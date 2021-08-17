TICKER SYMBOLS: TSX:LAM; ASX:LAM; OTCQX:LMRXF

Laramide Resources Ltd. (” Laramide ” or the “Company”) (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF) is pleased to announce that the Company’s common shares commenced trading August 17, 2021 on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol ” LMRXF” . Laramide will continue to trade in Canada under its primary listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “LAM”, and on the Australian Securities Exchange under the symbol “LAM”.

Marc Henderson , Laramide President & CEO stated, “With our large U.S. uranium project portfolio, and focus on expanding our exposure and profile with private and institutional U.S. investors, we are pleased to have direct access to this transparent and efficient quotation and trading platform.”

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com .

Laramide is also pleased to be included in the Solactive Global Uranium & Nuclear Components Total Return Index (the “Index”) composition for the Global X Uranium ETF, as part of ordinary rebalance in the Index, with implementation effective August 2, 2021 . The ordinary rebalance of the Index occurs semi-annually.

With net assets of approximately US$650 million , the Global X Uranium ETF is the largest Exchange Traded Fund (“ETF”) in the uranium sector and the Index tracks the price movements in shares of companies involved in uranium and the production of nuclear components.

Laramide Resources is additionally a part of the index composition for the North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF and the Horizons Global Uranium Index ETF.

About Laramide Resources:

Laramide is a Canadian-based company with diversified uranium assets strategically positioned in the United States and Australia that have been chosen for their low-cost production potential. Laramide’s Churchrock and Crownpoint properties form a leading In-Situ Recovery (ISR) division that benefits from significant mineral resources and near-term development potential. Additional U.S. assets include La Jara Mesa in Grants, New Mexico , and La Sal in the Lisbon Valley district of Utah . The Company’s Australian advanced stage Westmoreland is one of the largest uranium projects currently held by a junior mining company. Laramide is listed on the TSX: LAM and ASX: LAM and in the United States on the OTCQX: LMRXF.

Forward-looking Statements and Cautionary Language

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expect, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “plans”, “projects”, “intends”, “estimates”, “envisages”, “potential”, “possible”, “strategy”, “goals”, “objectives”, or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Laramide disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, save and except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Since forward-looking information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, exploration and production for uranium; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of resource estimates; health, safety and environmental risks; worldwide demand for uranium; uranium price and other commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; environmental risks; competition; incorrect assessment of the value of acquisitions; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; and changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws, royalties and environmental regulations.

Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking information and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits may be derived therefrom and accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking information.

SOURCE Laramide Resources Ltd.

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/17/c8409.html