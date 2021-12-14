Life Science News Investing News
Rebrand is part of previously announced strategic transformation Unveiled new name, logo aligned with commitment to 'House of Brands' strategy [Announced stock ticker change to 'YOUR' effective December 16, 2021 ] Hollister Biosciences Inc. today launched its previously announced rebrand to YourWay Cannabis Brands Inc. . Hollister with cannabis operations in California and Arizona has completed an extensive ...

Rebrand is part of previously announced strategic transformation
Unveiled new name, logo aligned with commitment to 'House of Brands' strategy
[Announced stock ticker change to 'YOUR' effective December 16, 2021 ]

Hollister Biosciences Inc. (CSE: HOLL) (OTC: HSTRF) (FRANKFURT: HOB) (the " Company " or " Hollister ") today launched its previously announced rebrand to YourWay Cannabis Brands Inc. (" YourWay Cannabis Brands " or " YourWay ").

Hollister , with cannabis operations in California and Arizona , has completed an extensive rebranding to align with the Company's strategic corporate transformation and renewed corporate vision. At the heart of the rebrand is the change of the Company's name to YourWay Cannabis Brands. This update is tied directly to the Company's revamped strategic commitment to creating intuitive brands, releasing thoughtful products, and working intentionally to create a 'House of Brands' that caters to every moment in a consumer's life.

"As a pioneer in the industry, I've experienced a magnitude of evolution over the past few years. From watching brands that seemingly hatched overnight flood the market to seeing companies attempt differentiation through product innovation," said Jake Cohen , Chief Executive Officer, YourWay Cannabis Brands. "The one thing that has been missing, is an organization committed to truly putting the consumer and their cannabis needs first. Our focus at YourWay is to provide the consumer with the right brands and the right products for every occasion so they can maximize the quality of their experience each time they interact with the product."

YourWay Cannabis Brands was built with one simple driving principle in mind: to keep the consumers' needs and wants center-stage with every decision they make. Our mission is to build a comprehensive house of brands that consumers relate with – regardless of their relationship with the plant – ensuring every individual has brands that enhance each occasion, and products that fit their lifestyles.

"Having worked with the world's most prominent brands for over 30 years, we know what it takes to be a truly consumer-centric business, and how to create a portfolio of brands that intuitively revolve around the needs and wants of consumers," said Chris Lund , Chief Commercial Officer, YourWay Cannabis Brands. "We believe the next big cannabis breakthrough won't only come from the pursuit of the highest potencies, new strains, or product innovation, but through creating powerful brands that consumers feel connected to."

A dedication to creating a family of brands that consumers can see themselves in will guide the creation and release of a thoughtful suite of occasion-based branded products that management believes will garner increased basket sizes for retailers. The new and dynamic YourWay leadership team has a profound understanding of industry dynamics and consumer psychographics, utilizing decades of brand-building expertise and integral insight on the customer experience to develop brands that fill current gaps in the marketplace.

With its strong balance sheet and refined strategy for success, YourWay believes it is poised to take the industry by storm.

The Company also announced effective December 16, 2021 , its shares will trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (" CSE ") under the symbol "YOUR". In the interim, shares will continue to trade under "HOLL" on CSE, "HSTRF" on OTC Market Group, and "HOB" on Frankfurt Stock Exchange. No action is required by existing shareholders with respect to the ticker symbol change.

About YourWay Cannabis Brands

YourWay Cannabis Brands is a publicly traded multi-state operator with sales and operations in 350+ dispensaries across the Western United States . Through building their own brands, partnering with others, and providing white-labelled product, they are dedicated to expanding their reach; remolding the cannabis industry and ultimately, redefining the way consumers and cannabis brands interact.

YourWay aims to connect with the cannabis consumer on a deeper level, utilizing decades of brand-building expertise and an integral understanding of the customer experience to create an intuitive suite of branded products that closely aligns with consumer need states. The YourWay portfolio is an all-encompassing house of brands designed to create a sense of belonging for every cannabis consumer regardless of their relationship with the plant. Please visit www.yourwaycannabis.com for the latest news and information about YourWay and its brands.

Website: www.yourwaycannabis.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding: the date of the Company's change in ticker symbol on the CSE; the implementation of the Company's ' House of Brands' cannabis consumer packaged goods strategy; the Company's rebranding; management's expectations regarding increased basket sizes; and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical fact but instead reflects management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance, or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: regulatory and licensing risks; changes in consumer demand and preferences; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; the global regulatory landscape and enforcement related to cannabis, including political risks and risks relating to regulatory change; compliance with extensive government regulation; public opinion and perception of the cannabis industry; the impact of COVID-19; and the risk factors set out in the Company's annual information form dated August 28, 2020 , filed with Canadian securities regulators and available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

The Company, through several of its subsidiaries, is indirectly involved in the manufacture, possession, use, sale, and distribution of cannabis in the recreational and medicinal cannabis marketplace in the United States . Local state laws where the Company operates permit such activities however, investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States . Cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the US Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in the United States to, among other things, cultivate, distribute or possess cannabis in the United States . Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the United States may form the basis for prosecution under applicable United States federal money laundering legislation.

While the approach to enforcement of such laws by the federal government in the United States has trended toward nonenforcement against individuals and businesses that comply with recreational and medicinal cannabis programs in states where such programs are legal, strict compliance with state laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve the Company of liability under United States federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal proceeding which may be brought against the Company. The enforcement of federal laws in the United States is a significant risk to the business of the Company and any proceedings brought against the Company thereunder may adversely affect the Company's operations and financial performance.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hollister-biosciences-inc-launches-rebrand-to-yourway-cannabis-brands-inc-and-bold-new-strategy-301441188.html

SOURCE YourWay Cannabis Brands

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2021/14/c4243.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Hollister Biosciences CNX:HOLL HSTRF Psychedelics Investing
Awakn Life Sciences Appoints Former EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of Gilead Sciences, Paul Carter, as Independent Member of its Board of Directors

Awakn Life Sciences Appoints Former EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of Gilead Sciences, Paul Carter, as Independent Member of its Board of Directors

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company developing and delivering psychedelic therapeutics (medicines and therapies) to treat addiction, announced today the appointment of Paul Carter, former Chief Commercial Officer of Gilead Sciences Inc., as an independent member of its Board of Directors, increasing the independent majority on the board. Mr. Carter will be replacing Dr. Benjamin Sessa who has resigned from the Board of Directors, and Dr. Sessa shall continue in his day-to-day role of Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer.

Paul Carter is a seasoned international BioPharma leader with an outstanding and proven track record. He has over 25 years of senior executive experience, specializing in commercialization, regional leadership, and mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Carter is currently a Board Director and Committee Chair of four US-listed BioPharma companies HutchMed PLC, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Immatics NV, and VectivBio Inc. Prior to this, Mr. Carter served as Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer of Gilead Sciences Inc., where he was responsible for the company's worldwide commercial activity, including $33 billion of revenue in 2015 and launching several of the biggest selling prescription drugs of all time. Before that Mr. Carter had senior leadership roles in GSK (and its legacy companies), including head of GSK China and head of Smith Kline Beecham Russia.

Keep reading... Show less

COMPASS Pathways announces positive outcome of 25mg COMP360 psilocybin therapy as adjunct to SSRI antidepressants in open-label treatment-resistant depression study

  • Patients taking COMP360 psilocybin with concomitant SSRIs showed comparable treatment outcomes to patients withdrawn from their SSRI therapy in COMPASS's phase IIb trial
  • All patients tolerated COMP360 psilocybin therapy well


London, UK 13 December 2021


COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("COMPASS"), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today announced the results from its exploratory study of COMP360 psilocybin therapy in conjunction with SSRI use. This single-arm open label study of 19 patients taking concomitant SSRI therapy with COMP360 psilocybin therapy using a single dose of 25mg saw comparable treatment outcomes to patients in COMPASS's phase IIb trial where patients were withdrawn from their SSRI prior to COMP360 psilocybin therapy.

"The results of this study challenge the widely-held belief that the use of SSRI medication together with psilocybin could interfere with psilocybin's therapeutic effect. Our findings provide a strong signal that COMP360 psilocybin therapy could be an adjunctive treatment to SSRI antidepressant as well as a monotherapy. For some patients with treatment-resistant depression, withdrawal is a difficult step even though, by definition, ‘treatment-resistant' means that those antidepressants are not working. This is exactly why we conduct rigorous research to help guide our clinical trial design - including addressing barriers to adoption of COMP360 therapy," stated Guy Goodwin, COMPASS Pathways' Chief Medical Officer. "We are now looking forward to meeting with the FDA early in the new year in light of these new data to finalise our plans for the phase III programme, which we expect to begin in Q3 2022."

Study result

This open-label study included 19 patients from clinical sites in Ireland and the United States. The majority of patients were female (68.4%) and the average age was 42 years. The primary endpoint was the change in baseline MADRS 1 total score at 3 weeks in patients having 25mg COMP360 psilocybin therapy given in augmentation with their existing SSRI antidepressant regimen. In the study, 8 of the 19 patients (42.1%) were responders1 at week 3 (compared with 36.7% at week 3 in the phase IIb trial) and all 8 were also remitters1. The mean reduction from baseline observed in MADRS total score was 14.9 at week 3 (compared with a 12.0 mean reduction in MADRS in the phase IIb trial). There was a rapid response from day 2 to week 3 after COMP360 therapy, which is also consistent with the phase IIb result. The baseline MADRS score of patients entering the study was 31.7, representing moderate to severe depression. MADRS scores were assessed by blinded independent raters at baseline, on the day following COMP360 psilocybin therapy, and at weeks 1, 2 and 3. Patients were then invited to participate in COMPASS's long-term follow-up study which also includes patients from the phase IIb trial.

COMP360 psilocybin therapy using a 25mg dose also showed overall signals of improvement in most other measures including improvement in anxiety, clinician and self-rated depressive symptoms, and positive and negative affect.

25mg COMP360 psilocybin therapy was generally well-tolerated when it was administered simultaneously with the patient's SSRI treatment. There were no treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) classed as serious (life threatening, leading to disabilities, hospitalisation or in general medically significant) and no TEAEs related to suicidal ideation or behaviour or intentional self-injury.

COMPASS is now preparing for a meeting with the FDA in early 2022 and this result will be included in that discussion. COMPASS expects to finalise a phase III programme design with the FDA and anticipates commencing that programme in Q3 2022. As a reminder, COMPASS has Breakthrough Therapy designation with the FDA.

-Ends-

Notes to editors:


About treatment-resistant depression (TRD)

More than 320 million people globally suffer with major depressive disorder (MDD) 2 , the leading cause of disability worldwide and one of the fastest growing mental health illnesses 3 . About a third of these patients - 100 million people - aren't helped by existing therapies and suffer with treatment-resistant depression (TRD) 4 . As many as 30% of these attempt suicide at least once during their lifetime 5 , 6 . TRD carries two to three times the medical costs of a non-TRD MDD patient, and patients with TRD have a higher all-cause mortality compared with non-TRD MDD patients 7 . The TRD population is by definition more difficult to treat and more likely to relapse than patients with major depressive disorder. In 2018, COMPASS received FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for its COMP360 psilocybin therapy for TRD.

﻿ About COMPASS Pathways
COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Our focus is on improving the lives of those who are suffering with mental health challenges and who are not helped by current treatments. We are pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin therapy, in which our proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, COMP360, is administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMP360 has been designated a Breakthrough Therapy by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for treatment-resistant depression (TRD), and we have completed a phase IIb clinical trial of psilocybin therapy for TRD, in 22 sites across Europe and North America. This was the largest randomised, controlled, double-blind psilocybin therapy clinical trial ever conducted, and our topline data showed a statistically significant (p www.compasspathways.com

Availability of other information about COMPASS Pathways
Investors and others should note that we communicate with our investors and the public using our website (www.compasspathways.com), our investor relations website (ir.compasspathways.com), and on social media (LinkedIn), including but not limited to investor presentations and investor fact sheets, US Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The information that we post on these channels and websites could be deemed to be material information. As a result, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in us to review the information that is posted on these channels, including the investor relations website, on a regular basis. This list of channels may be updated from time to time on our investor relations website and may include additional social media channels. The contents of our website or these channels, or any other website that may be accessed from our website or these channels, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may", "might", "will", "could", "would", "should", "expect", "intend", "plan", "objective", "anticipate", "believe", "contemplate", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" and "ongoing," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements include express or implied statements relating to, among other things, the safety or efficacy of COMP360 psilocybin therapy as a treatment for depression, COMPASS's expectations for the timing of its pivotal phase III programme and the potential for that or other trials to support regulatory filings and approvals, COMPASS's business strategy and goals, the future accessibility of COMP360 psilocybin therapy, COMPASS's ability to continue to advance its research, including COMP360, COMPASS's expectations regarding the benefits of its psilocybin therapy, including COMP360 and COMPASS's ability to advance new psychedelic compounds in other areas of unmet mental health need. The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond COMPASS's control and which could cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others: preclinical research and clinical development is lengthy and uncertain, and therefore our preclinical studies and clinical trials may be delayed or terminated, or may never advance to or in the clinic; and those risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in COMPASS's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on 9 March 2021 and in subsequent filings made by COMPASS with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, COMPASS disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on COMPASS's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof.

Enquiries
Media: Tracy Cheung, tracy@compasspathways.com, +44 7966 309024
Investors: Stephen Schultz, stephen.schultz@compasspathways.com, +1 401 290 7324

Keep reading... Show less
Psychedelics Company Silo Wellness Announces U.S. DTC Eligibility

Psychedelics Company Silo Wellness Announces U.S. DTC Eligibility

Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K70) ("Silo Wellness" or the "Company"), a leading global psychedelics company, is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States.

DTC is a subsidiary of The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a United States company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly-traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered "DTC eligible." This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling the stock to be traded over a wider selection of brokerage firms.

Keep reading... Show less

Seelos Therapeutics Announces Issuance of Composition of Matter Patent in Japan for SLS-007

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, announced today that it has received an issued patent from the Japanese Patent Office (Japanese patent number 6968839, titled: STRUCTURE-BASED PEPTIDE INHIBITORS OF ALPHA-SYNUCLEIN AGGREGATION), covering the composition of matter for SLS-007, a potentially disease-modifying gene therapy focused on intracellular alpha-synuclein (α-synuclein) aggregation in Parkinson's disease (PD).

Keep reading... Show less
Awakn Life Sciences to Participate at Upcoming December Conferences

Awakn Life Sciences to Participate at Upcoming December Conferences

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company developing and delivering psychedelic therapeutics (medicines and therapies) to treat Addiction, announced today that Anthony Tennyson, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the following upcoming virtual December investor conferences.

H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Psychedelics Conference
Presentation: On Demand Beginning Monday, December 6th at 7:00 a.m. ET
Registration: Click here

Keep reading... Show less

Michael Falvey joins COMPASS Pathways as Chief Financial Officer

London, UK - 3 December 2021

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("COMPASS"), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced that it has appointed Michael Falvey as Chief Financial Officer, replacing Piers Morgan when he leaves the company, as previously announced, at the end of the year.

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News