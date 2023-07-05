VIZSLA COPPER BEGINS DRILLING AT WOODJAM COPPER-GOLD PROPERTY

Nextech3D.ai Holds Investor Livestream Today Highlighting Its 3D Modeling Business & Partnership With the Prime Marketplace

Join Live Today July 5 at 2pm ET / 11am ET

Nextech3D.ai (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp'' or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce that the Company will hold an investor livestream today, Wednesday July 5 at 2pm ET11am PT

Join:

CEO Evan Gappelberg
COO Reza Davariar

As they discuss the Nextech3D.ai and Amazon Partnership and what it means for the Company's future.

Link to Join: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0hf2lSg-Ufg

Nextech3D.ai invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend this real-time interactive investor livestream.

The CEO will host a question-and-answer period with investors to conclude the event.

Livestream Details

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
Time: 2:00 p.m Eastern Time / 11:00 a.m Pacific Time
Presenters: Evan Gappelberg (CEO), and Reza Davariar (COO)

Link to Join: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0hf2lSg-Ufg

Nextech3D.ai, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, Press release picture

Nextech3D.ai provides AI-powered 3D modeling solutions focusing on the e-commerce industry.​ The Company's breakthrough patented-based generative AI technology enables 3D model creation, CAD-POLY and 2D to 3D conversion, which has positioned it as a leader in the industry. The Company is already a preferred 3D model supplier for Amazon, representing a massive growth opportunity since only a minuscule >1% of the 300 million products listed on Amazon have been converted from 2D-3D. Thus far, Nextech3D.ai has delivered approximately 25,000 models to Amazon. With the increasing popularity of e-commerce globally, the Company's services are becoming more valuable, providing an excellent runway for ongoing growth. ​The Company also supplies some of the largest brands and platforms including; Kohls, Target, Dyson, Eletrolux, LifeFitness, P&G, CB2, Bucketplace, and more.

Nextech3D.ai, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, Press release picture

The Company is focused on increasing its breakthrough generative AI to scale 3D model production and increase profit margins from the 40% range to the 80% range and going cash flow positive, which the Company believes is achievable with its breakthrough AI.

Last week, the Company announced it had surpassed a total of over 37,700 3D models delivered to all of its customers in various e-commerce industries and sees significant growth potential ahead as hundreds of millions of products go 3D as merchants are pivoting from 2D flat photos to 3D experiences in the e-commerce marketplace.

Nextech3D.ai, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, Press release picture

Be sure to tune in live today Wednesday July 5 at 2pm ET/11am ET to learn more about Nextech3D.ai's AI-powered 3D modeling technology and its partnership with Amazon as a preferred 3D model supplier.

About Nextech3D.ai

(formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: EP2 is a diversified augmented reality, AI technology company that leverages proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to create 3D experiences for the metaverse. Its main businesses are creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the Prime Ecommerce Marketplace as well as many other online retailers. The Company develops or acquires what it believes are disruptive technologies and once commercialized, spins them out as stand-alone public Companies issuing a stock dividend to shareholders while retaining a significant ownership stake in the public spin-out.

On October 26, 2022 Nextech3D.ai spun out its spatial computing platform, "ARway.ai" as a stand alone public Company. ARway.ai is disrupting the augmented reality wayfinding market with a no-code, no beacon spatial computing platform enabled by visual marker tracking. Nextech3D.ai retained 13 million shares in ARway and distributed 4 million shares to Nextech3D.ai shareholders. ARway.ai is currently listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:ARWY), in USA on the OTCQB (OTC: ARWYF) and Internationally on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: E65).

On June 14, 2023, the Company completed its second spinout of Toggle3D.ai, a groundbreaking SaaS solution that utilizes generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and enable seamless publishing of superior 4K 3D models. Nextech3D.ai retained 13 million shares in Toggle3D.ai and distributed 4 million shares to Nextech3D.ai shareholders. Toggle3D.ai is trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:TGGL) and in the USA (OTC:TGGLF).

To learn more, please follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit our website: https://www.Nextechar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact
Lindsay Betts
investor.relations@Nextechar.com
866-ARITIZE (274-8493) Ext 7201

Nextech3D.ai
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE:Nextech3D.ai



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/765531/Nextech3Dai-Holds-Investor-Livestream-Today-Highlighting-Its-3D-Modeling-Business-Partnership-With-the-Prime-Marketplace

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Nextech3D.aiNTAR:CNXOTCQX:NEXCFArtificial Intelligence Investing
NTAR:CNX
ARway.ai's Spatial Computing Platform Launches V2.5 With AI-Assisted Augmented Reality Pathfinding Experiences

ARway.ai's Spatial Computing Platform Launches V2.5 With AI-Assisted Augmented Reality Pathfinding Experiences

V2.5 Solidifying ARway's Market Position In Spatial Computing Navigation

The Company also announces the appointment of Nidhi Kumra, CA, CPA, to the Board of Directors and as Audit Committee Chair

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 5 , 2023 / ARway.ai("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTC PINK:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision announces a series of transformative updates with its version 2.5, including AI assisted pathfinding catering to the demand for inclusive, accurate, and user-friendly navigation solutions, new visually stunning navigation path styles, advanced creator tools, and more.

Watch a video showcasing ARway V2.5 - Click here

The revolutionary technology of ARway.ai continues to redefine indoor navigation, creating a seamless interplay of digital and physical environments. This update introduces sophisticated features that deliver significant advantages for a diverse range of industries, from retail and hospitality to corporate sectors and digital marketing agencies.


The highlights of the ARway V2.5 release are:

  • AI-assisted Pathfinding: Enhanced turn-by-turn navigation now supports wheelchair-accessible and walkable routes, catering to the demand for inclusive, accurate, and user-friendly navigation solutions.
  • Engaging Path Styles: Visually appealing path styles are introduced, expected to unlock new monetization opportunities and contribute to potential revenue growth.
  • Advanced Creator Tools: Creators gain more control with upgraded floorplan controls, advanced map search, and the introduction of draft maps. Accuracy meters for monitoring localization accuracy during map creation are also part of this update.
  • Improved Onboarding Experience: New enriching onboarding tutorials for key features, making ARway's innovative technology more accessible to new users across various sectors.
  • Comprehensive Location Directory: A wider view of destinations is now available in the location directory, empowering businesses to highlight and monetize specific products or areas.
ARway Corporation, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, Press release picture

The release of version V2.5 has far-reaching implications for ARway's business. As ARway continually evolves to meet the dynamic demands for AR applications, it fortifies its market position as a key player in the industry. The breadth of its feature offerings and the improvement in user experience positions ARway to attract and retain a larger customer base, driving the company's growth and profitability.

Moreover, the new features demonstrate ARway's technology leadership and ongoing commitment to innovation. By staying ahead of the curve and setting new standards in the AR navigation space, ARway continues to differentiate itself in the IPIN market.

As these enhancements are implemented and widely adopted across the vast range of industries ARway serves, the company anticipates a significant uptick in customer acquisition rates, which in turn will drive revenue growth and enhance shareholder value.

Board of Directors and Audit Committee Changes

The Company would also like to announce the appointment of Nidhi Kumra, CA, CPA, to the Board of Directors and as the Audit Committee Chair.

Nidhi is an accounting and finance professional with over 15 years of experience in audit, finance & business operations. Nidhi graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration from the Schulich School of Business. She has a Chartered Professional Accountant / Chartered Accountant (CPA, CA) designation. Nidhi started her career at KPMG where she worked for over 9 years and quickly rose to become a senior manager in the audit and assurance practice, working as a team leader of large private and public client engagements. She also served as VP Finance for a global marketing agency, and helped to lead a national implementation of an end-to-end ERP system across the enterprise. Previous to that, Nidhi led the finance team at Labatt Breweries, a subsidiary of AB InBev - a Fortune 500 Company. She was a key strategic partner working on the transformation of the business through system implementations, designing corporate budgets, and leading acquisition integrations. Most recently, Nidhi has served as CFO of entrepreneurial start up companies in CPG, technology and marketing sectors. She has served as a public company CFO where she helped the company grow through evaluation, analysis & acquisition of strategic investments. As a CFO, Nidhi has helped aid companies through strategic acquisitions, obtaining debt and equity investments, liquidation process, and sale process as well. She is focused on growing companies by applying her strengths in strategy, accounting, finance and tax.

Jeff Dawley has resigned as a member of the Board of Directors and as the Audit Committee Chair due to personal reasons, effective June 30, 2023. Mr. Dawley has confirmed that he has no disagreements with the Board and there is no other matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the Company's shareholders. The Company and the Board of Directors would like to thank Mr. Dawley for his contributions and wish him well in his future endeavours.

  • ARway.ai Spatial Computing Solution Gaining Momentum As 2023 Sales Pipeline Reaches Over $2.5M in Revenue Potential
  • ARway.ai Files Pivotal Augmented Reality Patent For its Ground-Breaking Indoor Navigation Technology
  • ARway.ai Congratulates Apple On Its Industry Leading "Apple Vision Pro" Augmented Reality Headset
  • ARway.ai Announces Cross Platform Compatibility Across Magic Leap & Hololens As it Prepares For Additional AR Glasses Compatibility

To learn more about ARway, please follow on Social Media: Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, and visit our website: www.arway.ai

About ARway.ai
ARway.ai (CSE: ARWY) (OTCQB: ARWYF) (FSE: E65) is a spatial computing platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) providing an array of augmented reality (AR) experiences for indoor spaces. ARway's breakthrough no-code no-beacon IPNN allows for the easy creation of navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising and gamification. ARway works seamlessly as a cross platform solution on iOS/ Android. ARway's technology is optimized for both mobile devices and AR glasses: Apple's Vision Pro, Magic Leap and Microsoft's HoloLens. ARway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands and companies in various industries. The complete ARway platform includes: the Web Creator Studio, the ARwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK) and a mobile app for iOs and Android.

Nextech 3D.ai
On October 26, 2022, ARway.ai. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: EP2). Nextech retained a control ownership in ARway.ai. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech3D.ai is a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech's AI-powered 3D modeling platform, "ARitize3D" has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others. To learn more about Nextech3D.ai, visit www.nextechar.com

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact
Julia Viola
investor.relations@arway.ai

ARway.ai
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. ARway.ai will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Arway Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/765550/ARwayais-Spatial-Computing-Platform-Launches-V25-With-AI-Assisted-Augmented-Reality-Pathfinding-Experiences

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
