Nextech3D.ai Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Highlighting Launch of Next Era of GPT AI 3D Solutions

Nextech3D.ai Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Highlighting Launch of Next Era of GPT AI 3D Solutions

Via IBNNextech3D.ai (CSE: NTAR) (OTCQX: NEXCF) (FSE: 1SS) a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls, Miele and others including major e-commerce platform integrations with Shopify, BigCommerce and WooCommerce, today announces that it has been featured in a broadcast via NetworkNewsAudio ("NNA"), a solution that delivers additional visibility, recognition and brand awareness in the investment community via distribution to thousands of syndication points. The audio news release covers Nextech3D.ai's recent announcement of the launch of the next era of GPT AI 3D product solutions leveraging proprietary algorithms.

To hear the audio production, visit: https://www.nnw.fm/VFivh

To read the original press release, visit: https://nnw.fm/H4iQF

The initiative will be led by former Microsoft Executive Hareesh Achi, Nextech3D.ai's current Head of Product Operations. Mr. Achi has worked at industry titans Microsoft and Meta for over a decade and has a deep-rooted understanding of big technology, coupled with extensive experience in building efficient, scalable and profitable technology operations. He most recently led Meta's Reality Labs product data operations, guiding the expansion of scaled operations for the division's product portfolio.

"I am thrilled about the exciting developments taking place at Nextech, where we are harnessing the power of our advanced AI technology stack to create innovative 3D GPT tools that significantly enhance productivity and make it easy to create 3D environments that complement the growth of augmented reality and virtual reality marketplaces," Achi stated in the news release. "In addition to this, we are dedicated to sharing our extensive 3D expertise with both clients and partners alike. It brings me great joy to anticipate the diverse array of 3D creators who will be able to leverage our cutting-edge technology, empowering them to craft extraordinary 3D experiences."

The company believes that the AI opportunity is in its early stages, and that the shift from 2D to 3D modeling for e-commerce is part of a major multi-decade transformation that is being led by AI. Nextech3D.ai is working on annual enterprise licensing deals for its suite of GPT AI solutions for 3D models and 3D maps, which currently includes 12 distinct GPTs.

"The age of AI is upon us, and we are fully committed to utilizing this transformative technology to advance our business productivity and licensing revenue," Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.ai, added. "Today's launch is only possible due to the years of in-house development of our AI technology, which sits on top of years of hard work in creating all the data sets that we have produced for some of the largest brands on the planet."

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai is a versatile augmented reality and AI technology company that utilizes its proprietary artificial intelligence to craft immersive 3D experiences at scale for e-commerce. The company's primary focus lies in creating high-quality 3D WebAR photorealistic models for Amazon and various other online retailers. Nextech3D.ai has adopted a unique approach to creating shareholder value beyond its operating business of creating 3D models.

The company also develops or acquires disruptive AI-technologies, which are subsequently spun out to shareholders as standalone public companies. This spin-out strategy allows Nextech3D.ai to issue stock dividends to its shareholders while maintaining significant ownership in the public spin-out, without dilution to the parent company. Notably, Nextech3D.ai successfully spun out ARway Corp. (CSE: ARWY) (OTCQB: ARWYF) (FSE: E65) , its spatial computing platform, as a standalone public company on October 26, 2022. Nextech3D.ai retained a 49% stake with 13 million shares in ARway while distributing 4 million shares to Nextech3D.ai shareholders.

Nextech3D.ai accomplished its second spin-out launching Toggle3D.ai Corp. (CSE: TGGL) (OTCQB: TGGLF) (FSE: Q0C) , an AI-powered 3D design studio aimed at competing with Adobe. Nextech3D.ai retains a 44% stake with 13 million shares in Toggle3D.ai.

For more information, visit the company's website at www.Nextechar.com

About NetworkNewsAudio

NetworkNewsAudio ("NNA"), one of 60+ brands within IBN , allows you to sit back and listen to market updates, CEO interviews and AudioPressRelease ("APR") productions. These audio clips provide snapshots of position, opportunity and momentum. NNA can assist by cutting through the overload of information in today's market, while bringing its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. IBN is where news, content and information converge. IBN is a comprehensive provider of news aggregation and syndication, enhanced press release services and a full array of social communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and distribution company with an extensive team of journalists and writers, IBN has the unparalleled ability to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public with an ever-growing distribution network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets across the nation.

For more information, visit: www.NetworkNewsAudio.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the IBN website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: https://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Corporate Communications

IBN
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

ARway.ai The Spatial Computing Company Signs Multiple New Pivotal Deals

ARway.ai The Spatial Computing Company Signs Multiple New Pivotal Deals

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce pivotal new deals with major new partners; Intuitive Workspaces, who have a global reach extending to over 35,000 work spaces covering USA, UK, Spain, France, Sweden, Poland, Netherlands, Finland, Switzerland, Germany, Korea, Singapore, Japan, India, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia, London, Paris, Singapore, Hong Kong and Australia. ARway is also pleased to partner with City Electric Supply (CES), a prominent distributor of electrical products with over 1,000 branch locations around the world operating in 8 countries

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Reports $5 Million or +56% Growth in 2023 Revenue Unaudited Results

Nextech3D.ai Reports $5 Million or +56% Growth in 2023 Revenue Unaudited Results

Via IBNNextech3D.ai ( OTCQX: NEXCF ) ( CSE: NTAR ) (FSE: 1SS), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers announces its preliminary unaudited financial and operating results for the full year 2023, ended December 31, 2023. These preliminary unaudited results show strong annual revenue growth of +56% to $5 million compared to $3.2 million in 2022. Annual gross profit margin for 2024 is estimated at 30% which with the company's pivot to India in Q4, 2023 and improvements in its AI is projected to increase dramatically in 2024.

CEO Commentary
Nextech3D.ai CEO and founder Evan Gappelberg commented, "While 2023 was a solid year of growth for our Company, we are expecting even stronger gains in 2024 as the 3D modeling revolution gains steam and our business gains more economies of scale. Moving operations to India was a major positive for our production capability, and especially our profits as we are now seeing consistent profit margins of over 50% in our businesses, which is approximately an 80% improvement over 2023." He continued, "We are currently negotiating multiple major contracts for our 3D modeling business while simultaneously building important AI technology that will continue to drive our revenue and profits forward. We are seeing a convergence of AR and AI technology begin to drive the adoption of all our portfolio of technologies including 3D modeling, spatial computing and AI texturing…we are excited for releasing the technology we are building and for record results in 2024!"

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Small-Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Small-Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Small-Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference held February 7th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3SOf3yh

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ARway.ai The Spatial Computing Company Launches Apple Vision Pro Compatibility and Early Access for ARwayKit SDK For Augmented Reality Navigation

ARway.ai The Spatial Computing Company Launches Apple Vision Pro Compatibility and Early Access for ARwayKit SDK For Augmented Reality Navigation

Via IBN-- ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") ( CSE: ARWY ), ( OTC: ARWYF ) (FSE: E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce it has launched its compatibility with Apple's Vision Pro alongside the revolutionary headset's recent release on February 2. In addition, the Company is now accepting submissions for their early access list for the ARwayKit SDK for the Apple Vision Pro. The user-friendly ARwayKit SDK will provide a cross-platform developer tool across iOS and RealityOS enabling access to apps with location-persistent AR content and immersive experiences across both headsets and smartphones.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Small-Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for February 7th, 2024

Small-Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for February 7th, 2024

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Small-Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference to be held February 7 th 2024. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3SGVqIt

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Launches Next Era of GPT AI 3D Solutions Led by Former Microsoft Executive

Nextech3D.ai Launches Next Era of GPT AI 3D Solutions Led by Former Microsoft Executive

Transformative GPT AI Suite of a dozen 3D-AI Solutions To Lead Companies Growth

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls, Miele and others including major e-commerce platform integrations with Shopify, BigCommerce and WooCommerce is pleased to announce it is launching the next era of GPT AI 3D product solutions of proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms. The initiative will be led by former Microsoft Executive Hareesh Achi, who is Nextech3D.ai's current Head of Product Operations. The Company believes that the AI opportunity is in the early stages, and that the shift from 2D to 3D modeling for e-commerce is part of a major multi-decade transformation that is being led by AI. The Company is working on annual enterprise licensing deals for its suite of GPT AI solutions for 3D models and 3D maps

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
circuit board

Is Now A Good Time to Invest in Edge Computing?

In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, the concept of edge computing has emerged as a critical technology that promises to revolutionize the way data is processed and analyzed.

At its core, edge computing involves bringing computing power closer to where data is generated and used, rather than relying solely on centralized data centers. This distributed approach to computing offers several advantages, such as faster response times, improved data processing efficiency and reduced network congestion.

According to Markets and Markets, the size of the global edge computing market will reach US$53.6 billion in 2024 and grow to US$111.3 billion by 2028, achieving a compound annual growth rate of 15 percent.

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Lands $1.8 Million 3D Modeling Deal with NASDAQ 100 Technology Company

Nextech3D.ai Lands $1.8 Million 3D Modeling Deal with NASDAQ 100 Technology Company

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is thrilled to announce a significant $1.8 million 3D modeling contract with a major enterprise client. This deal provides significant revenue for the Company to be delivered in 2024, and showcases Nextech3D.ai's position as an industry leader for 3D modeling in the $6.3 trillion e-commerce market.1

Nextech3D.ai CEO Evan Gappelberg commented, "Nextech3D.ai has been at the forefront of the massive shift from 2D static images to 3D immersive experiences, utilizing augmented reality and cutting-edge generative AI technology to create photo-realistic 4K 3D models that cater to the specific needs of major e-commerce companies. Nextech3D.ai is seeing demand from around the globe and is currently negotiating with three additional enterprise clients that are in the six and seven figure range." He continued, "This $1.8 million deal is not just a testament to Nextech3D.ai's technological prowess but also to the rapidly growing importance of 3D modeling in e-commerce, and demonstrates the scalability and adaptability of Nextech3D.ai's technology. We are focused on large enterprise deals in an effort to ramp up our revenue base and solidify Nextech3D.ai's position as a leader in the field of 3D and AI for e-commerce."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Power Drills 23.97 % Cg over 5.15 Metres at the Tetepisca Graphite Property, North Shore Region, Québec

E-Power Drills 23.97 % Cg over 5.15 Metres at the Tetepisca Graphite Property, North Shore Region, Québec

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") is pleased announce the results of the drilling and exploration program completed on the Tetepisca Graphite Property during the summer and fall of 2023.

Highlights include:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Reports $5 Million in 2023 Revenue, Growth Up +56% Preliminary Unaudited Results

Nextech3D.ai Reports $5 Million in 2023 Revenue, Growth Up +56% Preliminary Unaudited Results

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers announces its preliminary unaudited financial and operating results for the full year 2023, ended December 31, 2023. These preliminary unaudited results show strong annual revenue growth of +56% to $5 million compared to $3.2 million in 2022. Annual gross profit margin for 2024 is estimated at 30% which with the company's pivot to India in Q4,2023 and improvements in its AI is projected to increase dramatically in 2024

CEO Commentary
Nextech3D.ai CEO and founder Evan Gappelberg commented, "While 2023 was a solid year of growth for our Company, we are expecting even stronger gains in 2024 as the 3D modeling revolution gains steam and our business gains more economies of scale. Moving operations to India was a major positive for our production capability, but especially our profits as we are now seeing consistent profit margins of over 50% in our businesses, which is approximately an 80% improvement over 2023." He continued, "We are currently negotiating multiple major contracts for our 3D modeling business while simultaneously building important AI technology that will continue to drive our revenue and profits forward. We are seeing a convergence of AR and AI technology begin to drive the adoption of all our portfolio of technologies including 3D modeling, spatial computing and AI texturing…we are excited for releasing the technology we are building and for record results in 2024!"

Preliminary Annual 2023 Financial Highlights

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nanalysis Announces Upcoming Webinar and Conference Participation

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company" or "Nanalysis", TSXV: NSCI OTCQX: NSCIF FRA: 1N1 ), a leader in portable NMR machines, MRI technology for industrial and research applications, and detection equipment services, announces that Founder and CEO Sane Krakiwsky will be participating in an upcoming webinar and conference.

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Nanalysis Scientific Corp.)

Event: Radius Research Pitch, Deep Dive, and Q&A with Nanalysis Scientific Corp.
Presentation Date and Time: Tuesday, February 13th at 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT
Webcast Registration Link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/5717071661279/WN_TS79x1UxQNautofycA8qxQ

Martin Gagel of Market Radius Research and CEO Sean Krakiwsky are providing a business review and update with an outlook on 2024 and beyond, including the rollout, expansion and growth opportunities for the $160 million CATSA contract as well as the NMR and MRI businesses.

The webinar will be a live, interactive online event where attendees are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time following the interview. An archived webcast will be made available for those who cannot join the event live on the day of the webinar.

Event : Integrous Communications Big Hearts, Big Ideas Virtual Investor Conference
Presentation Date and Time: Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 11:00 AM ET / 8 AM PT
Webcast Link : https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3017/49865

Management will also be available on February 14 th and 15 th for one-on-one meetings which can be requested through the conference site.

To register for the event, Investors can go to the conference link: Big Hearts, Big Ideas Growth Virtual Conference

Welcome to the 2024 Integrous Big Hearts, Big Ideas Growth Virtual Conference, where the nexus of innovation, big investment ideas and charitable giving all converge in a dynamic digital space.
The focus of this conference is to present smaller market cap companies that we believe are poised to be much bigger due to innovation, positioning, and increased visibility.
At the same time, we want to demonstrate compassion and realize that while we can pursue profits in our portfolios, giving back pays dividends in ways that benefit humanity and society. We truly believe that the two do go hand in hand.
Step into the future with us at the 2024 Integrous Big Hearts, Big Ideas Growth Conference, an unparalleled gathering where the pulse of innovation harmonizes with the rhythm of investment and charitable giving on a virtual platform.

Our carefully curated agenda features thought leaders, industry pioneers, and visionaries who will share insights on the latest trends, disruptive technologies, and emerging market dynamics that are shaping the future.

The conference will consist of company presentations (Public, and a select few Private), 1x1's, as well as presentations from some selected charities that we would like to highlight.
As we navigate the intersection of innovation, investment and giving , the conference aims to spark opportunities for growth. Join us in this digital format where ideas take flight, investments find purpose, and the future unfolds in real-time.
Welcome to a revolution in connectivity, where the 2024 Integrous Big Hearts, Big Ideas Growth Conference sets the stage for a new era of investment, inspiration, and progress.

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA: 1N1)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. operates two primary businesses: Scientific Equipment and Security Services. Within its Scientific Equipment business is what the Company terms "MRI and NMR for industry". The Company develops and manufactures portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers or analyzers for laboratory and industrial markets. The NMReady-60™ was the first full-feature portable NMR spectrometer in a single compact enclosure requiring no liquid helium or any other cryogens. The Company has followed-up that initial offering with new products and continues to have a strong innovation pipeline. In 2020, the Company announced the launch of its 100MHz device, the most powerful and most advanced compact NMR device ever brought to market.

The Company's devices are used in many industries (oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharma, biotech, flavor and fragrances, agrochemicals, law enforcement, and more) as well as numerous government and university research labs around the world. The Company continues to exploit new global market opportunities independently and with partners. With its partners, the Company provides scientific equipment sales and maintenance services globally.

In 2022, through its subsidiary KPrime, the Company was awarded a five-year, $160 million contract with the Government of Canada to provide maintenance services for passenger screening equipment in Canadian airports. This has resulted in the expansion of the Company's Security Services business. The Company is providing airport security equipment maintenance services for the Government of Canada in each province and territory of Canada . In addition, the Company provides commercial security equipment installation and maintenance services to a variety of customers in North America .

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements and Legal Disclaimer

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nanalysis-announces-upcoming-webinar-and-conference-participation-302055814.html

SOURCE Nanalysis Scientific Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2024/07/c5229.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

