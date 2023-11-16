Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Nextech3D.ai Experiences Record Sales for Its Event Tech Management Platform, "Map D"

Nextech3D.ai Experiences Record Sales for Its Event Tech Management Platform, "Map D"

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CNSX:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers announces record sales on the back of a number of new deals and renewal contracts with notable companies and associations across North America for its Event Tech Solutions Platform, Map D

Watch a video highlighting Map D: The Event Management Platform That Makes It Easy to Plan and Execute Successful Events - click here.

Some November Deal Highlights

Florida Association of Mortgage Professionals (FAMP)
Deal for the 2024 FAMP State Convention & Tradeshow. The Florida Association of Mortgage Professionals' mission is to promote and advance the common business interests of Florida's licensed loan originators and mortgage professionals through education, advocacy, networking, technology and ethical practice.

Multi Family Northwest
Renewal deal for the Maintenance Fair 2024. Multi Family NW is committed to promoting a high degree of professionalism for rental housing providers, owners and partners.

Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police (GACP)
Renewal deal for the GACP 2024 Summer Training Conference. Incorporated in 1962, the GACP has grown in membership, influence and professionalism to become one of the most respected law enforcement associations in the state. It is the largest professional association for law enforcement administrators in Georgia, and one of the largest in the country.

Apartment Association of New Mexico (AANM)

New deal with AANM for an upcoming event. The Apartment Association of New Mexico (AANM) is a private non-profit trade organization dedicated to providing a common foundation for rental housing industry professionals and the various businesses that service the industry.

Sea Otter Europe
Renewal deal for Sea Otter Europe 2024 . The origin and inspiration for Sea Otter Europe lies in the Sea Otter Classic, one of the biggest cycling festivals of the world, which has been held every year since 1991 in Laguna Seca (California) and has never stopped growing and evolving.

American Institute of Architects (AIA)
Renewal Deal for the Wisconsin 2024 Symposium on Architecture & Expo. The American Institute of Architects (AIA) offers education, government advocacy, community redevelopment, and public outreach programs, and collaborates with other stakeholders in the design and construction industries.

Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS)
New deal for the 2024 SCRS IncluDE Site Solutions Summit & the 2024 SCRS Global Oncology SIte Solutions Summit. The Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS) is the leading advocacy organization dedicated to unifying the voice of the global clinical research site community. Representing more than 10,000 sites in 47 countries, SCRS facilitates industry collaborations and conversations dedicated to site-focused advocacy, education, mentorship and connection.

New Jersey Apartment Association
Renewal deal for the 2024 NJAA Conference & Expo. The NJAA is an affiliate of the National Apartment Association, a leading voice in the U.S. and around the globe for the apartment housing industry. As a trusted partner, a valued connector and a powerful advocate, NAA is committed to serving its 153 affiliates and 82,000 members.

Lucky Leaf Expo
Renewal deal for the 2024 Psycon Psychedelic Convention. Lucky Leaf Expo is committed to delivering life-changing experiences with cannabis events that feature opportunities for education, networking, and business growth.

Florida Health Information Management Association (FHIMA)
Renewal deal for the 2024 Annual Convention. The Florida Health Information Management Association (FHIMA) is a component association of the American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA). AHIMA is a global nonprofit association of health information (HI) professionals with more than 71,000 members and more than 100,000 credentials in the field.

Florida Assisted Living Association (FALA)
Renewal deal for FALA 2024. The Florida Assisted Living Association (FALA) promotes the improvement of all assisted living facilities in the state of Florida.

These deals follow a number of deals the Company announced in a recent press release, where is was noted that in the first 9 months of 2023 Map D Revenue has surpassed 2022 full year revenue.

AR Powered Mobile App
The Company also recently launched its new AR-powered mobile app for tradeshow organizers. The app combines the current Map D event management solutions technology with ARway, the AI-powered Augmented Reality Navigation platform with a disruptive no-code, no-beacon spatial computing solution, creating an industry-first augmented reality / artificial intelligence combined solution for event management providers and bringing Augmented Reality to live, in-person conferences and trade shows.

This technology unlocks a new revenue channel for event organizers through AR experiences available exclusively via the event mobile app. Event organizers can enjoy white glove deployment and sponsorship sales services, as well as a first-of-its-kind AR navigation experience at trade shows.

About Map D

Map D is an Event Solutions Platform and one of 4 key business units under the Nextech3D.ai umbrella. Map D includes the following components:

Interactive Floor Plan: The Map D interactive floor plan is a powerful tool for tradeshows, festivals, and conferences. With information-rich profiles, it's easy to build out a marketplace of participating vendors and connect them to attendees, sessions, speakers, and more. The floor plan is easy to navigate, search, and bookmark, making it an essential tool for any event with a vendor marketplace

Booth Sales: Conference organizers can sell booth space to exhibitors with customizable gateway and checkout scenarios. The product allows clients to view the real-time availability of booths and their sales status. It allows exhibitors to reserve a booth or pay for it using a credit card directly from the floorplan.

Mobile App: The app combines the current MapD event management solutions technology with ARway, the AI-powered Augmented Reality Navigation platform with a disruptive no-code, no-beacon spatial computing solution, creating an industry-first augmented reality / artificial intelligence combined solution for event management providers and bringing Augmented Reality to live, in-person conferences and trade shows.

Sign up for Investor News and Info - Click Here

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai or the "Company," (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CNSX:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), is a versatile augmented reality and AI technology company that utilizes its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to craft immersive 3D experiences at scale for E-COMMERCE. The Company's primary focus lies in creating high-quality 3D WebAR photorealistic models for Amazon and various other online retailers. Nextech3D.ai has adopted a unique approach to creating shareholder value beyond its operating business of creating 3D models.

The Company also develops or acquires disruptive AI-technologies, which are subsequently spun out to shareholders as standalone public companies. This spin-out strategy allows Nextech3D.ai to issue stock dividends to its shareholders while maintaining significant ownership in the public spin-out, without dilution to the parent company Nextech3D.ai.

Notably, Nextech3D.ai successfully spun out "ARway," (OTCQB: ARWYF | CNSX: ARWY | FSE:E65 ) its spatial computing platform, as a standalone public company on October 26, 2022. The Company retains a 49% stake with 13 million shares in ARway Corp. while distributing 4 million shares to Nextech shareholders.

Similarly, Nextech3D.ai accomplished its second spin-out launching Toggle3D.ai, (OTCQB: TGGLF | CSE: TGGL | FSE: Q0C ) an AI-powered 3D design studio aimed at competing with Adobe. The Company retains a 44% stake with 13 million shares in Toggle3D.ai Corp.

To learn more, please follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit our website: https://www.Nextechar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact
Julia Viola
investor.relations@nextechar.com

Nextech3D.ai
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Nextech3D.ai



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/804120/nextech3dai-experiences-record-sales-for-its-event-tech-management-platform-map-d

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

NTAR:CNX
Nextech3D.ai Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

Nextech3D.ai Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

Nextech3D.ai (the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2) is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced private placement (the "Offering") pursuant to which it has issued an aggregate of 5,167,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.12 per Unit, to raise aggregate gross proceeds of $620,040

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Announces Multiple New 3D Modeling Deals

Nextech3D.ai Announces Multiple New 3D Modeling Deals

Nextech3D.ai ("Nextech3D.ai" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce a number of exciting new deals and renewals for its 3D modeling business. Thus far, the Company has delivered 60,000+ models to its customers across various industries. The Company expects to see significant growth in 2024 and beyond as Amazon increases its demands

With 3D content, shoppers can virtually try on shoes or eyewear, visualize what an item will look like in their space, or virtually rotate and zoom in on the product from any direction to see features that might be missed through traditional 2D photography.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Announces $3.6 Million Private Placement

Nextech3D.ai Announces $3.6 Million Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.

Nextech3D.ai (the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2) announces that it proposes to complete a private placement (the "Offering") pursuant to which it will issue up to 30,000,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.12 per Unit, to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3.6 million

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Expands Profit Margins and Slashes Overhead Costs as it Opens Office in Hyderabad India

Nextech3D.ai Expands Profit Margins and Slashes Overhead Costs as it Opens Office in Hyderabad India

Nextech3D.ai (the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce the grand opening of its office space in Hyderabad, India. This expands Nextech3D.ai's profit margins and dramatically reduces overhead costs projected to save the Company as much as $4 million annually. The Company recently appointed Hareesh Achi as the new Head of Product Operations to lead this initiative. Hareesh has worked at industry titans MSFT & META for over a decade developing a deep-rooted understanding of managing big technology operations.Hyderabad has been crowned by investors as India's next startup powerhouse destination. "From 2014 to 2023, Hyderabad has emerged as a powerhouse in the Indian startup landscape. Its startup ecosystem now proudly boasts 4,369 tech startups."[1

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai to Present at the AI and Big Data Virtual Investor Conference November 2nd

Nextech3D.ai to Present at the AI and Big Data Virtual Investor Conference November 2nd

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce ​​that Nextech3D.ai CEO Evan Gappelberg will present live at AI and Big Data Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on November 2nd, 2023

The Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nanalysis Announces Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call

Hosting Call at 5:00 pm ET on Wednesday, November 29th

European Q&A Session on November 30th at 8:30am ET

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ARway.ai Expands Its SaaS Augmented Reality Experience Platform With New Wave of Global Developer Sign Ups

ARway.ai Expands Its SaaS Augmented Reality Experience Platform With New Wave of Global Developer Sign Ups

ARway.ai ("ARway'' or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision announces ten new developer SaaS subscription deals starting at $249month from countries around the globe, targeted at various industries and use-cases leveraging ARway's groundbreaking augmented reality technology. ARway.ai currently has over 3,000 user accounts signed up for its platform which represent additional future potential revenue

These developer SaaS deals mark a significant step forward for ARway's global expansion by bringing the Company's cutting-edge solutions to diverse markets.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aether Global Innovations Corp. and Idroneimages Ltd are represented by RufDiamond at IMARC - Australia's largest mining conference.

Aether Global Innovations Corp. and Idroneimages Ltd are represented by RufDiamond at IMARC - Australia's largest mining conference.

(TheNewswire)

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Aether Global Innovations Corp. ( CSE:AETH ) ( OTC:AETHF ) ( Frankfurt:4XA ) ( WKN#A2N8RH ) (" Aether Global" " AETH ", or the " Company "), a drone management and automation company and Idroneimages, Ltd (IDIPLOYER), a drone automation and base station firm, announced today it was represented at  the International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC), Australia's largest mining conference, by strategic partner RufDiamond Ltd. ("RufDiamond"), a distributor and retrofitter of all-terrain vehicles and equipment built to withstand the harshest of conditions

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai (CSE:NTAR, OTCQX:NEXCF, FSE:EP2)

Nextech3D.ai Partners With Pixelloid Studios to Hire Hundreds of 3D Artists in Its New Hyderabad, India Office in Anticipation of Rapid 3D Model Demand Growth in 2024

Nextech3D.AI (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce a partnership with Pixelloid Studios, a renowned creative studio specializing in 3D content creation and animation for Disney and others. Pixelloid has already graduated over 3000 students. Through this partnership, Nextech3D.ai is gaining access to a large talented and trained pool of students that have graduated from Pixelloid's advanced 3D training program. This partnership represents an essential step in Nextech3D.ai's ongoing efforts to address the increasing demand for 3D models from Amazon and others

Recognizing the surging demand for 3D models and the necessity to scale production, Nextech3D.ai has strategically chosen Hyderabad, India as the site for this expansion. Pixelloid Studios, who also has offices in Hyderabad will play a pivotal role in this initiative by training a team of skilled 3D model artists, who will integrate seamlessly into Nextech3D.ai's workforce in India. Nextech3D.ai sees these efforts as significantly enhancing its 3D model production capacity at lower costs, thus positioning the company for success in 2024.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
AI and Big Data Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

AI and Big Data Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the AI and Big Data Virtual Investor Conference, held November 2 nd are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3Qf2Fow

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ARway.ai Signs Deal For AR Wayfinding and Smart Campus Activation With The Prestigious Institut für Innovations- und Informationsmanagement

ARway.ai Signs Deal For AR Wayfinding and Smart Campus Activation With The Prestigious Institut für Innovations- und Informationsmanagement

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce its collaboration with the prestigious Institut für Innovations- und Informationsmanagement (iFii) to create an innovative AR navigation system on the iFii campus in Germany. This is a paid-partner deal, valued at 5 figures annually depending on usage. The deal also represents a significant growth opportunity, as iFii will refer ARway to other institutions and businesses in the EU by showcasing this project

The joint project with iFii encompasses a comprehensive roadmap to harness the power of augmented reality for their smart campus. This partnership is set to revolutionize the way faculty and visitors experience the iFii campus, providing a seamless and intuitive AR experience and AR-powered navigation.

Watch a video showcase of ARway's technology - transforming the corporate campus experience: click here to watch

As part of their 2024 roadmap, iFii will implement, evaluate and publish research on over 20 different use cases with ARway's technology, highlighting the depth of this collaboration. This initiative aligns with iFii's vision of providing a modern and immersive campus experience, ultimately highlighting the advantages of ARway's AR navigation technology over traditional "blue dot" navigation systems.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

