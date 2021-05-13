Robotics

Maxar Technologies Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders

- May 13th, 2021

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure, today announced the voting results from its annual meeting of stockholders, held on May 12, 2021.

Holders of a total of 40,119,001 shares of the Company’s common stock, $0.0001 par value (“Common Shares”) representing approximately 65% of the Company’s issued and outstanding Common Shares voted in connection with the meeting. Stockholders voted in favor of the election of all director nominees as follows:

Director

Shares Voted For

Shares Voted Against

Shares Abstained

Broker Non-Votes

Howell M. Estes III

29,819,244

1,237,389

46,107

9,016,261

Nick S. Cyprus

30,806,683

252,630

43,427

9,016,261

Roxanne J. Decyk

30,573,409

470,906

58,425

9,016,261

Joanne O. Isham

30,813,698

255,100

33,942

9,016,261

Daniel L. Jablonsky

30,916,635

158,889

27,216

9,016,261

C. Robert Kehler

30,673,507

390,042

39,191

9,016,261

Gilman Louie

30,922,931

138,212

41,547

9,016,261

L. Roger Mason, Jr.

30,822,458

240,420

39,862

9,016,261

Heather A. Wilson

30,945,809

123,531

33,400

9,016,261

Eric J. Zahler

29,834,387

1,224,154

44,199

9,016,261

Eddy Zervigon

29,999,397

1,060,557

42,786

9,016,261

In addition, stockholders voted to approve each of the other proposals presented at the meeting, including approval of the Company’s executive compensation, approval of an amendment to the Company’s 2019 Incentive Award Plan, approval of the amendment and restatement of the Company’s Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation and ratification of the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company’s independent auditor.

About Maxar

Maxar is a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. We deliver disruptive value to government and commercial customers to help them monitor, understand and navigate our changing planet; deliver global broadband communications; and explore and advance the use of space. Our unique approach combines decades of deep mission understanding and a proven commercial and defense foundation to deploy solutions and deliver insights with unrivaled speed, scale and cost effectiveness. Maxar’s 4,400 team members in over 20 global locations are inspired to harness the potential of space to help our customers create a better world. Maxar trades on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange as MAXR. For more information, visit www.maxar.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and other information included in this release constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) under applicable securities laws. Statements including words such as “may”, “will”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “plan”, “potential”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate” or “expect” and other words, terms and phrases of similar meaning are often intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements involve estimates, expectations, projections, goals, forecasts, assumptions, risks and uncertainties, as well as other statements referring to or including forward-looking information included in this presentation.

Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this presentation. As a result, although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. The risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, the risk factors and other disclosures about the Company and its business included in the Company’s continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with U.S. securities and Canadian regulatory authorities, which are available online under the Company’s EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov , under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com or on the Company’s website at www.maxar.com .

The forward-looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. All such forward-looking statements are based upon data available as of the date of this presentation or other specified date and speak only as of such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this presentation as a result of new information or future events, except as may be required under applicable securities legislation.

Investor Relations Contact:
Jason Gursky
Maxar VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Treasurer
1-303-684-2207
jason.gursky@maxar.com

Media Contact:
Turner Brinton
Maxar Public Relations
1-303-684-4545
turner.brinton@maxar.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

