://www.youtube.com/live/PJvrKeHRhoE?si=3Q7f1AxEnCK-0hsq



3D Models at Scale for E-Commerce

Nextech3D.ai is at the forefront of the growing 3D modeling industry having created over 60,000+ 3D models to date. With its cutting edge generative-AI technology, the Company is able to create photo-realistic 4K 3D product models that cater to the specific needs of major e-commerce enterprise companies.

As previously announced, the Company is now exclusively focused on high-scale production for its 3D modeling business with Amazon and other enterprise accounts. The Company has transitioned away from small e-commerce clients that require a limited number of 3D models and is instead prioritizing large enterprise clients who demand thousands of models and high-scale production.

The BOD has accepted the resignation of David Cramb from the Board of Directors for personal reasons and currently has no plans to replace him. The Board expresses appreciation for his contributions and wishes him success in future endeavors.

Recent News

Sign up for Investor News and Info -Click Here

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai or the "Company," (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), is a versatile augmented reality and AI technology company that utilizes its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to craft immersive 3D experiences at scale for E-COMMERCE. The Company's primary focus lies in creating high-quality 3D WebAR photorealistic models for Amazon and various other online retailers. Nextech3D.ai has adopted a unique approach to creating shareholder value beyond its operating business of creating 3D models.

The Company also develops or acquires disruptive AI-technologies, which are subsequently spun out to shareholders as standalone public companies. This spin-out strategy allows Nextech3D.ai to issue stock dividends to its shareholders while maintaining significant ownership in the public spin-out, without dilution to the parent company Nextech3D.ai.

Notably, Nextech3D.ai successfully spun out "ARway," (OTCQB:ARWYF)(CSE:ARWY)(FSE:E65) its spatial computing platform, as a standalone public company on October 26, 2022. The Company retains a 49% stake with 13 million shares in ARway Corp. while distributing 4 million shares to Nextech shareholders.

Similarly, Nextech3D.ai accomplished its second spin-out launching Toggle3D.ai, (OTCQB:TGGLF)(CSE:TGGL)(FSE:Q0C) an AI-powered 3D design studio aimed at competing with Adobe. The Company retains a 44% stake with 13 million shares in Toggle3D.ai Corp.

To learn more, please follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit our website: https://www.Nextechar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact
Julia Viola
investor.relations@nextechar.com

Nextech3D.ai
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Nextech3D.ai



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/810993/nextech3dai-investor-livestream-discussing-new-ai-technology-tomorrow-november-30

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Nextech3D.aiNTAR:CNXOTCQX:NEXCFEmerging Tech Investing
NTAR:CNX
The Conversation (0)
Nextech3D.ai Provides Earnings Call Details for Q3 2023 Financial Results November 29

Nextech3D.ai Provides Earnings Call Details for Q3 2023 Financial Results November 29

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers announces the Company plans to release its third quarter 2023 unaudited financial results after markets close Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Subsequently, Nextech will host a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2023 results Wednesday November 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. Please join Evan Gappelberg, Chief Executive Officer, and Andrew Chan, Chief Financial Officer, to discuss these financial and operating results followed by a question and answer period.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Private Placement

Nextech3D.ai Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

Nextech3D.ai (the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2) is pleased to announce that it has closed the second tranche of its previously announced private placement (the "Offering") pursuant to which it has issued an aggregate of 3,631,722 units ("Units") at a price of $0.12 per Unit, to raise aggregate gross proceeds of $435,806

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Experiences Record Sales for Its Event Tech Management Platform, "Map D"

Nextech3D.ai Experiences Record Sales for Its Event Tech Management Platform, "Map D"

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CNSX:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers announces record sales on the back of a number of new deals and renewal contracts with notable companies and associations across North America for its Event Tech Solutions Platform, Map D

Watch a video highlighting Map D: The Event Management Platform That Makes It Easy to Plan and Execute Successful Events - click here.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

Nextech3D.ai Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

Nextech3D.ai (the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2) is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced private placement (the "Offering") pursuant to which it has issued an aggregate of 5,167,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.12 per Unit, to raise aggregate gross proceeds of $620,040

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Announces Multiple New 3D Modeling Deals

Nextech3D.ai Announces Multiple New 3D Modeling Deals

Nextech3D.ai ("Nextech3D.ai" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce a number of exciting new deals and renewals for its 3D modeling business. Thus far, the Company has delivered 60,000+ models to its customers across various industries. The Company expects to see significant growth in 2024 and beyond as Amazon increases its demands

With 3D content, shoppers can virtually try on shoes or eyewear, visualize what an item will look like in their space, or virtually rotate and zoom in on the product from any direction to see features that might be missed through traditional 2D photography.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NEO Battery Materials Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement Pursuant to Listed Issuer Financing Exemption

NEO Battery Materials Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement Pursuant to Listed Issuer Financing Exemption

TSXV: NBM) (OTCQB: NBMFF)

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (" NEO " or the " C o mpan y "), a low-cost silicon anode materials developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries, is pleased to announce that, effectively on November 24, 2023, the Company had closed the non-brokered private placement of 11,386,860 units (the " Units ") of the Company at the price of $0.32 CAD per Unit (the " Offering Price ") for gross proceeds of $3,643,795.20 CAD (the " Offering ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a First Tranche of Private Placement

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a First Tranche of Private Placement

E-Power Resources Inc (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces that it has closed a first tranche of the private placement previously announced on November 16, 2023 (the "Private Placement").

An aggregate of 3,601,833 units (the " Units") of the Company were issued in the non-flow-through portion of the Private Placement at a price of $0.06 per Unit for gross proceeds of $216,110, each Unit being comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), each Warrant entitling its holder thereof to acquire one additional common share (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 per Warrant Share for a period of 60 months from the closing date (the "Offering").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF FIRST TRANCH OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF FIRST TRANCH OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Principal Technologies Inc. (the " Company ") (TSXV: PTEC), is pleased to announce the closing of the first tranche (" Tranche 1 ") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") issuing a total of 2,336,500 common shares (the " Shares ") at $0.15 per Share for gross proceeds of $350,475.00 . The Company has received additional offers to participate in the Offering, and closing of the second tranche is anticipated in early December.

The Company also announces it has received approval from the TSXV Venture Exchange (" TSXV ") for an extension to close the Offering on, or before, December 21, 2023 . The Company first announced the Offering on October 6, 2023 for up to 6,000,000 common shares of the Company for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $900,000 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Private Placement of Units

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Private Placement of Units

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces its intention to complete a private placement of units for total gross proceeds of up to $480,000 (the "Offering").

Securities to be issued pursuant to the Offering shall consist of an amount of up to 8,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") issued at a price of $0.06 per Unit, each Unit being comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), each warrant entitling its holder thereof to acquire one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of 60 months from the closing date of the Offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nanalysis Announces Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call

Hosting Call at 5:00 pm ET on Wednesday, November 29th

European Q&A Session on November 30th at 8:30am ET

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ARway.ai Lands More SaaS Deals For Its Augmented Reality Navigation Platform

ARway.ai Lands More SaaS Deals For Its Augmented Reality Navigation Platform

ARway.ai ("ARway'' or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65), an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision, is pleased to announce four new developer SaaS subscription deals starting at $249month. A wave of new demand for ARway is coming in from around the globe with various use-cases leveraging its groundbreaking augmented reality technology

These new customers build upon last week's announcement that ARway had signed ten new developer SaaS subscription deals with various companies and agencies around the globe, including Comcast (USA), Staghill (Belgium), Akrotonx (Switzerland), Maker Faire (Italy), Coddle Technologies (India), Noono Studio (Brazil), and more. The Company is anticipating that 50% of these new subscribers will move onto ARway's partner program at a cost of $10,000, and then move to a $100,000+ program based on usage and square footage of the space.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

The United States Department of Defense Awards Multi-Million-Dollar Grant to South Star Battery Metals to Support the Accelerated Expansion of U.S. Domestic Battery Graphite Production Within the Contiguous United States of America

Nuclear Fuels Confirms Deeper Mineralization at Kaycee Uranium Project

GMV Minerals Receives Helicopter-Borne High Resolution Magnetic and Radiometric Survey Results ---Multiple Priority Targets Identified at Its Daisy Creek Lithium Project

NorthStar Gaming Announces New Partnership Agreement with BettorView

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

The United States Department of Defense Awards Multi-Million-Dollar Grant to South Star Battery Metals to Support the Accelerated Expansion of U.S. Domestic Battery Graphite Production Within the Contiguous United States of America

Energy Investing

Nuclear Fuels Confirms Deeper Mineralization at Kaycee Uranium Project

Battery Metals Investing

GMV Minerals Receives Helicopter-Borne High Resolution Magnetic and Radiometric Survey Results ---Multiple Priority Targets Identified at Its Daisy Creek Lithium Project

Precious Metals Investing

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Tech Investing

CORRECTION: Forward Water Technologies Announces Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Copper Investing

TNC Intersects 69.95m @ 1.91% Cu and 16.75m @ 5.30% Cu at Vero Resource, Mt Oxide

Lithium Investing

Lake Johnston South Lithium Project Review Confirms High Prospectivity

×