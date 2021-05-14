Energy Fuels Inc. today reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The Company’s annual report on Form 10-K has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System at on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval at and on the Company’s website at Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are …

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) (“Energy Fuels” or the “Company”) today reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The Company’s annual report on Form 10-K has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (“EDGAR”) at www.sec.govedgar.shtml, on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) at www.sedar.com, and on the Company’s website at www.energyfuels.com. Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars. Read More >>